Nephew accused of murdering aunt and uncle had been living with them in Gordon

The nephew of a Wilkinson County couple killed at their Gordon home was arrested and charged with murdering them after authorities tracked him down in Florida, law enforcement officials said Tuesday.

Investigators have not yet publicly divulged how Ricky Howard Williams, 74, and his wife Pamela Ann Williams, 70, were slain. Their bodies were apparently discovered at their house on Elm Street on Monday.

Hours later, their nephew, 34-year-old Jordan Kyle Lemaster, was arrested in Indian River County, Florida, in the city of Sebastian, between Melbourne and Vero Beach on the Atlantic Coast.

A law enforcement official said Tuesday that Lemaster and his mother, who is Pamela Williams’ sister, had in recent months moved to Gordon from Sebastian to live with the Williamses.

Investigators have not said whether they know what led to the killings.

Autopsies to determine the causes of death were expected to be conducted on Wednesday.

Lemaster also has past ties to the western North Carolina mountain town of Sylva, where in 2015 he was arrested on a charge of defrauding an innkeeper.