Nephew kills his uncle, then calls a family member to admit it, Oklahoma police say

A man killed his uncle, then called a family member and admitted it, according to authorities in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma City Police Department was called to perform a welfare check at a home in Newalla, just east of the city, at about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to a news release.

Officers who responded to the home found a man dead in the rural front yard, police said.

The man was identified as 67-year-old Randel Clark.

His nephew, 36-year-old Jason Wilson, was still at the home when police arrived, according to the release. He was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder.

Authorities believe Clark and Wilson were living together, according to KOCO.

An investigation into the department’s 65th homicide of 2022 is ongoing. A cause of death has not been publicly released.

“Just injuries consistent with homicide at this time,” Sgt. Dillon Quirk told KFOR.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the tip line at 405-297-1200.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

