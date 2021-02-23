Nepal's Supreme Court orders reinstatement of Parliament

FILE- In this Oct. 11, 2015 file photo, Nepal's Khadga Prasad Oli addresses parliament before being appointed as the new Prime Minister in Kathmandu, Nepal. Nepal’s supreme court on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, ordered reinstating parliament that was dissolved by Prime Minister Oli that is likely to push the Himalayan nation to a political crisis. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the reinstatement of Parliament after it was dissolved by the prime minister, in a ruling likely to thrust the Himalayan nation into a political crisis.

The order came in response to several cases filed with the court charging that Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli's decision to dissolve the legislature was unconstitutional. The court said a meeting of the reinstated Parliament must be called within 13 days.

The order will cause political trouble for Oli since he will not have a majority of votes in a reinstated Parliament.

Since Parliament's dissolution in December, there have been regular street protests against Oli by tens of thousands of people in Kathmandu and other cities.

Oli decided to dissolve Parliament and hold new elections because of an escalating feud within his governing Nepal Communist Party.

He became prime minister after the party won elections three years ago. Oli’s party and the party of former Maoist rebels had merged to form a strong Communist party to win the elections.

However, there has been a power struggle between Oli and the leader of the former Maoists rebels, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who is also co-chair of the party. The two had previously agreed that they would split the five-year prime minister’s term between them, but Oli has refused to allow Dahal to take over.

A splinter group led by Dahal is organizing the street protests and his supporters are among those who filed cases with the Supreme Court.

Other opposition parties have repeatedly accused Oli’s government of corruption, and his administration has faced criticism over its handling of the coronavirus.

Oli also has been accused of moving closer to China and drifting away from Nepal’s traditional partner, India, since taking power. This has caused problems between India and Nepal.

Recommended Stories

  • Bharti Airtel partners with Qualcomm to drive 5G services in India

    Bharti Airtel Ltd said on Tuesday it will work with U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm for 5G services in India, as telecom firms in the world's second-largest wireless market gear up to usher in the latest generation of wireless networks. Airtel, placed second to Reliance Industries-owned Jio by subscribers, said in a statement to stock exchanges that it will use Qualcomm's Radio Access Network platforms, which runs services on the cloud, to roll out 5G networks in the country.

  • Hate crimes against Asian Americans are on the rise

    Hate crimes against Asian Americans are on the rise, with more than 3,000 hate incidents directed at Asian Americans recorded since the start of the pandemic. Major Garrett reports.

  • Commentary: Rush Limbaugh’s real legacy: He planted the seed from which Fox News, and Donald Trump, grew

    Rush Limbaugh died last week. His impact on our nation’s discourse and polity will long outlive him. Many Americans had been puzzled when President Donald Trump bestowed upon Limbaugh our nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. After all, previous honorees include Cesar Chavez, Martin Luther King and the crew of Apollo 13. I, however, was not surprised. Because ...

  • Video shows moment before car meet crash that killed 2

    Investigators say the second person who died is just a teenager. Another teen is still in the hospital, fighting to survive.

  • 2020 saw steep rise in attacks against Asian-Americans

    A rise in assaults against Asian Americans last year seems primarily tied to the coronavirus pandemic. Some Asian Americans also worry that heightened tensions between the U.S. and China and growing fears of China's espionage activities stateside could make them more vulnerable to racist attacks.Driving the news: There were more than 2,800 incidents of verbal and physical assaults directed at Asian Americans in 2020, according to Stop AAPI Hate, an organization founded early last year to track hate crimes against people of Asian American Pacific Islander heritage, Axios' Shawna Chen reports.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat's happening: Most of the recorded incidents were verbal, but some were violent assaults. In March 2020, a man stabbed three members of an Asian-American family shopping at a Sam's Club in Midland, Texas, allegedly "because he thought the family was Chinese, and infecting people with the coronavirus," according to an FBI report. The victims survived.In January, an 84-year-old Thai man in San Francisco was shoved to the ground as he walked, sustaining fatal injuries.On Feb. 3, a Filipino man was slashed across the face with a box cutter while riding the New York subway. Between the lines: Hate crimes tend to surge around "big political moments" and during election years, Michael Jenson, a researcher at the University of Maryland and author of a 2020 report on hate crimes, told NPR. "When President Trump began and insisted on using the term 'China virus,' we saw that hate speech really led to hate violence," Russell Jeung, creator of the Stop AAPI Hate tracker and chair of the Asian American studies department at San Francisco State University, told USA Today.But Trump "could not have rallied the kind of hatred that he did without this country’s long history of systemic and cultural racism against people of Asian descent," writes Princeton professor Anne Anlin Cheng in a Feb. 21 essay for the New York Times. That history includes:In 1871, at least 17 Chinese residents of Los Angeles were killed by a mob of 500 people.In 1882, the Chinese Exclusion Act banned Chinese laborers from entering the U.S. In 1885, white residents set fire to Chinese-owned businesses and expelled the Chinese residents of Tacoma, Washington.During World War II, Japanese and Japanese-Americans in California were forcibly interned in camps."People attacking Asian Americans during the quarantine... are not fearing contagion from disease but assigning blame for it. Asian Americans are ... alleged to be culpable for sins ranging from the Vietnam War to an invisible infection. We are guilty by association even if our grandparents lament our alienation from their traditions."Frank H. Wu, President of Queens College, City University of New York, in a recent report on the targeting of Asian-Americans in New YorkFast forward: The geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China today, and some proposed approaches for addressing espionage and intellectual property theft in U.S. scientific research, may exacerbate suspicions toward Chinese Americans.The Department of Justice's recent indictments of some Chinese scientists at U.S. universities for failing to disclose Chinese government-linked projects has raised concerns of racial profiling.Trump-era regulations imposed sweeping visa restrictions that could apply to hundreds of millions of Chinese citizens, and some legislative proposals could prohibit Chinese students from pursuing graduate studies in fields that involve sensitive technology, a controversial approach being pushed by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.).What to watch: The New York Police Department created a task force last year to focus on hate crimes directed at Asians. If assaults continue to occur, other regions may consider similar measures.Editor’s note: This post has been updated to clarify and better explain why Asian Americans may be more vulnerable to racist attacks.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Home Renovation Ideas That Look Amazing But Are Totally Removable | Alexandra Gater

    Self-taught DIYer + blogger Alexandra Gater gives you major home DIY inspo with her peel-and-stick flooring, "wallpaper" paint, couch makeover + more.

