Neptune double murder case: 2 Bayshore men plead guilty to roles in 2022 slayings of teens

FREEHOLD - A Keansburg man has pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of two teens who were shot in a parked car in Neptune in 2022, said Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago on Friday.

Gabriel J. Brathwaite, 20, is expected to spend at least 45 years in state prison when he is scheduled to be sentenced before state Superior Court Judge Marc C. Lemieux on Dec. 7, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

A co-defendant in the case, Jeron D. Dearin, 24, of the Cliffwood section of Aberdeen, pleaded guilty to second-degree conspiracy to commit aggravated assault in connection to the murders. The Prosecutor’s Office said it will recommend that Dearin be sentenced to 10 years behind bars for his role in the crimes.

The slayings of Samore Edwards, 18, a Plainfield woman, and Isaiah Williams, 19, of New Brunswick, took place shortly before 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 19, 2022.

The timeline of the murders: 'A brazen and brutal crime'

Police responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of Washington Street of Neptune when an electronic, neighborhood sensor network detected gunfire. Edwards and Williams were found inside a black Kia Forte with gunshot wounds to their heads; Edwards behind the wheel and Williams in the front passenger seat, all according to an affidavit of probable cause in the case.

Edwards died at the scene. Williams was rushed to nearby Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to court records.

A witness would tell investigators that the victims had come to Neptune to obtain a gun, according to the affidavit.

After leaving behind a trail of cell phone pings and messages, detection by an automated license plate reader and a single fingerprint, Brathwaite and Dearin were taken into custody a little more than two weeks after the murders.

The convictions announced Friday are the result of a plea agreement, which were negotiated in consultation with the families of the victims. Initially, both defendants were each charged with two counts of murder and single counts of conspiracy to commit murder, a weapons offense and hindering their apprehension.

Brathwaite has also pleaded guilty to the weapons offense, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Both Bayshore men have been in the Monmouth County Jail in Freehold Township since their arrests.

After they are sentenced, each defendant will be required to serve at least 85% of their prison term before being eligible for parole, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Bogner, director of the Major Crimes Bureau, and Assistant Prosecutor Stephanie Dugan represented the state of New Jersey in the case. Braithwaite’s attorney is Joshua M. Hood, while Dearin is being represented by Carlos Diaz-Cobo. Both defense attorneys have offices in Freehold.

