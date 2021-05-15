Nepal scales back Hindu chariot festival amid virus surge

  • A Nepalese woman and her daughter wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus watch devotees pull a chariot during the Rato Machindranath chariot festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, Saturday, May 15, 2021. A truncated version of a Hindu chariot festival took place in Nepal's capital on Saturday amid strict COVID-19 restrictions, following an agreement between organizers and authorities that prevented a repeat of violent confrontations between police and protesters at last year's festival. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
  • Policemen stand guard as Nepalese devotees pull a chariot during the Rato Machindranath chariot festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, Saturday, May 15, 2021. A truncated version of a Hindu chariot festival took place in Nepal's capital on Saturday amid strict COVID-19 restrictions, following an agreement between organizers and authorities that prevented a repeat of violent confrontations between police and protesters at last year's festival. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
  • Nepalese devotees pull a chariot during the Rato Machindranath chariot festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, Saturday, May 15, 2021. A truncated version of a Hindu chariot festival took place in Nepal's capital on Saturday amid strict COVID-19 restrictions, following an agreement between organizers and authorities that prevented a repeat of violent confrontations between police and protesters at last year's festival. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
  • Policemen stand guard as Nepalese devotees pull a chariot during the Rato Machindranath chariot festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, Saturday, May 15, 2021. A truncated version of a Hindu chariot festival took place in Nepal's capital on Saturday amid strict COVID-19 restrictions, following an agreement between organizers and authorities that prevented a repeat of violent confrontations between police and protesters at last year's festival. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
1 / 4

APTOPIX Virus Outbreak Nepal

A Nepalese woman and her daughter wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus watch devotees pull a chariot during the Rato Machindranath chariot festival in Lalitpur, Nepal, Saturday, May 15, 2021. A truncated version of a Hindu chariot festival took place in Nepal's capital on Saturday amid strict COVID-19 restrictions, following an agreement between organizers and authorities that prevented a repeat of violent confrontations between police and protesters at last year's festival. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
BINAJ GURUBACHARYA
·2 min read

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A drastically truncated version of a Hindu chariot festival took place Saturday in Nepal's capital amid strict COVID-19 restrictions, following an agreement by organizers and authorities that prevented a repeat of violent confrontations between police and protesters last year.

Typically, a five-story-high wooden chariot of the deity Rato Machindranath — whose statue is made from clay and covered in red paint with wide-open eyes — is pulled by devotees around a suburb of the capital, Kathmandu. The annual festival lasts about a month and draws tens of thousands of people.

But this year, only around a hundred hand-picked devotees were allowed to pull the chariot for just a few meters (yards), as riot police sealed off the neighborhood to prevent any spectators from entering.

The Himalayan nation is experiencing a coronavirus surge, with record numbers of new infections and deaths. Authorities imposed a lockdown across most of the country last month, and extended it in recent days by another two weeks.

The agreement to drastically scale back the festival came after consultations among local politicians, officials, security forces, priests and organizers. Many devotees stayed home and celebrated with feasts and rituals with their families.

Last spring, the statue was built but remained parked because of virus restrictions until September, when thousands of protesters defied a lockdown to take part in the festival. Several people were injured as police in riot gear blocked protesters as they moved the chariot, dousing them with water cannons and firing tear gar. The protesters threw stones at the police.

The festival is held in the belief that it will to please gods so they can provide for a generous rainfall, a good harvest and prosperity. It’s thought to have been held for more than 1,350 years.

Nepal, with a population of around 30 million, has reported 447,704 confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,856 deaths.

On Friday, China canceled attempts to climb Mount Everest from its side of the world’s highest peak because of fears of importing COVID-19 cases from neighboring Nepal.

Recommended Stories

  • Dwight Powell with an alley oop vs the Minnesota Timberwolves

    Dwight Powell (Dallas Mavericks) with an alley oop vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, 05/16/2021

