After the deaths of its citizens in the Russian army, Nepal has closed work visas to Russia and Ukraine

Nepal has stopped issuing work permits to Russia and Ukraine after several of its citizens were killed in the war, Reuters reported on Jan. 5.

Nepal has asked Moscow not to recruit its citizens into the Russian army, to immediately send all Nepalese soldiers back to their country, and to pay compensation to the families of the fallen.

At least 10 Nepalese who fought on the side of Russia were killed in the Russo-Ukraine War, according to the Nepalese authorities. About 100 Nepalese citizens are missing, and up to 200 people have signed contracts with the Russian Defense Ministry.

Labor migrants from Nepal must obtain a work permit from their government to work abroad, Reuters writes. This entitles them to government support in case of emergencies or compensation for their families in case of death.

“The decision to temporarily suspend the issuance of work permits for Russia and Ukraine is aimed at minimizing human casualties and will remain in effect until further notice,” said Kabiraj Upreti, Director of the Department of Foreign Employment.

The Nepalese Foreign Ministry called on Russia on Dec. 5 not to recruit its citizens into the army and to return the bodies of the six soldiers killed in Ukraine, as well as to pay compensation to their families.

Negotiations were also reportedly underway to release a Nepalese citizen from Ukrainian captivity.

Nepal called on its citizens not to join the army of any of the warring countries.

Earlier, the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces’ National Resistance Center reported that Russians are massively recruiting mercenaries from Cuba for the war against Ukraine, and then sending them to the eastern front line. At the same time, Cubans are sent to the front lines because they are "not spared."

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine