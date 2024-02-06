Neptune once again filling empty Township Committee slot, and making racial history

NEPTUNE - The Township Committee will choose between three candidates to fill the seat left vacant by the resignation of Nicholas Williams, and for the first time in Neptune history the majority of the committee with be African-American.

Mayor Tassie York, Deputy Mayor Robert Lane, Keith Cafferty, and Kevin McMillan will choose from among three candidates at the Feb. 12 meeting. York and McMillan are Black, while Lane and Cafferty are white.

As of the 2020 Census, about 31.4% of Neptune's population identified as Black, with an additional 7.1% identifying with two or more races. A total of 16.4% identified as Latino or Hispanic, 2.3% as Asian, and a majority of 54.3% identified as white (48.2% identified as white alone, no Latino or Hispanic), according to the US Census Bureau.

Williams, who is white and said he resigned for health reasons, would have been up for re-election this year. Because he is a Democrat, representatives of the local Democratic Party selected three candidates for the Township Committee to pick from to succeed him — Ava Johnson, Jason Jones and Derel M. Stroud, all three of whom are Black.

All the sitting members of Township Committee are Democrats as well.

This is the second time in two months for Jones. He was one of the party's candidates to replace Michael Brantley, whose seat had been declared vacant in November after an illness kept him away from township meetings since June. Brantley died on Jan. 6 at age 79.

The Township Committee ultimately chose Kevin McMillan, himself a former committeeman and mayor, at its Dec. 21 meeting.

The applicants this time were Jones, a former school board member; Johnson, a Democratic State Committeewoman; Stroud, who works for U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J.; and Bryan Acciani, a planning board member.

James Mowczan, municipal chair of the Neptune Township Democrats, told the Asbury Park Press that the first vote was a four-way tie with each candidate receiving eight votes.

In the second vote, Johnson received 18 votes, Jones received 17 and Acciani and Stroud received 13 votes a piece. A third vote was held between Acciani and Stroud, with Stroud coming out on top.

Jason Jones is seeking to become a Neptune Township Committee member.

Jones was elected to the Neptune Township Board of Education in 2003 at the age of 21 and served for 14 years. He is a former aide to U.S. Reps. Frank Pallone Jr. and Donald Payne Jr., both D-N.J.

Jones was fired as the Roselle school business administrator in 2018, after someone used district funds to buy vehicles without the knowledge of the superintendent or the school board, prompting a state investigation into the district's business practices. Those vehicles had been paid for with a handwritten check, according to a letter from the board attorney to the state Department of Education.

Johnson was elected to a four-year term to the New Jersey Democratic State Committee in 2021.

Stroud once ran as an independent candidate for lieutenant governor of New Jersey in the 2017 election. He and his gubernatorial candidate Gina Genovese were defeated in the November 2017, election.

Williams announced his resignation "with a heavy heart and great sadness" at the Jan. 22 committee meeting, effective Jan. 31, citing health concerns.

"It has been a great honor and pleasure to serve on this committeeman, deputy mayor and two-term mayor, in 2018 and again in 2021. I worked hard over these past years to live up to the expectations of all voters and that is what makes tonight so difficult," Williams said. "After testing consultations with my physicians and family, my health and well-being has now become the forefront of my decision and it was their suggestion to resign in my best interest and focus my attention on recovery and rehab."

