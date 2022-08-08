Neptune man charged with murder in stabbing early Sunday

NEPTUNE−A 32-year-old township man has been charged with murder in a stabbing in a residential neighborhood early Sunday, authorities said.

Derrick Simms also drew charges of hindering and illegal possession of a knife., acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said Monday.

Neptune police officers went to Squirrel Road shortly before 5:45 a.m. Sunday on the report of a stabbing. They found an unresponsive male victim in the front yard of a home with a stab wound, Linskey said. The victim, who was also from Neptune, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities declined to release additional information on him.

CRIME:Teenager is charged with murder, weapons offenses as juvenile in Asbury Park shooting

Simms is being held at the Monmouth County Jail in Freehold Township pending a detention hearing.

There was no immediate information on an attorney for Simms.

Linskey is urging anyone with information to call Detective Christopher Guy of the prosecutor's office at 800-533-7443 or Neptune Township Police Officer Robert Hagerman at 732-988-8000.

Ken Serrano covers crime, breaking news, local issues and investigations. Reach him at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Neptune NJ man charged with murder in Sunday stabbing