  • Iran Gears Up for Return to Oil Market as U.S. Talks Advance

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran is preparing to ramp up global oil sales as talks to lift U.S. sanctions show signs of progress. But even if a deal is struck, the flow of additional crude into the market may be gradual.State-controlled National Iranian Oil Co. has been priming oil fields -- and customer relationships -- so it can increase exports if an accord is clinched, officials said. Under the most optimistic estimates, the country could return to pre-sanctions production of almost 4 million barrels a day in as little as three months. It could also tap a flotilla’s worth of oil that’s hoarded away in storage.But there are many hurdles to overcome. Any agreement must fully dismantle the gamut of U.S. barriers on trade, shipping and insurance involving Iranian entities. Even then buyers may still be reluctant, according to Mohammad Ali Khatibi, a former official at NIOC.“Our return may be a gradual process rather than swift and sudden -- it can’t happen overnight,” Khatibi, also Iran’s former OPEC envoy, said in an interview. That’s partly due to the coronavirus pandemic having “significantly hurt demand,” he said.The pace of Iran’s comeback may prove critical for the oil market. While fuel consumption is on the rebound as governments distribute vaccines and major economies reopen, it remains depressed by lockdowns and new virus outbreaks. Extra Iranian supplies would impose a burden on other members of OPEC+, which has toiled for more than a year to clear a glut built up as the pandemic spread.Within ReachU.S. and Iranian diplomats, currently negotiating via intermediary governments in Vienna, have signaled that an agreement is within reach.If successful, the negotiations could reactivate a 2015 international nuclear accord that Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from three years later. That would require Iran to once again accept limits on its atomic activities, in return for the lifting of an array of tough sanctions imposed by the former president.Tehran has already taken advantage of a less hostile climate since President Joe Biden came to power in January. It is reviving petroleum sales, sending more crude to emboldened Chinese buyers. Iran’s production has climbed almost 20% this year to 2.4 million barrels a day, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, though most of that oil is still used domestically.“Even if the sanctions are not removed, depending on their ability to sell oil in the gray market, they will increase their production further,” said Sara Vakhshouri, president of consultancy SVB Energy International LLC in Washington.Maintaining WellsEngineers at NIOC have been rotating crude production between different fields to maintain sufficient reservoir pressure, according to officials at the company, who asked not to be identified. The procedure is crucial for keeping up output levels. Gas injections at older oil fields in the south of the country are playing a similar role, SVB’s Vakhshouri said.If there’s a deal with the U.S., the Islamic Republic could increase production to almost 4 million barrels a day in three to six months, according to Iman Nasseri, managing director for the Middle East at consultant FGE, who has decades of experience covering the region and worked in Iran.Others expect a slower pace. It would take 12 to 15 months after the lifting of sanctions to increase production to 3.8 million barrels a day, Reza Padidar, head of the energy commission of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, said in an interview. Some work required to restore capacity at fields, such as removing and servicing blocked bore-hole pumps, can take as long as one month per well, he said.China StockpilesEven before pumping more oil, Iran could boost its sales. FGE’s Nasseri estimates that the country has stockpiled about 60 million barrels of crude. About 11 million barrels of that, plus another 10 million barrels of a light oil called condensate, is in storage in China, where it’s ready to be sold to refiners, according to FGE.NIOC officials say they’ve maintained contacts with customers, who are willing to resume purchases on regular contracts.An Iranian restart poses complications for the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies. Led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the 23-nation coalition is gradually restoring the oil output it cut last year when the coronavirus crisis battered demand. Its cautious approach to raising supplies has helped Brent crude prices climb 33% this year to almost $69 a barrel.Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has signaled that the alliance will make room for Iran to boost output, as it has in the past. It’s unclear whether others, including countries eager to revive production such as Russia and the United Arab Emirates, would be so accommodating. But they may not need to be.Difficult TalksWith Tehran and Washington still haggling to secure the best terms, a deal may take much more time. If recent confrontations in the Persian Gulf between U.S. and Iranian naval vessels escalate, it might slip away altogether.Talks could also be affected by next month’s elections in Iran, after which President Hassan Rouhani is stepping down. While Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has so far endorsed the negotiations, Rouhani’s successor may take a harder stance against the U.S.Even if sanctions are removed, Iran faces other problems. Many refiners sign annual contracts at the start of the year, leaving little room for Tehran to strike its own long-term supply agreements for the time being, Khatibi said.“Our biggest concern is limitations imposed on our customers and their fear of buying oil from Iran,” he said. “As we draw closer to the end of the year, we’ll see more term contracts happen.”Trump’s sanctions “suffocated” Iran’s relationships with traditional customers including India, China, South Korea, Japan and Turkey to a greater extent than previous trade restrictions, said Padidar of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce.For Wall Street banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co. and trading houses such as Vitol Group, the oil market is recovering fast enough to comfortably absorb additional Iranian barrels. Pent-up demand for travel stands to propel consumption higher in the second half.“There is space for oil from Iran to return,” said Mike Muller, head of Asia for Vitol Group, the world’s largest independent oil trader. “It won’t come back in one big bang.”(Updates from fourth paragraph with details of analyst and oil prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Safety comes second in China's race for space

    The remnants of China’s biggest rocket came crashing into the Indian Ocean just west of the Maldives archipelago a week ago on Sunday May 9. It was, according to Harvard astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, a “reckless” end to one of the largest uncontrolled re-entries of a spacecraft in history. Most countries have tried to design their spacecraft to avoid such re-entries since large chunks of the Nasa space station Skylab fell from orbit and landed in Australia more than 40 years ago. “It makes the Chinese rocket designers look lazy that they didn’t address this,” McDowell said after the crash last week. While fears that the rocket parts would endanger life were averted, the event sparked fierce debate over China’s space programme and accusations of a disregard for safety.

  • Sixers feeling better about their defense heading into the playoffs

    The Philadelphia 76ers are feeling confident about their defense heading into the playoffs.

  • Remnants of 'The Great Stink' that forced Parliament suspension still present on the banks of the Thames

    Remnants of the 19th century 'Great Stink' that forced Parliament to be suspended are still present on the banks of the Thames, a Sir Tony Robinson documentary has discovered. A cocktail of human sewage, animal carcasses and industrial effluent tipped or poured into the river during a heatwave caused the Houses of Parliament to be abandoned in July and August 1858. Queen Victoria and Prince Albert scrapped plans for a pleasure cruise because of the smell, and in a letter to a friend Charles Dickens wrote: “I can certify that the offensive smells have been of a most head-and-stomach-distending nature.” Later dubbed the ‘The Great Stink’, it led directly to the construction of the Thameside Embankments to house brand new sewage pipes that are still in use.

  • Trans campaigners, indigenous activists ... and Pikachu. How Chile is crafting the world's most inclusive constitution

    There are feminists, trans campaigners and indigenous activists; one woman lost her eye for standing up to the state, and another is, well, Pikachu. Next week Chileans will choose from a list of candidates as diverse as these to write their new constitution. A historic referendum in October overwhelmingly decided the assembly will be made up of 155 directly elected representatives, opening the potential to be one of the most progressive constitutional processes to date. Demands for a new constitution emerged after a sustained social uprising against inequality in 2019, which brought more than a million Chileans to the streets of Santiago and across the country. Giovanna Grandón, a 45-year-old mother of four, was out protesting weekly, though her identity was hidden under an inflatable Pikachu costume. She put on her son’s Halloween outfit believing it would bring light relief to demonstrations that were often put down by brutal police force. A fellow protester captured the moment she tripped on video, and she became a viral sensation overnight. When people saw her at the protests they shouted, “Dance Pikachu!”, and she would. Grandón, from a working-class neighbourhood of the capital, became the unlikely hero of the social revolt.

  • Rally calls for removal of Long Island officials over Pride flag

    Controversy is growing on Long Island over the removal of an LGBT flag displayed at a boardwalk.

  • Journalist Hit by Missile Recounts Gaza Horror: ‘Suddenly Everything Was White’

