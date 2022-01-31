Nepal reports bird flu outbreak on poultry farm -OIE

PARIS (Reuters) - Nepal has reported an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N1 bird flu virus on a poultry farm, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Monday.

The virus killed 3,510 birds on the farm in the eastern district of Morang, with the rest of the 5,160-strong flock culled, the Paris-based OIE said, citing a report from Nepal's authorities.

Severe forms of avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, have spread across Europe and Asia in recent months, leading to mass culling in some countries to stem the disease.

Nepal also experienced outbreaks of another highly pathogenic bird virus, H5N8, last year.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Editing by Louise Heavens)