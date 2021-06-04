Nepal worries future coronavirus wave will hit children hard

FILE PHOTO: The spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Kathmandu
Gopal Sharma
·2 min read

By Gopal Sharma

KATHMANDU (Reuters) - Nepal asked its hospitals on Friday to reserve beds for children for fear another surge in coronavirus infections will hit them hard, something officials in neighbouring India are also preparing for.

The move came as the government approved for emergency use the COVID-19 vaccine made by Sinovac Biotech of China.

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli’s government has been criticised by experts for its handling of the ongoing second wave in Nepal, which has led to an acute shortage of oxygen, hospital beds and medicines.

"Hospitals and medical institutions must set aside at least 20% of beds for children, who are likely to suffer the most in the potential third and fourth waves of coronavirus," the Ministry of Health and Population said in a statement.

"Hospitals must also ensure the availability of enough oxygen."

Daily infections in the Himalayan nation are hovering around 5,000 after hitting a peak of more than 9,000 in early May. Nepal had reported fewer than 100 daily cases in March. It has reported 581,560 infections in total and 7,731 deaths.

Donors have rushed aid including oxygen, protective gear, drugs and face masks to the country, which is also struggling to secure vaccines after neighbouring India stopped exports to meet its local demand.

Santosh K.C., a spokesman for the Department of Drug Administration, said "conditional permission for the emergency use" had been given for the coronavirus vaccine (Corona Vac) made by Sinovac Biotech of China, the fifth shot to be approved by Nepal.

Earlier it had approved two Indian-made vaccines - AstraZeneca's and COVAXIN - China's Shinopharm and Russia's Sputnik V for emergency use in the Himalayan nation.

Nepal has provided at least 3.1 million vaccinations to its people so far.

(Reporting by Gopal Sharma; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Italy reports 73 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 2,557 new cases

    Italy reported 73 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 59 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 2,557 from 1,968. Italy has registered 126,415 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eight-highest in the world. There were 22 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 24 on Thursday.

  • Banks bulk up in Hong Kong as China business overshadows politics

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Some global banks, funds and other financial services providers say they are stepping up hiring in Hong Kong, in a sign the city's unique position as a financial gateway to China is outweighing concerns about Beijing's tightening grip over it. Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Citigroup Inc, UBS AG and other banks are each hiring hundreds of people in the city this year, adding substantially to their existing ranks. Citigroup, for example, has said it is bulking up its staffing by 1,500 people, including additional headcount and replacements in 2021, double the number of people it hired a year ago.

  • Singapore to ban visitors with recent travel history to Guangdong

    With the rise in COVID-19 cases detected in the Chinese city of Guangzhou in recent days, the multi-ministry taskforce tackling the pandemic will be tightening border restrictions for travellers with travel history to Guangdong province.

  • Myanmar junta opponents say no faith in ASEAN as envoys visit

    The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has led the main international diplomatic effort to find a way out of the crisis in Myanmar, a country in turmoil since the military's Feb. 1 overthrow of Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government. "I don't think they have a solid plan for their credibility," he said of ASEAN.

  • If not vaccinated, teens should continue to wear masks, CDC head says

    The CDC is expected to release new, "troubling" data about teens and COVID-19.

  • SNP 'stoking fears' after doctors dismiss child Covid hospitalisation claims

    Senior SNP ministers have been accused of “deeply irresponsible” scaremongering after doctors said there is no evidence to back up their claims that young children may be more at risk of developing serious illness if they catch new Covid variants. Paediatricians intervened on Thursday to reassure parents after John Swinney, the Deputy First Minister, said that the government was investigating whether "something in the new variants" made them more dangerous to children. Humza Yousaf, the SNP Heal

  • CDC encouraging parents to get teens vaccinated against COVID-19

    COVID-19 continues to be a risk for some children, particularly those with underlying conditions, according to new data released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • Frank Kaminsky with an assist vs the Los Angeles Lakers

    Frank Kaminsky (Phoenix Suns) with an assist vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 06/03/2021

  • 2 billion global vaccinations: Where the doses have gone

    Data: Our World in Data; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosThe world reached a vaccination milestone this week, with 2 billion total doses now administered, according to the tracker from Our World in Data.Why it matters: The global rate is speeding up considerably. It took 30 days to go from 500 million doses to 1 billion, 24 days to go from 1 billion to 1.5 billion, and just 16 days to jump from 1.5 billion to 2 billion.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets

  • Huawei operating system coming to smartphones in Asia

    The system was developed after a trade ban blocked smartphones from working fully with Google's Android.

  • Officials study heart inflammation in teens, young adults after vaccine

    Health officials are trying to determine if heart inflammation is a rare side effect of COVID vaccination in some teens and young adults.

  • Oklahoma Law Forbids K-12 Vaccine Requirements

    Get essential education news and commentary delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here for The 74’s daily newsletter. Oklahoma on Friday became the first state to enact legislation banning K-12 vaccine requirements. Michigan and Pennsylvania lawmakers have advanced bills to do the same — marking the start of a trend vaccine policy experts say […]

  • 10,000 Volunteers Pull Out of Helping at Tokyo Olympics amid Calls for Games' Cancellation

    Nearly 10,000 of 80,000 unpaid volunteers have said they will no longer be participating in the Games, which are set to begin on July 23

  • Our Voices: For people of color, mental health is as important as physical well being

    Pulling me aside, a former coworker admonished me to take mental health days. “Mental health is just as important as physical health,” she said. With a raised brow and a slight laugh, I silently questioned what she meant by mental health days. I’d recently begun working at the University of Kentucky in the School of Journalism as the director of student and alumni affairs, but she had spent decades employed at UK in various offices.

  • New CDC report shows ‘troubling data’ on hospitalizations of teens

    The Centers for Disease Control is preparing to release a new report on children who get sick with COVID and stressing the need for teenagers to get vaccinated.

  • Nepal variant mutation: What we know about the new coronavirus strain

    The 'Nepal variant' has been blamed for the UK government's decision to remove Portugal from the travel 'green list'.

  • Slow to start, China now vaccinating at a staggering pace

    In the span of just five days last month, China gave out 100 million shots of its COVID-19 vaccines. After a slow start, China is now doing what virtually no other country in the world can: leveraging the power and all-encompassing reach of its one-party system and a maturing domestic vaccine industry to administer shots at a staggering pace. As of Wednesday, China had given out more than 704 million doses — with nearly half of those in May alone.

  • Carlos Ghosn's lawyers say part of French file should be 'null and void'

    Part of the file being considered by French investigating judges who questioned fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn in Beirut this week should be considered invalid, his defence team said on Friday. French judges have been holding hearings in Beirut's Palace of Justice since Monday, in a process that Ghosn's lawyers have called a first for justice since his arrest in Japan in 2018. "We think based on legal opinion made by an expert that part of the file has to be declared null and void since it is tainted by the mistakes made voluntarily by the Japanese authorities," one of his lawyers told reporters after the end of hearings.

  • Can Mosquitoes Spread COVID-19? What Experts Want You to Know Ahead of Summer

    Well, it’s officially itchy bug bite season.

  • Marathon racer Diver, 44, picked for Australian Olympic team

    Sinead Diver was a mother of two and well into her 30s when she ran her first marathon. Ireland-born Diver is set to become the oldest athlete to race for Australia in Olympic athletics competition after being among the country's six marathoners selected Friday for the Tokyo Games. The focus on her age frustrates Diver, who ran her first marathon in October, 2014.