    Mustafa HassonaGAZA CITY—For Mohammed Alaloul and Mustafa Hassona, it had already been three long days covering potential war crimes when the two Gazan journalists fell victim to one themselves.On Thursday, the journalists from Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency were wading through the rubble of a decimated Northern Gaza neighborhood when an Israeli airstrike exploded nearby.They rushed to the scene to document any civilian casualties, only to conclude it was still too dangerous as the sound of Israeli missiles pierced the drone of jets overhead.“We are used to the sound of a rocket falling, but where is it falling? You never know,” Hassona told The Daily Beast.At the urging of emergency workers, Alaloul, Hassona, and their driver Mahmoud Alkhodary fled the scene, racing away in a car clearly marked “TV.”Then the Israeli missile hit.‘Shocked and Horrified’: Israeli Airstrike Destroys AP, Al Jazeera Offices on Live TV“Suddenly everything was white,” said Hassona, describing the moment of impact when their press vehicle was bombed by the Israeli military. “Then the car filled with smoke. For moments, the world was black. I couldn’t see anything but smoke. I could only hear my friend [Alaloul] in the backseat screaming ‘I’m injured, I’m injured!’”“We’d been speeding because it’s a dangerous place, and we were scared. So the car was still moving,” Hassona recalled. “Once it stopped, everyone opened their doors to run out. Then I heard Mohammed screaming ‘Help me!’ I looked behind and see him on the ground next to the car… blood coming out of his mouth… so I knew it was a serious injury.”The Israeli airstrike on the Anadolu Agency team was just one in a series of press freedom violations by Israeli forces in recent weeks. On Saturday, Israeli airstrikes leveled a 12-story tower that housed international media, including the Associated Press and Al Jazeera. Anadolu Agency's cameraman Mohammad Alaloul is stretchered into hospital. Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency/Getty Combined, the attacks on media operations underscore the extent to which Israeli forces are deliberately targeting journalists on the ground, human rights activists say.“We are witnessing a rapid escalation of press freedom violations over the past week,” Ignacio Miguel Delgado, the Middle East and North Africa representative of the Committee to Protect Journalists, told The Daily Beast. “Israeli security forces have dispersed protests in the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah and at the Temple Mount complex violently and Palestinian and international journalists covering them have been on the receiving end of that violence. This fits what we have been documenting over the past years.”In Jerusalem, Israeli security forces injured at least 8 journalists covering demonstrations on May 7 and 10, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists. By Wednesday night, Israeli airstrikes on two tower blocks inside the Gaza Strip had razed 21 media outlets, according to Reporters Without Borders.CPJ Executive Director Joel Simon said in a statement that the Saturday bombing of a building “long known” by Israel to house international media outlets “raises the specter that the Israel Defense Forces is deliberately targeting media facilities in order to disrupt coverage of the human suffering in Gaza.” He demanded an explanation from the Israeli government and said “journalists have an obligation and duty to cover unfolding events in Gaza, and it would be illegal for the IDF to use military means to prevent journalists from doing their work.”Across Israel and the Palestinian Territories, Israeli forces and right-wing Israeli mobs have been responsible for all cases documented with international press freedom organizations in recent weeks. While the victims include international and Israeli press, the vast majority of violations have been against Palestinian reporters.“Palestinian journalists, who were already struggling to work in the conditions imposed by the Israeli authorities, are once again on the front line when tension erupts,” said Reporters Without Borders in a Thursday statement. “[They]... should on no account be treated as if they were parties to the conflict.”Gaza Residents ‘Run From Their Homes’ as Israel Pounds Tunnel Network After an IDF Ground Forces Bluff Violence against civilians in Israel and the Palestinian Territories has been escalating for weeks, culminating with the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza this week. So far, nine Israelis have been killed by rockets fired by Gazan militants. In Gaza, the death toll from Israeli airstrikes reached 145 by Saturday night, 64 of whom were women and children.Inside Gaza, Palestinian journalists race to cover the destruction, while Israel continues to ban any foreign press access into Gaza from Israel.On Tuesday, the Israeli Government Press Office said there would be “no passage for journalists through Erez Crossing until further notice” as Israel commenced its airstrikes in Gaza.Erez Crossing is the only entrypoint for journalists into the Gaza Strip from Israel. Israel’s indefinite suspension of press access through Erez prevents international news agencies’ access to a major military operation in Gaza for the first time since the 2008-2009 war.