  • India-China dispute: Blogger detained for demeaning soldier 'heroes'

    The blogger, who has 2.5 million followers, is just one of six detained for remarks on the border clash.

  • Chasing pack not close to toppling 'Big Three', says Murray

    Daniil Medvedev reached the final in Melbourne on the back of a 20-match winning streak but was beaten in straight sets by Djokovic, who clinched his 18th Grand Slam crown. The Serb's triumph means 15 of the last 16 majors have been won by Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal.

  • Report: Biden team colluded with Iran to undermine Trump policies

    Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reacts to the revelation on 'Fox News Primetime'

  • President Duterte defers MGCQ status in PH

    President Rodrigo Duterte announced the deferment of the modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) status in the Philippines pending the rollout of the vaccine against Covid-19. Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that the country’s chief executive bared his preference during Monday’s cabinet meeting, saying that while Duterte saw the need to reopen the economy, he does not want to risk the people’s safety. “President Rodrigo Roa Duterte gave his directive to the Cabinet that the Philippines would not be placed under modified general community quarantine unless there is a rollout of vaccines,” Roque said. Meanwhile, Metro Manila Council (MMC) Chair Benhur Abalos said that they would follow the president’s orders. “As what we have always emphasized, the Metro Manila mayors would always defer to the wisdom and judgement of the President,” Abalos said in a statement. “We are one with him, and would exert all efforts & rally behind him in combating this COVID-19 pandemic,” he added. The statement came following a report quoting Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco that majority of the mayors in the National Capital Region are in favor of putting the region into a more relaxed quarantine status. The report cited that those who want to retain the GCQ level is eight, while those who want to placed Metro Manila under MGCQ is nine. Earlier, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) proposed to the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) the gradual increase in public transport capacity from 50 percent to 75 percent, allowing provincial buses to operate, among others. Photos from Ruben D. Manahan IV Presidential Communications Operations Office Also read: Duterte Announces 30-Day Lockdown to Contain Virus Spread in Metro Here's what you need to know about GCQ DOTr Issues New Guidelines for GCQ

  • Chip and Joanna Gaines transformed an emergency shelter for girls into a cozy home

    Chip and Joanna Gaines renovated an emergency shelter for girls using modern and feminine decor. The new home is playful and welcoming.

  • Nissan Patrol Nismo spotted during commercial filming

    A Nismo edition of the Nissan Patrol, what we in the U.S. know as the Armada, has been spotted. As seen by Instagram account jokerr.cars, the Patrol Nismo is based on the recently facelifted 2021 model, the Nismo edition adds a more aggressive fascia with large intakes on either side of a taller grille. The sportier looks continue with side skirts and a modified rear bumper, as well as an air dam highlighted with Nismo's signature red paint.

  • Ex-Soviet republic Georgia's parliament appoints new premier

    The parliament in ex-Soviet nation Georgia has voted Monday evening to appoint a new prime minister and Cabinet after Giorgi Gakharia resigned last week over a court ruling to arrest the top opposition politician. The lawmakers voted 89-2 for Irakli Garibashvili and his Cabinet. Gakharia resigned Thursday over the decision to arrest Nika Melia, chairman of the United National Movement opposition party.

  • United grounds 24 Boeing 777s after an engine failed midair and left a trail of debris

    An engine caught fire during the United Airlines Flight 328 from Denver to Honolulu on Saturday, forcing the plane to turn around.

  • Trump submitted an appeal directly to Facebook's Oversight Board, which will rule whether he's allowed back on the platform, according to a new report

    The Facebook Oversight Board, a team of 20 experts from around the world, is reviewing the tech giant's decision to permanently suspend Trump.

  • Tiger Woods suffers major injuries in car crash

    Tiger Woods has suffered serious injuries in a car crash and was pulled from his vehicle by firefighters in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning. Woods' car sustained "major damage" in a "single-car accident" on Rolling Hills Estate just after 7am, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office. Images from the scene appeared to show the car's bonnet caved in and its air bag inflated. Mark Steinberg, Woods' agent, issued a statement saying the golfer sustained "multiple leg injuries" and was currently in surgery. An LA County Sheriff's Office source told TMZ website that they do not believe alcohol was involved but they did not say whether any other substance was possibly involved.

  • ‘Who’s laughing now?’ Here’s why Marc Anthony just posted a giant billboard in Hialeah

    Revenge is a dish best served cold.

  • ‘Hard to watch insurrectionist question witnesses’: Twitter erupts over Hawley appearance at Capitol probe

    One account holder called for Mr Hawley to be ‘charged with sedition and locked up’

  • California lawmakers approved giving $600 stimulus payments to 5.7 million people in the state

    Legislators approved the stimulus plan on Monday night, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill into law on Tuesday.

  • ‘MyPillow Guy’ complains loyalty to Trump is costing him millions while facing $1.3 billion lawsuit

    ‘I lost 20 retailers, and it’s cost me $65 million this year that I won’t get back, OK?’