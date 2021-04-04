Nerf Is Hiring a ‘Chief TikTok Officer’ Who Will Fetch a Hefty Monthly Salary

Vance Cariaga
·2 min read
Kiichiro Sato/AP/Shutterstock / Kiichiro Sato/AP/Shutterstock
Kiichiro Sato/AP/Shutterstock / Kiichiro Sato/AP/Shutterstock

Do you love Nerf and TikTok? Do you have a winning sense of humor and emit a steady stream of good vibes? If so, pop onto the Hasbro Careers page because you might have what it takes to fill the new role of Nerf chief TikTok officer.

See: High-Paying Jobs You Didn’t Know Existed
Find: 5 of the Highest-Earning TikTokers — How Much Do They Make?

Yep, that’s a real thing. Last week, Hasbro posted a job listing for Nerf chief TikTok officer, and it’s been trending ever since. According to that listing, the Nerf CTO is “a big title with some bigger perks — Nerf blasters for uh… research purposes, real money, and bragging rights for three glorious months.”

Whoever lands the job will work with the Nerf Global Marketing team to help sell more units of the squishy, spongy, iconic toy in all of its various incarnations — Nerf balls, Nerf guns, Nerf blasters, Nerf arrows, Nerf darts… Duties include creating content for the @nerf TikTok handle, helping identify the hottest TikTok trends and connecting Nerf activities on TikTok to consumer behaviors and trends.

See: How to Make Money on TikTok — 7 Effective Ways
Find: 7 Bizarre Ways People Earn a Living

“We are looking for a creator who is a Nerf enthusiast, a TikTok extraordinaire, has good comedic timing, and knows how to use a ring light,” the job posting said. “Is your heart racing?”

It certainly got hearts racing at certain media outlets, including AdWeek, which published an article on the listing the day it appeared. As AdWeek noted, the Nerf CTO will serve a three-month stint at $10,000 per month, with perks that include Nerf swag and the prestige of being the brand’s first ever chief TikTok officer.

An article on the Marketing Dive website said the job is designed to help Nerf establish a bigger presence on the China-based social media platform, which is wildly popular with U.S. teens. Hasbro is a newcomer to TikTok, with fewer than 21,000 followers prior to the CTO announcement. The toymaker had only posted four videos on TikTok as of Monday.

More from GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Nerf Is Hiring a ‘Chief TikTok Officer’ Who Will Fetch a Hefty Monthly Salary

Recommended Stories

  • Le Creuset Just Released a New Color & It's the Coolest One Yet

    Le Creuset has a stellar reputation for many reasons — durable products that last a lifetime (if taken care of properly) and versatility being just two. But one of our favorite features of the cult-favorite French brand is the stunning array of colors the enameled cast-iron cookware comes in. We’re still swooning over the brand’s […]

  • Examining the 5 best potential options for Falcons at No. 4 overall

    With the top three picks projected to all go quarterback, this leaves the Falcons with the de facto top pick in the draft.

  • Tony Gonsolin goes on Dodgers' IL with inflamed shoulder

    Right-hander Tony Gonsolin was put on the 10-day injured list Sunday by the Los Angeles Dodgers with right shoulder inflammation, a move retroactive to Thursday. Righty Dennis Santana was recalled from the alternate training site at Glendale, Arizona, to fill the roster spot. Gonsolin, 26, made the opening-day roster for the first time but has not pitched this season.

  • Here’s the list of Bears that will be free agents in 2022

    While we're still a few months from the start of the 2021 season, we're taking a look at those Bears that will be free agents in 2022.

  • Grading the Buffalo Bills’ 2020 rookie class

    Grades for the Buffalo Bills' 2020 rookie class.

  • Pregnant Lauren Burnham and Former Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Are Moving to Hawaii: 'Like a Dream for Us'

    Arie Luyendyk Jr. said in a YouTube video that Maui will be the "perfect spot to raise our little babies"

  • Mario Cristobal allows Penei Sewell's brother Gabriel to take part in Oregon Pro Day

    Gabriel Sewell last played linebacker for the University of Nevada Wolfpack in 2019.