“With any story like this, the more cameras, the more people on the ground documenting, the better,” Amnesty International’s Sherine Tadros told The Daily Beast. “You can’t really cover all the airstrikes without a certain number of people on the ground, and the fact that Israel is limiting that number undermines the international community’s understanding of what’s happening on the ground.”Tadros was one of only two international journalists reporting inside the Gaza Strip during the 2008-2009 war for Al Jazeera with Ayman Mohyeldin (now MSNBC news anchor). Their unique access and powerful coverage was later turned into a documentary “The War Around Us”.The difference between covering that war and the 2014 war was “night and day,” said Tadros, referring to the press restrictions.“In 2008, Ayman and I were alone in reporting to an international audience and relied upon heavily by international human rights investigators. In 2014, every major international network was inside Gaza with their biggest anchors broadcasting 24/7 images of airstrikes and the civilian toll every day. The rhetoric and narrative around the conflict changed as a result of journalists getting that first-hand experience on the ground.“Fast forward to 2021, the Israeli government may, in its calculation, have decided it’s better to get a little bit of heat [for suspending press access] than deal with the world seeing the facts of the reality on the ground.”The ban on Erez crossing for international press, coupled with attacks on media buildings, means local Gazan journalists are “left alone, risking their lives to cover the ongoing airstrikes and military operations,” CPJ’s Ignacio Miguel Delgado told The Daily Beast.Inside Gaza on Thursday, emergency workers rushed Alaloul and Mustafa’s team to a nearby hospital. Mustafa, who has been injured three other times in the course of his award-winning, 14 year career, suffered minor injuries but was held overnight for supervision. Alaloul’s condition was critical, and he has since undergone two surgeries.“Seeing your friend in front of you, possibly about to lose his life…There’s nothing like this feeling,” Mustafa told The Daily Beast. “It’s very painful seeing someone you cannot help, and no matter how much you try to describe it or explain it to people, you can never do it justice.”Mustafa has covered all the major wars in Gaza (2008-2009, 2012, 2014) as well as the popular uprisings of 2018 in which two Gazan journalists were killed, including his close friend, the renowned Gazan journalist Yaser Murtaja. As a Gazan civilian, his home and place of work have been damaged by Israeli airstrikes, including the bombing of a building housing Anadolu Agency in 2019. 1232871209 Anadolu Agency's cameraman Mohammad al-Aloul is carried to hospital after being hit by an Israeli strike. Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency/Getty “Israel is ferocious in war, Israel attacks civilians in the most powerful and violent ways, and honestly, everyone knows that Israel doesn’t care about international laws or courts or [the] international community. Israel does whatever they want. No one can stop them,” Hassona told The Daily Beast. “And on journalists, what happened to me before was also a crime. I’ve been injured four times... Not once was Israel held accountable for attacking journalists. I believe what we need is international protection.”Currently all images and reporting coming out of Gaza is coming from Gaza journalists. Journalists have described working grueling days and countless sleepless nights.“We aren’t just doing a job; it’s a duty. There’s a big difference. Journalism is more of a duty, and you have to cover everything,” Hassona told The Daily Beast. “You’re like the ambulance and civil defense. The ambulance’s role is to save the injured and your duty is to show people the injured. We show the truth.”By Saturday, Alaloul had returned home. He can’t feel his legs and faces months of recovery. Hassona was back out reporting from Gaza.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Myanmar anti-coup fighters retreat from town as U.S. makes appeal

