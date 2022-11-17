Neptune standoff ends with Ocean Township man accused of armed robbery

FREEHOLD - An Ocean Township man is in custody after allegedly committing an armed robbery and engaging in a long standoff with police, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Thursday.

Jeffrey V. Migliore, 34, is charged with first-degree armed robbery and three related weapons offenses.

Just before 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Neptune police responded to a pharmacy on the 1200 block of Corlies Avenue for a reported robbery, Santiago said. A man, later identified as Migliore, had entered the store, brandished a handgun, demanded cash from the clerk and left with several hundred dollars.

Migliore was tracked to a home a short distance away — on the 1200 block of 11th Avenue in Neptune — and initially refused police orders to surrender, Santiago said. Neighboring homes were then evacuated for safety reasons.

The county SWAT team and Neptune Township police were in a standoff with a suspect in a home at Atkins and 11th avenues in Neptune, NJ Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Authorities said the situation involved an ongoing investigation and that the public was not at risk.

Authorities — including members of the Monmouth County Emergency Response Team (MOCERT), Jersey City Police Department SWAT, Neptune Township Police Department and more — responded to the scene, where they established a perimeter and engaged in lengthy negotiations with Migliore, who surrendered peacefully shortly after 10:30 p.m., according to Santiago. A handgun was also recovered at the scene.

Migliore will stay in custody pending a detention hearing and first appearance in Monmouth County Superior Court.

“That this extraordinarily delicate and complicated situation was resolved with no injuries or loss of life to any civilians or members of law enforcement was no accident — it was the result of very carefully planned, coordinated and well-executed actions of dozens upon dozens of members of local, county, and state agencies, all working closely together in close quarters and under tremendous pressure,” Santiago said.

A Monmouth County Sheriff's vehicle blocks off 11th Avenue at the intersection with Ridge Avenue in Neptune Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022.

The incident remains under joint investigation by members of the prosecutor's office and the Neptune Township Police Department, and anyone with information about Migliore’s activities should contact Neptune Township Police Department Detective Robert Hagerman at 732-988-8000, Ext. 419.

Those who wish to remain anonymous but have information about this or any crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app; by calling 800-671-4400; or by going to the website.

