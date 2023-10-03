Neptune Beach Police searching for man in child abuse and theft case

The search is on to find Sean Michael Hollod.

Hollod is wanted for child abuse and petit theft that occurred outside a Walgreens pharmacy at 406 Atlantic Blvd.

Neptune Beach Police have said that the suspect is aware law enforcement is looking for him. Do not approach or make contact with Hollod. He’s been described as 44 years old, 6-foot-5, and weighing 235 pounds.

Call police at 904-270-2413 if you have any information on the suspect’s location. You can also remain anonymous and be potentially eligible for a reward by contacting First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).