    The United States and Britain called on the army to avoid civilian casualties and a shadow National Unity Government formed by loyalists of Myanmar's detained elected leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, appealed for international help. The fighting in the hill town of Mindat, about 100 km (60 miles) from the Indian border in Chin state, is some of the heaviest since the coup plunged Myanmar into chaos with daily protests, strikes and the emergence of new local militias.

  • ‘So I raped you.’ Facebook message renews fight for justice

    Shannon Keeler was enjoying a weekend getaway with her boyfriend last year when she checked her Facebook messages for the first time in ages. The messages rocketed Keeler back to the life-shattering night in December 2013 when an upperclassman at Gettysburg College stalked her at a party, snuck into her dorm and barged into her room while she pleaded with him and texted friends for help. Eight years later, she still hopes to persuade authorities in Pennsylvania to make an arrest, armed now with perhaps her strongest piece of evidence: his alleged confession, sent via social media.

  • Jeffrey Epstein Gave Bill Gates Advice on How to End ‘Toxic’ Marriage, Sources Say

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photo GettyBachelor sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein gave Bill Gates advice on ending his marriage with Melinda after the Microsoft co-founder complained about her during a series of meetings at the money manager’s mansion, according to two people familiar with the situation.Gates used the gatherings at Epstein’s $77 million New York townhouse as an escape from what he told Epstein was a “toxic” marriage, a topic both men found humorous, a person who attended the meetings told The Daily Beast.The billionaire met Epstein dozens of times starting in 2011 and continuing through to 2014 mostly at the financier’s Manhattan home—a substantially higher number than has been previously reported. Their conversations took place years before Bill and Melinda Gates announced this month that they were splitting up.Gates, in turn, encouraged Epstein to rehabilitate his image in the media following his 2008 guilty plea for soliciting a minor for prostitution, and discussed Epstein becoming involved with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.The people familiar with the matter said Gates found freedom in Epstein’s lair, where he met a rotating cast of bold-faced names and discussed worldly issues in between rounds of jokes and gossip—a “men’s club” atmosphere that irritated Melinda.“[It’s] not an overstatement. Going to Jeffrey’s was a respite from his marriage. It was a way of getting away from Melinda,” one of the people who was at several of the meetings said, adding that Epstein and Gates “were very close.”A representative for Bill Gates told The Daily Beast: “Your characterization of his meetings with Epstein and others about philanthropy is inaccurate, including who participated. Similarly, any claim that Gates spoke of his marriage or Melinda in a disparaging manner is false.” The spokesperson disputed the number of times Epstein and Gates met and said the two men never discussed Epstein getting involved with the foundation.“Bill never received or solicited personal advice of any kind from Epstein— on marriage or anything else. Bill never complained about Melinda or his marriage to Epstein.” A representative for Melinda did not respond to a request for comment for this report.As The Daily Beast exclusively reported, Melinda Gates was furious over Bill’s relationship with Epstein, and was put off by the creepy financier upon meeting him in September 2013, after the couple accepted an award at a New York City hotel. Melinda’s anger, people familiar with the matter said, eventually led to the demise of Bill and Epstein’s friendship.The Wall Street Journal recently reported Melinda Gates consulted divorce lawyers in October 2019, around the time it was publicly revealed that Bill met with Epstein—who had died by suicide in jail months earlier—multiple times in the past.Melinda Gates Warned Bill About Jeffrey EpsteinOn May 3, the high-powered couple announced they were ending their 27-year marriage in a statement that read, in part: “We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this next life.” In her petition for divorce Melinda said her marriage is “irretrievably broken” and indicated the couple had settled on a plan to divide their vast assets outside the courtroom.Last week, the New York Post reported that Gates told his golfing buddies he was in a “loveless” marriage which “had been over for some time,” while People described Epstein as a “sore spot” in the couple’s relationship.But Epstein wasn’t the couple’s only point of contention. On Sunday, the New York Times reported that Gates allegedly made advances on women who worked at Microsoft and his foundation while he was married to Melinda. The Journal followed up with its own report, revealing that Gates resigned from Microsoft’s board in 2020 amid an internal investigation into an alleged sexual relationship with a company engineer, who came forward in late 2019. (“There was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably,” a Gates spokeswoman told the Journal, adding that his departure from the board wasn’t related to the relationship.)People close to Bill Gates told The Daily Beast that the deterioration of their relationship could be seen in Bill and Melinda’s body language. The couple used to interact with “more laughter and ease,” said one friend of Bill, who added that eventually, “being around them was like arriving at a summit.”“It wasn’t like arriving at a dinner with a couple or something; it was more like two heads of state,” the friend added. “So that’s why Epstein could have been a factor [in their split], but was it the factor? That I fundamentally don’t believe.”The friend said the couple’s strictly regimented existence as billionaire philanthropists supplanted the more normal life and levity they enjoyed in younger years. “Bill is far less comfortable being out in the world,” the person said. “For Bill, it was just so rare he was allowed to do normal things, which I think he really craved.”To Bill, such “normal” things included meeting new people over dinner at Epstein’s home—a break from the tech mogul’s tightly choreographed schedule of events where he’d be seated at the head table with the most prominent guests.“Bill was embarrassed by the attention an entourage would have brought,” the person said. “His entourage was security, and he never looked comfortable with it. With Melinda, it was very imperious, ‘The Queen has arrived’ kind of thing.”Here’s What the Feds Found in Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan MansionGates may have visited Epstein, the person said, because Gates “enjoys talking and ideas and basically arguing with people, and he can be a really brutal person to argue with.”“He likes nothing better than to get together and debate or lecture people, or tell everyone what he’s doing with the polio vaccine. He has an ability, unlike any other person I’ve ever met, to lecture to a table of people without stopping for an hour.“Anyone that gave him a stage for a performance and said, ‘Bill, come talk to us about what you’re passionate about,’ that would be something he would enjoy.”Still, the person was surprised about the couple’s divorce announcement earlier this month: “I thought they would have made each other miserable for the rest of their lives.”Meanwhile, a former Gates Foundation employee told The Daily Beast that Gates wanted to get in the good graces of some of Epstein’s professional connections. “My understanding was he wasn’t hanging out with Epstein to get women,” the employee said.“Bill’s not amenable to anyone telling him what he should or shouldn’t do,” the person added. “If anyone were to say, ‘I don’t think you should hang out with [Epstein],’ it would have been Melinda.”The ex-employee said Bill and Melinda appeared to be distant and leading separate lives even more than a decade ago. “This has been going on a long time,” the source said, adding that Melinda was “bitter” and “wasn’t that into him.”“Their body language when they would be together, it was like a Melania and Donald thing: ‘Don’t hold my hand, get on the other side of the table,’” the person said, referring to reports of the former First Lady apparently yanking her hand from then-President Trump during public appearances over the years.Melinda Gates Called Divorce Lawyers in 2019 After Epstein Report: WSJAccording to the ex-employee, Melinda seemed to have a chip on her shoulder because “no one really did see her as an equal to Bill” and her work didn’t get as much media attention. “It really irritated her that people were more into Bill,” they said.Another former employee told The Daily Beast that Epstein was a topic of conversation among staff even in 2017—three years after the men’s friendship reportedly fizzled—because of concerns that Gates' previous ties to Epstein could harm his reputation.“When you work at the foundation, your whole job in life is to protect and preserve and build up the reputation of Bill and Melinda Gates,” the person said. “I think that’s why it still came up.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Bill Gates was dismissive toward Melinda Gates at work and pursued female employees at Microsoft and the Gates Foundation: NYT report

