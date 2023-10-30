Neptune Township administrator arrested, says she was victim of domestic violence

NEPTUNE - Township Administrator Gina LaPlaca, who is also the deputy mayor in Lumberton and is on the ballot this year, was arrested on Friday night, accused of assaulting her husband, political activist Jason Carty. She says she is confounded by the charge, arguing "I was the victim."

"At the end of the day, on Friday night (Oct. 27) I was the victim of a domestic violence incident and I did what society tells victims to do all the time, and I called the police to protect myself and for the life of me I don't know why I was charged because I didn't do anything wrong," LaPlaca said.

Gina LaPlaca: 'I was the victim'

"The cops knew I was the victim, they treated me as the victim and my husband has said clearly he didn't want me charged, that I didn't do anything wrong," LaPlaca said. "I have no reason to believe this should effect my employment (in Neptune) or my position in Lumberton because I am 100% innocent of any wrongdoing."

Neptune Township officials said they could not comment as the matter is being handled as a personnel issue.

LaPlaca was elected to the Township Committee in Lumberton in Burlington County in 2020 and she and her fellow Democrat, Terrance Beson, are running for re-election this year against Republicans Mark Galey and Christopher Tommins.

LaPlaca said was the victim of domestic and sexual abuse for nearly nine months at the hands of a man she dated during law school several years ago. The man was ultimately convicted of assault after she ended the relationship and he broke into her apartment to attack her, she said.

"I have never been an aggressor in any situation in my life. I have never had anything worse than a speeding ticket in my entire life," LaPlaca said.

She added that she is "just blown away that people want to take a victim of domestic violence and drag me through the mud for their political gain, their personal gain, whatever it is.

"It is disgusting. We tell people, we beg people, report domestic violence and step up and report it, protect yourself and use the system, and I am getting punished for it. That is kind of how I feel right now," LaPlaca said.

Carty is actively working to get the charges dismissed. He told the Press that is sad that people want to capitalize off this situation for political purposes.

"This was an unfortunate incident between married people, living and parenting together who love each other. It is a municipal disturbance of the peace, it is already on its way to being resolved. I anticipate all charges will be dropped. My wife is not responsible for, or guilty of, any charges or anything regarding this latest incident. I did not want charges filed," Carty said.

He added that LaPlaca is "the strongest and most caring person I have ever known. She does so much good for the community, not only the community she serves as an elected official but where she works."

"It is just sad that there is so many people, like the Lumberton Republicans, that want to victim shame her for their own political gain," Carty said.

