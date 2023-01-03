Neptune homicide under investigation following shooting

Jenna Calderón, Asbury Park Press
·1 min read

NEPTUNE - A fatal shooting in Neptune on Monday is under investigation, according to officials.

The Neptune Police Department and Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office are actively involved in a homicide investigation at this time, according to Chris Swendeman, a spokesperson for the Prosecutor's Office.

No further details have been released at this time. Police vehicles were seen Tuesday outside the home on Drummond Avenue, which was surrounded by police tape.

This is a developing story.

Recent arrest:Neptune man charged with murder in Oceanport shooting

'They deserve justice': Prosecutor's office seeks help finding Neptune man's killer

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Neptune NJ shooting under investigation by police