    Six current and former employees of Gates and his endeavors told The New York Times he fostered an uncomfortable workplace.

  • Why is COVID Killing So Many Young Children in Brazil? Doctors Are Baffled

    RIO DE JANEIRO — Fretting over a fever in her toddler that wouldn’t break, the mother took the young girl, Letícia, to a hospital. Doctors had worrisome news: It was COVID-19. But they were reassuring, noting that children almost never develop serious symptoms, said the mother, Ariani Roque Marinheiro. Less than two weeks later, on Feb. 27, Letícia died in the critical care unit of the hospital in Maringá, in southern Brazil, after days of labored breathing. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times “It happened so quickly, and she was gone,” said Marinheiro, 33. “She was everything to me.” COVID-19 is ravaging Brazil, and, in a disturbing new wrinkle that experts are working to understand, it appears to be killing babies and small children at an unusually high rate. Since the start of the pandemic, 832 children 5 and under have died of the virus, according to Brazil’s health ministry. Comparable data is scarce because countries track the impact of the virus differently, but in the United States, which has a far larger population than Brazil, and a higher overall death toll from COVID-19, 139 children 4 and under have died. And Brazil’s official number of child deaths is likely a substantial undercount, as a lack of widespread testing means many cases go undiagnosed, said Dr. Fátima Marinho, an epidemiologist at the University of São Paulo. Marinho, who is leading a study tallying the death toll among children based on both suspected and confirmed cases, estimates that more than 2,200 children under 5 have died since the start of the pandemic, including more than 1,600 babies less than a year old. “We are seeing a huge impact on children,” said Marinho. “It’s a number that’s absurdly high. We haven’t seen this anywhere else in the world.” Experts in Brazil, Europe and the United States agree that the number of children’s deaths from COVID-19 in Brazil appeared to be particularly high. “Those numbers are surprising. That’s a lot higher than what we’re seeing in the United States,” said Dr. Sean O’Leary, vice chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ committee on infectious diseases, and a pediatrics infectious disease specialist at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. “By any of the measures that we’re following here in the United States, those numbers are quite a bit higher.” There is no evidence available on the impact of variants of the virus — which scientists say are leading to more severe cases of COVID in young, healthy adults and driving up death tolls in Brazil — on babies and children. But experts say the variant appears to be leading to higher death rates among pregnant women. Some women with COVID are giving birth to stillborn or premature babies already infected with the virus, said Dr. André Ricardo Ribas Freitas, an epidemiologist at São Leopoldo Mandic College in Campinas, who led a recent study on the impact of the variant. “We can already affirm that the P.1 variant is much more severe in pregnant women,” said Ribas Freitas. “And, oftentimes, if the pregnant woman has the virus, the baby might not survive or they might both die.” Lack of timely and adequate access to health care for children once they fall ill is likely a factor in the death toll, experts said. In the United States and Europe, experts said, early treatment has been key to the recovery of children infected with the virus. In Brazil, overstretched doctors have often been late to confirm infections in children, Marinho said. “Children are not being tested,” she said. “They get sent away, and it’s only when these children return in a really bad state that COVID-19 is suspected.” Dr. Lara Shekerdemian, chief of critical care at Texas Children’s Hospital, said that the mortality rate for children who get COVID-19 remains very low, but children living in countries where medical care is uneven were at greater risk. “A child that might just need a bit of oxygen today may end up on a ventilator next week if they don’t have access to the oxygen and the steroid that we give early in the disease process,” Shekerdemian said. “So what might end up as a simple hospitalization in my world can result in a child needing medical care they simply can’t get if there’s a delay in access to care.” A study published in the Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal in January found that children in Brazil and four other countries in Latin America developed more severe forms of COVID-19 and more cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a rare and extreme immune response to the virus, compared with data from China, Europe and North America. Even before the pandemic began, millions of Brazilians living in poor areas had limited access to basic health care. In recent months, the system has been overwhelmed as a crush of patients have flooded into critical care units, resulting in a chronic shortage of beds. “There’s a barrier to access for many,” said Dr. Ana Luisa Pacheco, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist at the Heitor Vieira Dourado Tropical Medicine Foundation in Manaus. “For some children, it takes three or four hours by boat to get to a hospital.” The cases in children have shot up amid Brazil’s broader explosion in infections, which experts attribute to President Jair Bolsonaro’s cavalier response to the pandemic and his government’s refusal to take vigorous measures to promote social distancing. A lagging economy has also left millions without income or enough food, forcing many to risk infection as they search for work. Some of the children who have died of the virus already had health issues that made them more vulnerable. Still, Marinho estimates that they represent just over one-quarter of deaths among children under 10. That suggests that healthy children, too, seem to be at heightened risk from the virus in Brazil. Letícia Marinheiro was one such child, her mother said. A healthy baby who had just started walking, she had never been sick before, Marinheiro said. Marinheiro, who got sick along with her husband Diego, 39, believes Letícia might have lived if her illness had been treated with more urgency. “I think they didn’t believe that she could be so sick, they didn’t believe it could happen to a child,” said Marinheiro. She recalled pleading to have more tests done. Four days into the child’s hospitalization, she said, doctors had still not fully examined Letícia’s lungs. Marinheiro is still unsure how her family got sick. She had kept Letícia — a first child the couple had badly wanted for years — at home and away from everyone. Her husband, a supplier of hair salon products, had been cautious to avoid contact with clients, even as he kept working to keep the family financially afloat. For Marinheiro, the sudden death of her daughter has left a gaping hole in her life. As the pandemic rages on, she says, she wishes other parents would quit underestimating the dangers of the virus that took Letícia away from her. In her city, she watches as families throw birthday parties for children and officials push to reopen schools. “This virus is so inexplicable,” she said. “It’s like playing the lottery. And we never believe it will happen to us. It’s only when it takes someone from your family.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Islamic nations slam Israel — and each other's ties to it

