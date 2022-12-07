Neptune woman accused of ripping off $146K over five years from her former employer

Jenna Calderón, Asbury Park Press
·1 min read

FREEHOLD - A Neptune woman has been charged with stealing more than $146,000 from her former employer over the course of about five years, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Wednesday.

Jodi L. Vanaman, 47, is charged with second-degree theft by unlawful taking.

The investigation revealed that at various times between 2016 and 2021, while employed as an office manager for All Coast Service — a heating and air conditioning company headquartered in Neptune City — Vanaman allegedly made numerous unauthorized purchases using company credit cards and operating accounts, according to Santiago. She spent the money on personal expenses for herself and for a relative.

Similar accusations:Howell woman wrote $2.2M in checks to herself from Tinton Falls employer, says prosecutor

Vanaman turned herself in to authorities without incident on Tuesday, Santiago said. She was served with a summons complaint pending future proceedings to take place in Monmouth County Superior Court.

Convictions on second-degree criminal charges are commonly punishable by up to 10 years in state prison.

Anyone with information about this or related matters should contact Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office Detective Debra Bassinder at 800-533-7443 or Neptune City Police Department Detective Andrew Hallgring at 732-775-1615.

Jenna Calderón covers breaking news and cold cases in Monmouth and Ocean counties. Before coming to the Press, she covered The Queen City for Cincinnati Magazine in Ohio. Contact her at 330-590-3903; jcalderon@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Neptune NJ woman charged with theft of $146K from All Coast Service

