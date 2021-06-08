Nepal resumes vaccination campaign with doses given by China

  • Nepalese people line up to get inoculated against the coronavirus in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Nepal resumed its stalled coronavirus vaccination campaign on Tuesday with 1 million doses given by China after the Himalayan nation made international pleas for help with a shortage of doses. (AP Photos/Bikram Rai)
  • A Nepalese health worker sanitizes the hands of a woman as she arrives gets inoculated against the coronavirus in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Nepal resumed its stalled coronavirus vaccination campaign on Tuesday with 1 million doses given by China after the Himalayan nation made international pleas for help with a shortage of doses. (AP Photos/Bikram Rai)
  • A Nepalese woman sits after getting inoculated against the coronavirus in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Nepal resumed its stalled coronavirus vaccination campaign on Tuesday with 1 million doses given by China after the Himalayan nation made international pleas for help with a shortage of doses. (AP Photos/Bikram Rai)
  • A Nepalese health worker notes down the information before inoculating a person against the coronavirus in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Nepal resumed its stalled coronavirus vaccination campaign on Tuesday with 1 million doses given by China after the Himalayan nation made international pleas for help with a shortage of doses. (AP Photos/Bikram Rai)
  • A Nepalese man gets inoculated against the coronavirus in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Nepal resumed its stalled coronavirus vaccination campaign on Tuesday with 1 million doses given by China after the Himalayan nation made international pleas for help with a shortage of doses. (AP Photos/Bikram Rai)
1 / 5

Virus Outbreak Nepal

Nepalese people line up to get inoculated against the coronavirus in Kathmandu, Nepal, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Nepal resumed its stalled coronavirus vaccination campaign on Tuesday with 1 million doses given by China after the Himalayan nation made international pleas for help with a shortage of doses. (AP Photos/Bikram Rai)
BINAJ GURUBACHARYA
·2 min read

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal resumed its stalled coronavirus vaccination campaign on Tuesday with 1 million doses given by China after the Himalayan nation made international pleas for help with a shortage of doses.

Thousands of people, all 64 years old, lined up at vaccination centers even before they opened. People aged 60 to 63 are scheduled in coming days.

Nepal’s vaccination campaign began in January but was stalled when neighboring India suffered a coronavirus surge and banned exports of the AstraZeneca vaccine it produces. Nepal had received 1 million AstraZeneca doses donated by India and paid for 2 million more but never received half the shipment.

That left 1.4 million people over age 65 who received an initial dose of AstraZeneca vaccine still uncertain if they will receive their second.

China's first donation of 800,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccine in March was snapped up quickly.

Desperate Nepal made several pleas to foreign governments and international donor agencies. President Bidhya Devi Bhandari made calls to the Chinese leader and wrote to the presidents of India, the United States and Britain.

Another 1 million doses donated by China arrived this month.

“I am the happiest person today. I finally got the vaccine and I am now protected,” businessman Pawan Khanal said at a Kathmandu vaccine center. “I want to really thank the government.”

“Not only me, but my family is also a lot safer now because we got our vaccine,” said another recipient, Gopal Shrestha, who came with his wife.

City and health officials said they had been frustrated because of not being able to provide answers to people desperately seeking vaccines. “Everybody wants to get vaccinated and protect themselves,” said Saroj Dhoj Mulmi, a city council member.

Nepal's coronavirus cases are declining after a lockdown imposed when infections surged. In April and May, hospitals were treating patients in corridors, parking garages and waiting areas while struggling with shortages of medicine and oxygen.

The 4,472 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday were about half of the daily numbers reported last month.

Recommended Stories

  • Vaccinations resume in Nepal after Chinese shots arrive

    The vaccination drive, which was stalled for months due to shortage of vaccines, saw people gathering at different centers to get a dose of China-made vaccine, Sinopharm, as 1 million doses arrived in the Himalayan nation.The inoculation drive was stopped after India halted its export of vaccine during the second wave of the pandemic.With 595,364 coronavirus cases, Nepal has provided at least 3.1 million vaccinations to its people so far.