    A league of Muslim nations on Sunday demanded that Israel halt attacks killing Palestinian civilians amid heavy fighting between it and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, even as fissures between countries over their recognition of Israel emerged. A statement by the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation hewed closely to previous ones issued by the Saudi-based group, including backing the decades-old call for Palestinians to have their own nation with East Jerusalem as its capital.

  • US Navy SEALs are training to fight on land and water in a 'strategic location' near Russia

    US Special Operations Command Europe planned simultaneous exercises to simulate a full-blown conflict with Russia from the Baltic to the Black Sea.

  • Microsoft board members opened investigation into Bill Gates after a staffer said the pair had engaged in a sexual relationship: WSJ report

    A spokesperson for Gates told The Wall Street Journal "there was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably."

  • Fears YouTuber Jake Paul may have crushed rare turtle eggs during beach buggy stunt in Puerto Rico

    YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is being investigated by Puerto Rican officials for violations of environmental laws after driving on a beach.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene under investigation for filing homestead exemptions on 2 homes

    Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and her husband are under investigation for allegedly filing tax exemptions for two separate homes in different counties, which is a violation of Georgia law. WSB-TV reported that 2020 Georgia state tax records unearthed by investigative reporter Justin Gray revealed the couple was receiving a large tax break on their homes. A homestead exemption provides up to a $2,000 exemption from county and school taxes, according to Newsweek.

  • Supermodel Bella Hadid donned traditional dress and joined a 'Free Palestine' march in New York City

    Bella Hadid, whose father Mohamed Hadid is Palestinian, marched in New York and posted messages of support on social media.

  • LeBron James injures ankle again as Lakers land in seventh

    LeBron James injured his right ankle again after a 360-degree spinning layup in a win over the Pelicans. Lakers finish seventh and play Golden State next.