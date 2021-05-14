Nepal's ousted prime minister to head minority government

  • Nepal Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli speaks at the parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, May 10, 2021. Oli asked parliament for a vote of confidence on Monday in an attempt to show he still has enough support to stay in power despite an expected second split within his governing party. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
  • Paramedics get ready to load dead bodies of COVID-19 victims onto an ambulance for cremation at a government run hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Political turmoil has returned to Nepal, which has had eight different governments in a decade and is experiencing its worst COVID-19 surge with acute shortages of health facilities and oxygen for patients.(AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
  • A COVID-19 patient receives oxygen outside an emergency ward at a government-run hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
  • A COVID-19 patient receives oxygen outside an emergency ward at a government run hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
1 / 4

Nepal Politics

Nepal Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli speaks at the parliament in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, May 10, 2021. Oli asked parliament for a vote of confidence on Monday in an attempt to show he still has enough support to stay in power despite an expected second split within his governing party. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s ousted prime minister, who lost a vote of confidence in Parliament earlier this week, will stay in office as the leader of a minority government after political parties couldn't agree to a coalition.

Khadga Prasad Oli still must prove he has majority support of lawmakers within a month — a struggle since his own party has split and other parties are unwilling to support him.

Oli will head a minority government because his party is still the biggest one in Parliament, according to a statement late Thursday by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari's office.

Oli became prime minister after his Nepal Communist Party won two-thirds seats in the 2017 parliamentary elections. The strong support gave people hope of a stable, long-lasting government that would work on developing the country, but his party split earlier this year over differences on party leadership. The emergence of another rebel faction within the party led to Oli's defeat in a confidence motion in Parliament on Monday.

Oli has been criticized as giving attention to the party squabbles instead of to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nepal has seen its highest daily numbers of infections and deaths this month while hospitals are running short of treatment space and oxygen.

His government has imposed lockdowns to try to curb infections but failed to work on preparations for further outbreaks. The latest lockdown, in effect since last month, has been extended to the end of May.

Recommended Stories

  • 31 of the best maternity outfits celebrities have worn

    Celebrities like Jada Pinkett Smith and Blake Lively have proven that maternity fashion can be glamorous.

  • Former Man Utd star Antonio Valencia announces retirement

    Former Ecuador and Manchester United captain Antonio Valencia on Wednesday announced his retirement from football.

  • Anthony Davis: Lakers 'playing desperate' in regular season's final days

    The Lakers need to go 3-0 in their final regular-season games and then get help from Dallas and Portland to clinch a playoff berth.

  • COVID-19 in Ontario: Ford extends stay-at-home order until June 2

    Ontario's stay-at-home order has been extended across the province for two more weeks, until June 2.

  • Why Scotland's Move Towards Independence May Prove More Difficult Than Brexit

    Fresh off a solid victory in elections, the Scottish National Party’s Nicola Sturgeon says another independence referendum for Scotland is now a matter of “when, not if.” First, though the U.K. looks to be turning a corner on COVID-19, there’s still much to do to get people vaccinated, reopen Scotland and get the economy back on track. Throughout the campaign, Sturgeon insisted the pandemic would remain her priority until it was over, and the SNP’s victory hasn’t changed that.

  • A recently-imposed law in India is preventing local charities from accessing foreign donations, as the country keeps struggling with COVID-19

    India passed an amendment last year that means nonprofits can't redistribute donations to smaller groups, even though they are best placed to help.

  • Bipartisan U.S. bill to raise merger fees for big deals passes Senate panel

    A bill to increase the fees that companies planning the biggest mergers pay to government antitrust agencies and to give those agencies bigger budgets passed the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday on a voice vote. The bill - co-sponsored by Amy Klobuchar, the top antitrust senator, and Chuck Grassley, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee - would lower the fee for smaller mergers under $161.5 million from $45,000 to $30,000. The Federal Trade Commission and Justice Department's Antitrust Division assess mergers to ensure that they comply with antitrust law.

  • Delaying second COVID-19 vaccine doses can help reduce deaths - study

    Giving a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine but delaying a second dose among people younger than 65 could lead to fewer people dying of the disease, but only if certain conditions are met, a predictive modelling study showed. For example, Pfizer has said there is no clinical evidence to support Britain's decision to extend the gap between doses of its vaccine to 12 weeks, but data from the rollout in England shows protection against death of around 80% from one dose, with a 70% decline in infections. The U.S. study, published in the BMJ British medical journal, used a simulation model based on a "real-world" sample of 100,000 U.S. adults and ran a series of scenarios to forecast potentially infectious interactions under different conditions.

