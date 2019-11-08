Is Nera Telecommunications (SGX:N01) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Nera Telecommunications Ltd (SGX:N01) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Nera Telecommunications Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of June 2019 Nera Telecommunications had S$11.9m of debt, an increase on S$7.73m, over one year. However, it does have S$12.4m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of S$466.0k.

SGX:N01 Historical Debt, November 8th 2019 More

A Look At Nera Telecommunications's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Nera Telecommunications had liabilities of S$89.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of S$4.41m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of S$12.4m and S$116.3m worth of receivables due within a year. So it can boast S$34.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus strongly suggests that Nera Telecommunications has a rock-solid balance sheet (and the debt is of no concern whatsoever). On this view, it seems its balance sheet is as strong as a black-belt karate master. Simply put, the fact that Nera Telecommunications has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

But the bad news is that Nera Telecommunications has seen its EBIT plunge 19% in the last twelve months. We think hat kind of performance, if repeated frequently, could well lead to difficulties for the stock. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is Nera Telecommunications's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. Nera Telecommunications may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. In the last three years, Nera Telecommunications created free cash flow amounting to 19% of its EBIT, an uninspiring performance. That limp level of cash conversion undermines its ability to manage and pay down debt.

Summing up

While it is always sensible to investigate a company's debt, in this case Nera Telecommunications has S$466.0k in net cash and a decent-looking balance sheet. So we are not troubled with Nera Telecommunications's debt use. Given Nera Telecommunications has a strong balance sheet is profitable and pays a dividend, it would be good to know how fast its dividends are growing, if at all. You can find out instantly by clicking this link.