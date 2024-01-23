Neptune Beach issues boil water advisory after water main break on Tuesday morning

The City of Neptune Beach announced on Tues., Jan. 23 that while the water main break that impacted over a dozen homes on Oak Street has been repaired a boil water advisory has been issued for the area.

Homes within the zones of 570, 600, 601, 616, 617, 632, 633, 700, 701, 716, 717, and 806 Oak Street are impacted by the advisory. The city said that red door hangers have been placed on the front doors of affected homes to notify residents.

Residents are advised to boil there water for up to three days. Bacteria testing will then be conducted to make sure the water is safe to consume.

The city has advised residents to do the following:

“Please boil any water for one minute before drinking or consuming. Bottled water is a good alternative for those who recently had surgery, and immunocompromised, or have a chronic illness. You can use tap water for washing as long as you avoid ingesting it.”

The city also said that homes at 803 and 730 on the corner of Oak Steet and Lincoln Road were not impacted by the water main break and are not under a boil water advisory.

