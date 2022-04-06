Neptune man charged with attempted murder in Asbury Park shooting

FREEHOLD - An 18-year-old Neptune man was arrested in Brick Tuesday morning in connection with a March 20 shooting in Asbury Park

Kenneth R. Bronson is charged with attempted murder and two related weapons offenses.

Police went to the 100 block of Langford Street in Asbury Park shortly after 6 p.m. on March 20, a Sunday, on the report of a shooting.

The officers found the shooting victim, who was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. The man has since recovered, authorities said.

The Asbury Park police and the Major Crimes Bureau of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office identified Bronson as a suspect. No details of the investigation were immediately provided.

He was arrested without incident by investigators from the prosecutor's office and members of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Bronson is being held at Monmouth County Jail while he awaits a detention hearing.

If there's a conviction, the attempted murder charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison; the two weapons offenses, 10 years each.

There was no information available on whether Bronson has an attorney.

The prosecutor's office is urging anyone with information about the crime to contact Detective Matthew Delgado of the prosecutor's office at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Detective Terrance McGhee at 732-774-1300.

