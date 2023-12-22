Neptune spurns candidate once fired from school job, picks former mayor to join government

NEPTUNE - The Township Committee appointed to former mayor Kevin McMillan to fill the seat left vacant by Dr. Michael Brantley.

"I am just excited that I have the confidence of my fellow comrades here that sit on the committee to put me back in office. I just want to do what is best for the Township of Neptune and I can't wait to get back to work," McMillan said.

Mayor Keith Cafferty, Committeemen Nicholas Williams and Robert Lane Jr. voted to appoint McMillan at the Dec. 21 meeting. Deputy Mayor Tassie York abstained.

The Township Committee voted to vacate a seat held by Brantley, who had been absent for several months, at the Nov. 27 meeting.

Neptune news: What needs to be done to make Ocean Grove cross-shaped pier safe to walk on again?

Because Brantley is a Democrat, representatives of the local Democratic Party selected three candidates to succeed him — McMillan, himself a former mayor, as well as former Assemblyman Eric Houghtaling and former school board member Jason Jones.

Houghtaling served on the township committee from 2011 to 2015, serving as deputy mayor in 2012 and as mayor in 2013, before winning a state Assembly seat in 2015. In 2021, he lost re-election, and earlier this year he was unsuccessful in gaining the party's support for another Assembly run.

Jones was elected to the Neptune Township Board of Education in 2003 at the age of 21 and served for 14 years. He is a former aide to U.S. Reps. Frank Pallone Jr. and Donald Payne Jr., both D-N.J.

McMillan spent 18 years on the Township Committee before losing party support for a seventh term. He was a Democratic Assembly candidate in 2013 and was endorsed by the New Jersey AFL-CIO, Coastal Monmouth Democrats and Planned Parenthood Action Fund of New Jersey.

During public comments, numerous residents spoke about the possibility of Jones being appointed to the committee.

Neptune news: Condos, homes, stores and a hotel in Ocean Grove? Neptune will have to make a decision

Jason Jones is seeking to become a Neptune Township Committee member.

Jones was fired as the Roselle school business administrator in 2018, after someone used district funds to buy vehicles without the knowledge of the superintendent or the school board, prompting a state investigation into the district's business practices. Those vehicles had been paid for with a handwritten check, according to a letter from the board attorney to the state Department of Education.

Dr. James W. Brown, who previously served on the township zoning board and currently serves on the Wesley Lake Commission, said that gave him "a reservation about Jason Jones."

"Strictly because of things related to ethics … and I figure we've got two absolutely outstanding candidates, either one of them," Brown said.

"I was told the Neptune Township Committee wants to make sure the voices of young adults and youth in our community are heard," said Robert Dykeman, who recently moved back to Neptune after graduating from college.

"You want people in my age group to feel as though this is a community you can not only grow up in but grow old in," Dykeman continued. "I can say for certain, with that in mind, if Jason Jones is chosen to be a member of this committee, it will speak volumes to how little each person on this committee truly cares about the people in this town."

'I came from here and I am doing it': Former Neptune quarterback's latest film a holiday thriller

Other residents showed up to speak favorably about Jones' character, including multiple pastors from Neptune and the greater Asbury Park area.

Pastor Lyddale Akins of Triumphant Life Church said "ultimately this was about the legacy of Dr. Brantley." He said Jones has a relationship with Brantley.

"This is about making sure that we have someone that has the sentiment that and knows his heart, knows him intimately and could posture the votes and so forth to that ideology," Akins said.

"This is why the clergy stood behind (Jones)," Akins said. "We can choose. We have the ability to look at people's past. … When do we move forward? When do we look forward for the possibilities they can bring to the table?"

Resident Shane Martins said "we need to move forward people. We do not need to move backwards."

"If I understand correctly, the reason Mr. McMillan wasn't given the nomination from district leaders a few years back was because he wasn't delivering for our community. It makes me wonder why you would him back on here," Martins said. "Maybe next year you're worried that the now-deputy mayor might be there for the people, and it might be easier having someone who doesn't speak up too loud."

Charles Daye is the metro reporter for Asbury Park and Neptune, with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. Contact him: CDaye@gannettnj.com @CharlesDayeAPP

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Neptune NJ picks former mayor to fill empty Township Committee seat