Neptune Obtains Sales License by Health Canada

Canada wide launch of Neptune's proprietary cannabis brands to come

Expansion of white-label business with key customers enabled

Received approval for expanded cold storage and operating space

LAVAL, QC, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT), a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company, is pleased to announce today it has been authorized by Health Canada to sell cannabis products to provinces and territories. This sales license includes edibles, vapes, extracts, and topicals, including beverage products to name a few. This authorization adds to previously held processing license and will expand Neptune's cannabis operations to include proprietary branded products. Additionally, the authorization enhances the capabilities of the Company's white label offerings, providing incremental value and service offerings to its B2B customers.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Logo (CNW Group/Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.) More

In addition to the sales license, Neptune's cold storage and added operating space have been approved for operation. The enlarged cold storage and approved space in the Sherbooke facility provide greater capacity to process larger volumes of product and store at low temperature to protect product. The increased storage adds significantly to Neptune's logistic capabilities and provides incremental solutions to the Company's clients.

"The receipt of our sales license is a major milestone for Neptune and significantly expands our cannabis revenue opportunities. We are already advanced in our development of our own brands, and look forward to announcing new branded products. We also see potential for future co-branded opportunities. Additionally, the license enhances our white label business, allowing us to ship direct to provincial customers on behalf of our partners. We plan to further enhance our production capabilities to expand both our branded and white label product solutions and product forms and capture incremental value within the growing Canadian cannabis market," said Michael Cammarata, Chief Executive Officer of Neptune Wellness Solutions. "The sales license, along with our approval to begin operating our expanded space and cold storage significantly increase our capabilities to support our customers, solve the storage limitation inherent among many current and potential cannabis customers and provide significantly higher value to our partners and customers, capturing incremental revenue and growth."

About Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Neptune Wellness Solutions is a diversified and fully integrated health and wellness company. Through its flagship consumer-facing brands, Forest Remedies™ and Ocean Remedies™, Neptune is redefining health and wellness by building a broad portfolio of natural, plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products in key health and wellness markets, including hemp, nutraceuticals, personal care and home care. Leveraging decades of expertise in extraction and specialty ingredient formulation, Neptune is a leading provider of turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers across several health and wellness verticals, including legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals and white label consumer packaged goods. The Company utilizes a highly flexible and low cost supply chain infrastructure that can be scaled up and down or into adjacent product categories to quickly adapt to market demand. Neptune's corporate headquarters is located in Laval, Quebec, with a 50,000-square-foot production facility located in Sherbrooke, Quebec and a 24,000 square-foot facility located in North Carolina. For additional information, please visit: https://neptunecorp.com/