  • Manhattan prosecutors are reportedly investigating if Trump paid tuition of CFO's grandkids

    Prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr.'s office have subpoenaed a Manhattan private school to see whether the Trump Organization paid the tuition of longtime financial chief Allen Weisselberg's grandchildren, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter. If former President Donald Trump's business paid the tuition, it would be considered taxable income, tax experts told the Journal, and if that income wasn't reported to tax authorities, it could constitute tax fraud. Vance's office is trying to gain the cooperation of Weisselberg as it tries to untangle the Trump Organization's byzantine financial records, according to multiple reports. Jennifer Weisselberg, who was married to Weisselberg's son Barry until their divorce, told the Journal that Trump or Allen Weisselberg signed checks for more than $500,000 to Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School to cover tuition for her and Barry's two children from 2012 to 2019. The couple understood the tuition payments to be part of Barry's Trump Organization compensation package, she added. Divorce documents filed by Barry Weisselberg said his parents paid the children's tuition to the Upper West Side private school because he couldn't afford to, and the Weisselberg family characterized the payments as a gift, the Journal reports. If the grandparents paid the tuition directly to the school as a gift, that would not be taxed, but if the Trump Organization paid the tuition, the Weisselbergs could be in legal jeopardy. "Without an insider it can be difficult to put all the pieces in a white-collar case together," Daniel Horwitz, a white-collar defense lawyer at McLaughlin & Stern, told the Journal. "The way that cooperation is typically obtained is by demonstrating to the potential cooperator that they have no better option." More stories from theweek.comThe Republican theory of unemployment is classic MarxThere's growing speculation that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will name their daughter 'Philippa'A short history of White House cats

  • How India's vaccine drive went horribly wrong

    A botched-up plan for procuring jabs has dried up stocks and sent prices soaring on the private market.

  • 11 of the most expensive and exclusive golf clubs on the planet - including the one where Bill Gates is hiding during his divorce

    The top golf courses in the world are secretive about what it costs to become a member. If you have to ask, you'll never know.

  • Prince Harry and neighbor Orlando Bloom 'keep in contact' to warn each other about nearby paparazzi

    In an interview on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast, Prince Harry revealed how he and neighbor Orlando Bloom help each other avoid paparazzi.

  • AOC calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'belligerent person that's not in control of themselves' after the GOP lawmaker chased her down a hallway in the Capitol

    "I used to work as a bartender. These are the kinds of people that I threw out of bars all the time," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told reporters.

  • Misinformation surges amid India's COVID-19 calamity

    The man in the WhatsApp video says he has seen it work himself: A few drops of lemon juice in the nose will cure COVID-19. “If you practice what I am about to say with faith, you will be free of corona in five seconds,” says the man, dressed in traditional religious clothing. Baseless claims that Muslims spread the virus.

  • Buckingham Palace asked a Trump supporter to remove a doctored image of Queen Elizabeth from his campaign bus, a report says

    An unofficial campaign bus known as the "Trump Train" displays a doctored image of Queen Elizabeth II wearing a MAGA hat.

  • 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests

    LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -The long-awaited "Friends" cast reunion will be broadcast on May 27 and will feature a slew of celebrity guests including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, and K-Pop band BTS, streaming service HB0 Max said on Thursday. "Friends: The Reunion," featuring all six of the original cast, was originally supposed to have been filmed more than a year ago but was repeatedly delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. The unscripted, one-off special was filmed earlier this year on the same sound stage in Los Angeles as the original comedy about six young 20-somethings, played by Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, living in New York.

  • Chrissy Teigen apologizes to Courtney Stodden for harassment

    Chrissy Teigen has apologized for harassing a then-teenage Courtney Stodden online years ago. The 35-year-old Teigen, with more than 13 million followers on Twitter, was in her mid-20s when she harassed Stodden. Stodden told the Daily Beast that Teigen's harassment and that of many others came as they faced intense media criticism at age 16 for marrying 51-year-old Doug Hutchison in 2011.

  • Big promises, few doses: why Russia's struggling to make Sputnik V doses

    Transforming the site of what once was a Soviet-era car factory into a state-of-the-art facility churning out Russia's COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V was the easy bit. Making doses in bulk, finding qualified staff and getting equipment have been much bigger headaches for Moscow-based biotech firm R-Pharm and other private Russian companies picked to make the country's flagship shot to fight the pandemic. President Vladimir Putin has trumpeted the vaccine around the world, and said in March that Russia had signed agreements for the production of 700 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine abroad.

  • Goldie Hawn says she was 'very depressed' and 'couldn't even go outside in public' when she first became famous in her 20s

    "I didn't want to be a big deal. I wanted to go home. I wanted to marry a dentist," the Oscar winner told "Good Morning Britain."

  • Trump lashes out as more than 150 senior Republicans threaten to form new party if GOP doesn’t disown him

    Move came after Liz Cheney lost House leadership role for criticising ex-president’s election lies