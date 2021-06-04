Nepalese PM calls on UK to provide vaccines as cases surge

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rajini Vaidyanathan - South Asia Correspondent, Kathmandu
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Nepal's prime minister has made an urgent plea for vaccines to his UK counterpart Boris Johnson, as the Himalayan nation experiences a devastating second wave of coronavirus.

Speaking to the BBC, KP Sharma Oli said it was Britain's responsibility given the historic ties the nations share.

Mr Oli said the sacrifices of Nepal's Gurkha soldiers serving the UK should make Nepal a priority for UK Covid aid.

Nepal reported a high of 9,000 daily infections last month.

"I want to convince the UK Government, particularly Prime Minister Boris Johnson, about the situation in Nepal and how we are suffering," Mr Oli said.

Nepal, which has one of the highest rates of positive tests in the world, saw a surge of cases in May, recording more than 4,000 deaths over the course of the month.

Like its neighbour India, Nepal has struggled with shortages of beds and oxygen supplies. The situation has eased recently in places like the capital Kathmandu, but the virus is now spreading in rural areas.

At the start of February, Nepal was reporting around 100 daily cases, but by early May that figure had jumped to as many as 9,000 daily infections. A national lockdown which began in April remains in place but many say it came too late.

The country's borders with India remain open. Critics say that failing to close them allowed the Delta variant detected in India to spread quickly into Nepal as migrant workers returned home.

The Himalayan country has received some international aid, including 260 ventilators and 2,000 PPE kits from the UK. But Mr Oli said it was vaccines he needed. Fewer than 3% of Nepal's population of 30 million has been fully vaccinated.

"If we vaccinate people, then we can control Covid-19, otherwise it will be hard for us," Mr Oli said.

Nepalese authorities have ordered supplies from China, but many elderly Nepalis who received their first dose of the Astrazeneca jab are now unable to get their second, after supplies promised from India were delayed because of the crisis there.

Prime Minister Oli said he was making the direct appeal to the UK, as Nepal's "oldest friend".

"The Gurkhas have served the UK for many years, keeping their lives at risk," he said. "People who are serving in Britain have their families in Nepal. So that is a very deep connection."

A spokesperson for the UK Foreign Office told the BBC it "stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Nepal during this pandemic" and was "one of the first countries to send health experts and life-saving medical equipment to Nepal".

"The UK is a leading donor to COVAX, the international initiative to procure and distribute vaccines equitably," the spokesperson added. "We have committed £548 million to the scheme that will provide more than a billion vaccines to developing countries, including Nepal, this year."

Nepalese soldiers in PPE carry a body away at a crematorium
Nepal recorded 4,000 coronavirus deaths in May as case numbers surges

Mr Oli said his country's foreign minister had spoken to UK counterpart Dominic Raab to discuss the issue, but he was trying to establish direct telephone contact with Mr Johnson.

The appeal to the UK comes as the US has announced it will send vaccines to Nepal as part of a donation of 7 million doses to Asia.

Mr Oli has faced criticism of his handling of the pandemic and for failing to take the virus seriously. He previously claimed that it could be washed away by gargling guava leaves and turmeric, and said Nepali's have stronger immune systems because of their diets.

Last month, as case numbers were rising sharply, he said the situation in Nepal was "under control".

Prime Minister Oli, who remains in power after a recent vote of no confidence, also drew criticism for holding mass political rallies earlier this year as MPs in his own party withdrew support for him.

Recommended Stories

  • The Latest: Cubs to have full capacity at Wrigley next week

    Wrigley Field is going to start packing the place starting next week. Following approval from the state and city, the Chicago Cubs announced Friday they had received approval to host games at 100% of Wrigley Field’s capacity. The transition to full capacity will start next Friday, June 11, when the St. Louis Cardinals start a three-game series.

  • Domain experts wanted: Submit your guest articles to Extra Crunch

    Guest articles are hugely popular with our startup audience — if the topics are right. Prospective authors regularly ask us about which topics Extra Crunch subscribers would like to hear more about. How-tos: Generally, early-stage founders want the latest useful information about how to create a company, including fundraising, growth and team-building.

  • Boris Johnson on potential collision course with race disparities commission over school catch-up funding

    Boris Johnson has been warned he is on a potential collision course with the Government’s race and ethnic disparities commission over the decision to water down school catch-up proposals, The Telegraph can disclose. Amid mounting pressure on the Prime Minister, sources involved in drawing up the recent landmark report into racial inequality in Britain it had made it “abundantly clear” that more funding for schools was needed. The commission, chaired by prominent educationalist Dr Tony Sewell, is

  • Why Is It So Hard to Return to Normal?

    “Sometimes I look at the person I’m talking with and all I can think about is how uncomfortable I feel.”

  • Why Babylon Health chose 'more innovative' New York over London for listing

    London-based Babylon Health will join the Nasdaq through a $4.2bn SPAC deal in a snub to the UK.