  • China's Shenzhen dangles financial incentives to spur satellite sector

    China's southern tech city of Shenzhen said on Monday it would offer up to 300 million yuan ($47 million) in financial incentives per project as part of a push to become an innovation hub for satellite development and related industry applications. The city, in Guangdong province, will support projects with up to 40% of their total investment, or as much as 300 million yuan per project, its economic planning agency said. Shenzhen's push to develop its satellite industry chain is in line with ongoing efforts to transform itself into a smart city powered by artificial intelligence and big data.

  • World Bank opposes vaccine intellectual property waiver as WTO talks resume

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -World Bank President David Malpass said on Tuesday the bank does not support waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization out of concern that it would hamper innovation in the pharmaceuticals sector. His comments on the subject, made during a call with reporters on World Bank economic forecasts, came as WTO negotiations over the proposed waiver resumed in Geneva. Asked whether he backs a WTO vaccine IP waiver, which India, South Africa and other emerging market countries argue is needed to expand vaccine access, Malpass said: "We don't support that, for the reason that it would run the risk of reducing the innovation and the R&D in that sector."

  • Despite Trump’s new round of bullying, Fauci says COVID likely didn’t leak from a Chinese lab | Opinion

    Former President Trump still criticizing Fauci for defending China in refusing to say that COVID came from a Chinese lab. The expert says it came from an animal.

  • Half-a-million Covid jabs booked in ‘Glastonbury rush’ as over-25s become eligible

    An average of 100,000 bookings an hour after vaccine rollout was expanded to 25 to 29-year-olds

  • 'Joints for jabs': US state offers free cannabis as vaccine incentive

    Licensed cannabis shops in the US state of Washington have been given the green light to offer free joints as an incentive to get a Covid-19 vaccination. The effort nicknamed “Joints for Jabs” can give away a single pre-rolled joint to anyone over 21 who gets a shot at an on-site vaccine clinic held by July 12, the local drug and alcohol licensing board said. The incentive comes as US states are offering rafts of offers and promotions to try to encourage people to get vaccinations. As vaccinatio

  • Divided nations: The 24 teams at the Euros and their attitudes to taking a knee gesture

    It is not only Prime Minister Boris Johnson who believes footballers should not necessarily take the knee ahead of football matches, many of those teams competing at this month's Euros also oppose the gesture. Supporting the knee Austria Joined England in act of solidarity by taking a knee in the recent friendly. Belgium Players will take a knee at the Euros. Romelu Lukaku said he would ignore negative reactions. “I don’t care. I fight for diversity. Not only for the black community, also for th

  • Vaccines to be offered to over-25s, as Hancock says jabs keeping patients out of hospital

    Follow the latest updates

  • Bond yields hit fresh 1-month low as taper bets recede

    World stock prices teetered near record highs on Wednesday, while U.S. bond yields touched their lowest levels in a month, as investors bet the Federal Reserve is some way off from tapering its economic stimulus. Focus is locked on Thursday's release of U.S. consumer price data and a European Central Bank meeting for further clues about how soon policymakers may begin to withdraw support for Europe's economy rolled out following the COVID-19 crisis. In the United States, Nasdaq futures were 0.2% firmer and S&P 500 futures up 0.1%.

  • Explainer: India's vaccine policy flip-flops

    India's COVID-19 immunisation campaign has struggled to keep pace with demand, especially after a dramatic second wave of infections has left hospitals inundated with patients and killed more than 180,000 people since April. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday the federal government would offer free COVID-19 shots to all adults, having faced criticism from health experts and the country's highest court for his inconsistent vaccine polices. HOW IS INDIA'S VACCINATION PROGRAMME DOING?

