Neptune Beach police looking for car connected with ongoing arson investigation

Neptune Beach Police Department is looking for a vehicle connected to an arson investigation.

According to police, the car appears to be a 4-door light-colored sedan, but it’s hard to tell from the surveillance video released by police.

Police are urging those living on Nightfall Drive, where the arson happened, to review their surveillance video between 11:30 p.m. and 1:45 a.m. from Thursday, Sept. 14.

Action News Jax talked to one of the homeowners affected. he caught the suspect on video setting a mailbox on fire.

“This is one of the most bizarre things I’ve seen,” homeowner Don Wiggins said. “He burned mailboxes, vandalized mailboxes, he rang doorbells, took mail and did all sorts of things.”

Other neighbors told Action News Jax their mailboxes were burned as well.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set man with glasses and a distinctive beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Neptune Beach PD.