  • ‘It puts your entire life in turmoil’: the human cost of Portugal’s move to the amber list

    Stranded families. Ruined plans. Financial loss. For each of 112,000 Britons who are currently in Portugal – and the countless more who were planning to visit this summer – there is a story of frustration, disappointment and sadness. Here, we meet some of the people affected by Portugal’s new amber classification – many of them asking, why give just four days’ notice before the changes take place? ‘We can’t self-isolate – but will lose thousands if we cancel the trip’ Olivia Bloom Davis is due t

  • Delta variant dominant in UK, may increase risk of hospitalisation

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Delta variant of concern first identified in India is now dominant in Britain and might have an increased risk of hospitalisation compared to the Alpha variant, Public Health England said on Thursday. There were 5,472 new cases of the Delta variant reported in latest weekly figures, taking the total confirmed cases of the variant to 12,431, PHE said, adding it had overtaken Alpha, the variant first identified in England's Kent, as Britain's dominant variant.

  • Triple Flag CEO Sees Robust Pipeline for Mining Production Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is seeing plenty of good opportunities for mining production deals despite a precious metals rally fueled by the pandemic.“The pipeline has been really robust and busy,” Chief Executive Officer Shaun Usmar said in a Bloomberg TV interview. “When I look at how we built this business over the five years, we have seen over 500 opportunities for the assets we’ve got.”Usmar founded Triple Flag in 2016 as a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, an

  • Wages Stay Hot As Employers Bid For Workers; Dow Jones Gains

    Wages surged in May as hiring picked up, but less than expected, in May. After the jobs report, the Dow Jones rose as interest rates fell.

  • COVAX hopes to deliver delayed AstraZeneca shots to Africa in June, July

    The COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme hopes to send millions of delayed doses of AstraZeneca's shots to Africa in June and July, but the deployment hinges on a Spanish manufacturing site securing regulatory approval, U.N. officials said on Friday. Africa has been hit by a halt in vaccine exports from India which were due to make up a significant portion of the first phase of the COVAX roll-out. As a result, many recipients including health workers will not receive their second dose of the AstraZeneca shot within the recommended 12-week interval.

  • Protests as Austria grapples with violence against women

    The 35-year-old woman was working at a tobacco shop in Vienna when authorities say her ex-boyfriend doused her in gasoline and set her ablaze in March. In April, another woman the same age was found shot to death in her home in the Austrian capital, also reportedly by her ex-partner. The recent high-profile cases have led to widespread protests, demands for government intervention and condemnations from Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and President Alexander van der Bellen.

  • Facebook's use of ad data triggers antitrust probes in UK and EU

    Facebook is facing a fresh pair of antitrust probes in Europe. The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and the EU's Competition Commission both announced formal investigations into the social media giant's operations today -- with what's likely to have been coordinated timing. The competition regulators will scrutinize how Facebook uses data from advertising customers and users of its single sign-on tool -- specifically looking at whether it uses this data as an unfair lever against competitors in markets such as classified ads.

  • Teen’s slaying went unsolved in Illinois for 49 years. Now retired welder is arrested

    “This horrific crime has haunted this family, this community and this department for 49 years.”

  • Two sheriff's deputies fatally shot man during arrest attempt, prompting new wave of unrest in Minneapolis

    The man, ID'd by family and friends as Winston Boogie Smith Jr., was wanted on a state warrant for illegal possession of a firearm, U.S. Marshals say.

  • Minnesota man arrested in 49-year-old Chicago-area slaying

    A 76-year-old Minnesota man has been arrested in the stabbing death of a 15-year-old suburban Chicago girl nearly half a century ago, authorities said Friday. The Naperville Police Department arrested Barry Lee Whelpley of Mounds View, Minnesota, on Wednesday for the 1972 slaying of Julie Ann Hanson. The retired welder, who was 27 at the time of the killing, has been charged with murder and was taken into custody in Minnesota.

  • Jill Biden becomes oldest sitting first lady and marks it with a bike ride

    Bidens celebrate birthday by going to Delaware beach house

  • World Bank pauses Mali payments after coup as leader warns against sanctions

    BAMAKO (Reuters) -The World Bank said on Friday it had temporarily paused payments to operations in Mali following a military coup, while the man expected to become the new prime minister warned sanctions would only complicate the country's crisis. The Bank's actions add to pressure on Mali's military leadership after chief security ally France announced on Thursday it was suspending joint operations with Malian troops in order to press for a return to civilian rule. The military's overthrow of Mali's transitional president last week, its second coup in nine months, has drawn international condemnation and raised fears the political crisis will weaken regional efforts to fight Islamist militants.

  • Fauci urges US not to be ‘accusatory’ towards China over Wuhan lab as conservatives meltdown over his emails

    Doctor warns ‘pointing of fingers’ could cause country to ‘pull back even more’

  • When will we learn what former White House lawyer Don McGahn told House Democrats?

    Former White House counsel testifying on Capitol Hill but transcript may not be released for another week

  • The ‘Gone Mom’ Thought Killed by Her Husband and Never Found

    LifetimeAnnabeth Gish is not a true-crime addict. That makes the actress, known for her roles in Mystic Pizza and Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House, perhaps one of the few Americans to not have become obsessed with the ripped-from-the-headlines murder mystery genre in recent years. So it was a surprise, or a coincidence, or maybe even fate, that when the script for the Lifetime movie Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos came her way, she was already familiar with the tragic story of