  • Dog that ‘became aggressive’ at dog park is shot by another pet owner, Oklahoma cops say

    The incident is under investigation.

  • Egypt's first female ship's captain says she was wrongly blamed for Suez blockage

    Egypt’s first female ship captain says she was subject to a fake news campaign blaming her for grounding the Ever Given container ship in the Suez Canal, despite at the time working on a ship that was hundreds of miles away. Marwa Elselehdar was working as a first mate in command of the Aida IV in Alexandria when the 220,000 ton Ever Given got stuck, blocking one of the world’s busiest shipping routes for six days. The 29-year-old is a celebrated feminist figure in Egypt. In 2015 she became both the youngest and the first female Egyptian captain to cross the newly-expanded Suez Canal. Two years later she was honoured by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during women’s day celebrations. Her Instagram - a collection of motivational messages and her life on board - boasts over 30,000 followers. But when the Ever Given became an online sensation, a rumour mill was telling the world that she was to blame. "I felt that I might be targeted maybe because I'm a successful female in this field or because I'm Egyptian, but I'm not sure," she told the BBC.

  • AstraZeneca kicked out of US factory over mix-up 'that ruined 15m vaccine doses'

    AstraZeneca has been kicked out of a production plant in Baltimore after a mix-up is thought to have contaminated 15 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson. The Oxford/AstraZeneca jab has yet to obtain approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, but production of the vaccine has started in anticipation of a green light. It was being produced by a sub-contractor at a plant operated by Emergent BioSolutions in Baltimore. The plant was also manufacturing Johnson & Johnson's vaccines and workers at the factory mistakenly mixed the ingredients. As a result 15 million doses of the vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson, which has been given FDA approval, had to be destroyed. Johnson & Johnson will now assume full responsibility for the production of its vaccine at the plant. The pharmaceutical giant, which has promised to deliver 100 million doses of its single-shot vaccine to the US by the end of May, said it will deploy additional staff at the Baltimore plant.

  • Egypt's first female ship captain fears for her career after she was blamed falsely for the Suez Canal blockage when she was aboard a vessel 200 miles away

    Online rumors and fake news headlines said Marwa Elselehdar was the captain of the Ever Given container ship blocking the Suez Canal.

  • Army: Soldier says she was sexually assaulted at Fort Sill

    Soldiers at Fort Sill in Oklahoma have been suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into a female soldier's allegations that she was sexually assaulted, the Army post's commanding general said. Late last month, the soldier who was training at the post “reported that she was the victim of sexual assault involving Fort Sill cadre members,” Maj. Gen. Ken Kamper said in a statement Thursday.

  • Florida declares state of emergency as reservoir holding millions of gallons of radioactive wastewater 'could collapse' at any time

    Residents ordered to evacuate over fears for the pond in the Tampa Bay area, which stores 500 million gallons of water containing radium and uranium.

  • Southwest Airlines passengers dance and cheer as couple accused of refusing to wear masks get thrown off flight

    A viral TikTok video shows a dispute with a passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight who refused to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.

  • I flew on Alaska for the first time since it stopped blocking middle seats and it was the closest to normal I've seen during the pandemic

    Alaska has largely restored the pre-pandemic amenities to which flyers were accustomed. But that also means the potential for more crowded planes.

  • Hurkacz wins his biggest title by beating Sinner in Miami

    With the Big Three absent at the Miami Open, and tennis' next generation scrambling to fill the void, it was Hubert Hurkacz of Poland who made a breakthrough. The 24-year-old Hurkacz won the biggest title of his career by beating 19-year-old Jannik Sinner of Italy 7-6 (4), 6-4 on Sunday. The matchup in the final was a surprise even though Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer skipped the tournament, as did reigning U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem.

