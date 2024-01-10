Nepalese spiritual leader Buddha Boy arrested for sexual assault of minor

Ram Bahadur Bamjan, a Nepalese spiritual leader known as “Buddha Boy,” has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a minor, authorities said Wednesday.

Bamjan, who’s believed by his followers to be the reincarnation of Siddhartha Gautama, also known as the Buddha, was arrested late Tuesday at his home in the Nepalese capital Kathmandu, according to Nabaraj Adhikari of the Central Investigation Bureau.

The controversial guru, who’s believed to be in his early 30s, was arrested on a warrant issued for his alleged rape of a minor at an ashram in the Sarlahi district, about 120 miles south of the capital.

He was also charged for his alleged involvement in the disappearance of at least four of his followers, Nepalese police said.

Authorities said Bamjam tried to flee by jumping from a window but was eventually captured.

Around 30 million Nepali rupees ($226,000) and the equivalent of $23,000 in foreign currencies were seized from his home at the time of the arrest, according to police.

On Wednesday, he appeared in handcuffs at a press conference in Kathmandu. He’s now expected to appear before a judge in a court in southern Nepal.

Bamjam, sometimes spelled Bomjom or Bomjam, gained notoriety in southern Nepal in 2005 when some of his followers believed he was able to sit motionless for days or even weeks while meditating under a tree without any food or water.

Despite his popularity, the controversial figure has faced accusations of abuse and misconduct for more than a decade.

In 2012, some of his followers allegedly held two women hostage for three months, the Kathmandu Post reported. By 2019, at least five of his female followers were reported missing by their families.

With News Wire Services