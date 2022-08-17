Nephew’s ‘erratic’ behavior at church leads to discovery of slain relatives, Florida cops say

A man is suspected in the double homicide of his aunt and uncle in Florida after police say his strange behavior at a Georgia church led to the discovery of their bodies.

Officials responded Tuesday, Aug. 16 to a call about a suspicious person at First Baptist Church of Pooler in Pooler, Georgia at about 9 a.m. that morning, according to a news release. Police say the caller reported a man who had wanted to speak with the church pastor to ask for money.

The news release said the man “was acting erratic and not able to rationally answer” the questions of Pooler police who arrived on scene. Officials said he attempted to flee, but officers detained the man and found a gun in his car.

The vehicle was registered to the man’s uncle, who he lived with in Melbourne, Florida, along with his aunt. Officers alerted Melbourne Police Department to do a wellness check on their home due to the man’s “suspicious behavior,” cops say.

Officials discovered the bodies of the man’s uncle and aunt, siblings, and ruled their deaths as homicide.

The suspect is being held in Pooler, GA on the initial charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and resisting officers. As of now, Green is the only person of interest in deaths of Alford Baker and Teresa Baker. This investigation is still ongoing, with the likelihood of additional charges to follow.

Pooler is northwest of Savannah, Georgia.

