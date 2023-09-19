Neptune Beach police arrest another man for carrying gun inside local bar

The Neptune Beach Police Department made a second arrest this month for carrying a concealed firearm into a local bar.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Olaf Brurberg Anderson IV, 24, was found by police carrying a loaded and chambered Springfield 9mm handgun inside Pete’s Bar on Fri., Sept. 15. A customer inside Pete’s noticed Anderson’s handgun. He alerted staff who in turn called police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Anderson was placed under arrest and charged with carrying a concealed firearm in an establishment licensed to sell alcohol.

On Sept. 9, Shane Adcox, 55, was arrested for carrying a Glock 43 handgun into the same bar. In the arrest report, a witness noticed the firearm when Adcox raised his shirt to show the witness a surgical scar. After seeing the handgun, the witness contacted police.

Adcox arrested in early September for carrying a concealed handgun into Pete's Bar.

“Contact was made with the listed subject inside Pete’s Bar consuming alcohol,” the arrest report read. “The suspect was escorted outside the establishment and detained. Listed Property #1 (Glock handgun) was located in the suspect’s right-side waistband.”

READ: Man, 68, dies after being found unresponsive in jail cell, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says

Neptune Beach Police have said that while the new concealed carry laws have recently changed in Florida as of Jul. 1, 2023, it is very important that everyone understands the law and how you can and cannot legally carry a firearm.

In a message to the public, NBPD released the following statement:

“Drinking inside a bar with a firearm is a recipe for disaster. The NBPD has a zero tolerance for this type of violation. You will be arrested and your arrest will be highlighted on our social media platforms. If you’re going to drink, leave the gun at home!”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

For more information on Florida House Bill 542 and concealed firearms click here.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.