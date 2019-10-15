Atatiana Jefferson had gun in her hand before being shot by cop, nephew tells investigators: Warrant

Atatiana Jefferson had gun in her hand before being shot by cop, nephew tells investigators: Warrant originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

An 8-year-old boy who witnessed his aunt being fatally shot by a Fort Worth, Texas, police officer who fired through a window of their house told investigators she had retrieved a handgun from her purse and pointed it toward a window when she was killed, according to an arrest warrant issued for the officer.

But police officials said 28-year-old Atatiana "Tay" Jefferson, the victim of the shooting early Saturday, was within her rights to protect herself and her nephew when she heard noises in her backyard and went to the window to investigate.

The arrest warrant for now-former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean, 34, was released on Tuesday, a day after he abruptly resigned from the police force and was charged with murder, stemming from the shooting of Jefferson. Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus said Dean quit the force before he had a chance to fire him.

PHOTO: Aaron Dean, who resigned from the Fort Worth Police Department on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, was arrested on murder charges for fatally shooting a woman in her own home. (Tarrant County Sheriff's Office) More

"I realize that no action we take can replace the loss suffered here. I'm deeply sorry for what occurred," Kraus said during a news conference on Tuesday to announce Dean's arrest. "Human life is a precious thing, and should not have been taken from Ms. Jefferson. This incident has eroded the trust that we have built with our community and we must now work even harder to ensure that trust is restored."

The arrest warrant affidavit states that Dean and his partner arrived at Jefferson's home about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday and never knocked on the door or identified themselves as police as they entered the backyard of the home and Dean opened fire almost as soon as he saw Jefferson standing at the bedroom window peering out.

After being shot, Jefferson "yelled out in pain, and fell to the ground," according to the affidavit.

UNACCEPTABLE! The acts of yet another “trained” police officer have resulted in the death of #AtatianaJefferson. Gun downed in her own home. If we are not safe to call the police, if we are not safe in our homes, where can we find peace? We demand answers. We demand justice. pic.twitter.com/UZqHQzPyaW — NAACP (@NAACP) October 13, 2019

A neighbor had earlier called the police department's non-emergency line to ask that a welfare check be conducted on Jefferson's home because he noticed the front door was wide open, the neighbor, James Smith, told ABC affiliate station WFAA in Dallas.

"I called my police department for a welfare check," Smith told WFAA. "No domestic violence, no arguing, nothing that they should have been concerned about as far as them coming with guns drawn to my neighbor’s house."

PHOTO: In this Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, image made from a body camera video released by the Fort Worth Police Department an officer shines a flashlight into a window in Fort Worth, Texas. (Fort Worth Police Department via AP) More

But on Tuesday, Chief Kraus told reporters that the officers believed they were responding to an "open structure" call, which would have required them to take more tactical precautions, including parking around the corner from the house.

"The information came from the neighbor to the call takers and then while it was relayed to the dispatch it was determined to be an open structure call," Kraus said in response to a question from ABC News. "I can't tell you specifically if it was the dispatcher, but that's something we're looking into."

In the arrest warrant affidavit, Jefferson's young nephew, Zion, told investigators that he and his aunt, who had a permit to carry a concealed weapon, were playing a video game in a back bedroom of their home when they heard noises outside.

"She took her handgun from her purse," the affidavit reads. "(The nephew) said Jefferson raised her handgun, pointed toward the window, then Jefferson was shot and fell to the ground."