  • HSBC promotes executive who backed Hong Kong security crackdown

    HSBC has handed a major promotion to the banker who led its support for a controversial security crackdown in Hong Kong as the lender's pivot towards Communist China continues. Peter Wong, who was previously the bank's top executive in Asia, has become chairman of HSBC Asia Pacific and adviser to the bank's chairman Mark Tucker and chief executive Noel Quinn. His move closer to the bank's two main decision makers is likely to spark criticism from democracy campaigners and MPs who condemned Mr Wo

  • Auditor: EU's Frontex border agency can't fulfill its duties

    The European Union’s border and coast guard agency is being given additional tasks, like playing a greater role in the deportation of migrants, at a time when it is incapable even of fulfilling the duties it was ordered to carry out five years ago, the European Court of Auditors warned Monday. The 27-nation bloc began bolstering Frontex, and desperately testing new migration policy, after well over 1 million migrants entered Europe in 2015, overwhelming reception centers and sparking a major political crisis about who should take responsibility for them. Frontex is set to become the biggest and most heavily funded EU agency with some 10,000 officers and an annual budget around 900 million euros ($1.1 billion).

  • U.S. to work with allies to secure electric vehicle metals

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States must work with allies to secure the minerals needed for electric vehicle batteries and process them domestically in light of environmental and other competing interests, the White House said on Tuesday. The strategy, first reported by Reuters in late May, will include new funding to expand international investments in electric vehicles (EV) metal projects through the U.S. Development Finance Corporation, as well as new efforts to boost supply from recycling batteries. The U.S. has been working to secure minerals from allied countries, including Canada and Finland.

  • Biden on course to miss July vaccination target as majority of anti-vaxxers say they’ll never take it

    Of unvaccinated adults, 78 per cent said it was unlikely they would ever receive the vaccine

  • WTO panel considers easing protections on COVID-19 vaccines

    Envoys from World Trade Organization member nations are taking up a proposal to ease patents and other intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines to help developing countries fight the pandemic, an idea backed by the Biden administration but opposed in other wealthy countries with strong pharmaceutical industries. On the table for a two-day meeting of a WTO panel opening Tuesday is a revised proposal presented by India and South Africa for a temporary IP waiver on coronavirus vaccines.

  • Video shows Kamala Harris’ motorcade mobbed by motorbikes in Mexico City

    Journalists on bikes seen surrounding vice president’s car with cameras

  • Egypt to start local production of Sinovac vaccine mid-June - minister

    Egypt received 500,000 doses of China's Sinovac coronavirus vaccine on monday,‮ ‬airport sources said, as the health ministry said local production of the Chinese vaccine will start in mid-June. Egypt received raw materials for the production of two million Sinovac doses in May, after signing an agreement to produce the vaccine locally and distribute it in Egypt and other African countries. The first vials are due to be produced on June 15 and up to six weeks will be needed for checks before they are put to use in vaccination centres, Health Minister Hala Zayed told the private MBC Masr TV channel late on Sunday.

  • First Slovaks get Sputnik V shots after months of wrangling

    Slovakia became the European Union's second country to start inoculating people with the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine on Monday, after months of rows over the shot that has yet to be approved by European regulators. Then-Prime Minister Igor Matovic bought Sputnik V in March, saying it would speed up vaccination efforts. A reconstructed cabinet finally gave the go-ahead last month to give Sputnik V to those who specifically chose it.

  • As more climate migrants cross borders seeking refuge, laws will need to adapt

    Migrants hoping to reach the distant U.S. border walk along a highway in Guatemala in January 2021. AP Photo/Sandra SebastianClimate change is upending people’s lives around the world, but when droughts, floods or sea level rise force them to leave their countries, people often find closed borders and little assistance. Part of the problem is that today’s laws, regulations and international agreements about migrants, asylum-seekers and refugees offer few, if any, special protection to those forc

  • Comedian faces jail after hitting golf balls at Yellowstone National Park

    When an American comedian set out to visit 50 states in 30 days, the plan was to boost his online profile by making a video of himself hitting a golf ball in each one. Now Jake Adams, who drove his first tee shot towards the Hollywood sign and his last into the sea off Hawaii, is facing up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine after he violated national park rules in a number of states. The 29-year-old, who says he has always done “dumb internet challenges just to entertain myself” was placed