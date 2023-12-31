Nephew sought after allegedly stabbing uncle in a Carmichael home

Sacramento County deputies are searching for a man Sunday after he allegedly stabbed his uncle and fled the scene.

Deputies responded to the 2800 block of La Colina Way in Carmichael at 4:25 p.m. Saturday. The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

The nephew is still on the loose, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The nephew was described as a man wearing maroon shorts, according to police radio communications.