  • Ilhan Omar at odds with Stacey Abrams over Georgia All-Star Game boycott

    Omar backs MLB’s move to relocate game while Abrams says she fears families will be ‘hurt by lost events and jobs’ Interview: Park Cannon on the Georgia voting law Congresswoman Ilhan Omar holds a ‘Stop Asian Hate’ press conference in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on 31 March. Photograph: Nikolas Liepins/REX/Shutterstock The Minnesota representative Ilhan Omar has backed Major League Baseball’s decision to move its All-Star Game from Georgia over a restrictive new voting law. But in doing so she placed herself at odds with another leading progressive, the voting rights campaigner Stacey Abrams. Abrams, who suffered a narrow defeat in the Georgia gubernatorial race in 2018, commended the MLB’s decision on Friday but said she was disappointed the game was being relocated. “I respect boycotts,” she said, “although I don’t want to see Georgia families hurt by lost events and jobs. Georgians targeted by voter suppression will be hurt as opportunities go to other states. We should not abandon the victims of [Republican] malice and lies – we must stand together.” On Saturday the PGA Tour and the PGA of America made similar arguments when they said they would not move events scheduled for Georgia this summer. The Masters, perhaps the biggest event in golf, begins in Augusta, Georgia this week. Many observers question the accepted wisdom that big sporting events bring economic benefits but on Sunday, on CNN’s State of the Union, Omar was asked if she agreed with Abrams. “We know that boycotts have allowed for justice to be delivered in many spaces,” Omar said. “The civil rights movement was rooted in boycotts. We know that apartheid ended in South Africa because of boycotts. “And so our hope is that this boycott will result in changes in the law because we understand that when you restrict people’s ability to vote, you create a democracy that isn’t fully functioning for all of us, and if we are to continue to be beacon of hope for all democracies around the world we must stand our ground.” Conservatives have protested the MLB decision to take the All-Star Game away from Georgia. On Friday, Trump told supporters they should “boycott baseball” in return. Among other measures, the Georgia law applies restrictions to early and mail-in voting, measures likely to affect minority participation. Republicans have countered Democratic protests by saying the law merely seeks to avoid electoral fraud, which Donald Trump claimed was rampant in his defeat by Joe Biden in Georgia and elsewhere – a lie repeatedly laughed out of court. Omar was asked if other states which do not even allow early or mail-in voting should examine their own laws. “They certainly should,” she said. “I mean, Minnesota is not No1 in voter turnout and participation because we are special, even though we are. It’s because we have made voting accessible for people. And it is really important that every single state, we examine their voting laws and make sure that voting is accessible to everyone.” Omar also referred to pending federal legislation which seeks to counter moves by Republican-led states. The For the People Act, technically known as HR1, has passed the House but seems unlikely to pass the 50-50 Senate unless Democrats reform or abolish the filibuster, under which bills must attract 60 votes to pass. “It’s also going to be really important for us to continue to push HR1,” Omar said, “which makes [voting] accessible nationwide and strengthens our democracy.”

  • Prince's arrest lays bare rifts at heart of Jordan's model royal family

    With no competing bloodlines or public rivalries, Jordan’s royal family have traditionally avoided the high-profile arrests, purges and coups seen in other monarchies in the Middle East. It is part of the regime's carefully-cultivated reputation as a Western-allied bastion of stability in a region often marked by chaos. But the house arrest of Prince Hamzah, and the detention of another junior member of the royal family and multiple other high-profile figures has dramatically pushed previously private rifts into the public eye. “Praying that truth and justice will prevail for all the innocent victims of this wicked slander. God bless and keep them safe,” tweeted Hamzah’s American born mother, Queen Noor, on Sunday morning. While the Jordanian government denied that Hamzah had been arrested, a video shared with the BBC by his lawyer showed the prince saying he is “not allowed to go out, to communicate with people or to meet with them, because in the meetings that I had been present in — or on social media relating to visits that I had made — there had been criticism of the government or the king.”

  • Evacuations expand as Manatee phosphate plant collapse ‘imminent’

    PALMETTO — Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in Manatee County on Saturday as officials fear an “imminent” collapse at the old Piney Point phosphate plant could release a rush of polluted water into the surrounding area — and then into Tampa Bay itself. The situation grew more dire as crews attempted to shore up a breach in a wall around a 480-million gallon wastewater reservoir ...

  • Atlanta Mayor says the MLB moving All-Star Game from Georgia 'is likely the first of many dominoes to fall' in pushback against new voting law

    MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said that the decision to move the All-Star Game and MLB Draft was "the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport."