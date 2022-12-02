Nephew of Riverdale mayor shot, killed at Clayton shopping center

One person is dead after a shooting near a busy shopping center in Clayton County, according to police.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones has learned that the victim is the 31-year-old nephew of Riverdale Mayor Evelyn Wynn-Dixon.

Sources told Jones that the man pulled up to the Pointe South Shopping Center on Hwy. 85 in Jonesboro on Friday afternoon. Another person reportedly came up to the victim’s SUV and shot him.

Police have not released details on what led up to the shooting or if anyone is in custody.

Channel 2 Action News crews saw the victim’s SUV being towed away from the shopping center.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the busy scene and saw several police cars surrounding the area.

Investigators have not commented on any other injuries. The victim’s identity has bot been released.

Police are still searching for a motive in the deadly shooting.

