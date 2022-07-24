Nero’s Bridge Suddenly Appears, Reminding Us Some Thought He Never Died

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Candida Moss
·9 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nero
    Nero
    Emperor of ancient Rome, 5th and last of the Julio-Claudian dynasty (37-68)
  • Suetonius
    1st/2nd century Roman historian
Stefano Montesi - Corbis/Getty
Stefano Montesi - Corbis/Getty

This month, as a direct result of the heat wave and water shortages across much of Europe, an ancient bridge reappeared in the Tiber in Rome. The structure, which was supposedly built by Emperor Nero in the first century, has attracted criticism and some mockery for its poor construction and design. Perhaps the more interesting story though, is the ways in which the bridge’s sudden reappearance manifests something characteristic of Nero himself. His legend and legacy refuse to die.

The bridge, also known as the Pons Neronianus, emerged out of the water because of the record low water levels in the Tiber caused by drought. Many news reports have stressed that the location of the bridge was poorly chosen. Dr. Rabun Taylor, a classics professor at the University of Texas at Austin, told Live Science that it was built “on a tight bend in a floodplain.” Taylor further explained that, “River bends cutting through pure sediment tend to wander and change shape, so their banks are prone to losing contact with [the] bridge abutments” that connect the bridge with the ground.

It’s not at all clear, however, that the site for the bridge was selected by Nero. A number of scholars have suggested that the bridge was constructed before the reign of Nero and that the Neronian bridge was just a refortification and reconstruction of this earlier crossing. If this is the case, it seems unfair to blame Nero for the location.

It is true, however, that Nero was interested in building projects in Rome. Though many historians and some of his contemporaries have criticized him for his excessive spending and lavish interior design, his work influenced architecture throughout the city. His primary project, the Domus Aurea (Golden House), was known for its extensive use of gold leaf, bejeweled walls and ceilings, glassy floors, and monumental gardens (complete with an artificial lake, streams, and trees). Suetonius’ biography of Nero describes it as: “overlaid with gold and adorned with gems and mother-of-pearl. There were dining-rooms with fretted ceilings of ivory, whose panels could turn and shower down flowers and were fitted with pipes for sprinkling the guests with perfumes. The main banquet hall was circular and constantly revolved day and night, like the heavens” (Nero 31.1-2).

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>A tourist river boat sails near the Vittorio Emanuele II bridge in Rome as the low water level of the river Tiber reveals an ancient bridge built during the rule of Roman Emperor Nero.</p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Andreas Solaro/AFP via Getty</div>

A tourist river boat sails near the Vittorio Emanuele II bridge in Rome as the low water level of the river Tiber reveals an ancient bridge built during the rule of Roman Emperor Nero.

Andreas Solaro/AFP via Getty

This kind of decadence was matched by what can only generously be described as his patronage of the arts. Another way to put it would be to say that Nero was a party animal. He became emperor at the tender ago of 16, and had a passion for music, theater, and chariot racing. He started off well with a speech to the Senate in which he promised to drain the proverbial swamp and return power to the Roman Senate. He initially seemed to follow through: he gave money to every citizen, introduced a salary for senators, gave free grain to the Praetorian Guard (his bodyguards), constructed a market, won military victories and threw awe-inspiring games.

Over time, however, things went south. He ordered the murder of his mother, who had formerly been his chief adviser; had his ex-wife Octavia brutally murdered; allegedly kicked his pregnant second wife Poppaea to death in a fit of rage; and is said to have married a boy named Sporus. The likely enslaved Sporus apparently resembled Poppaea, whom Nero regretted killing. According to Suetonius, Nero had him castrated and married him in a traditional wedding ceremony complete with a veil and dowry. After that, Sporus appeared in public in the regalia of an empress and was allegedly addressed as “empress,” “lady,” or even “Poppaea.” (These weren’t the only instances of sexual violence associated with Nero: Suetonius also notes that he raped a vestal virgin and committed incest with his mother—pre-mortem).

In A.D. 68, one of the governors of what is now France rebelled in response to Nero’s tax policies. While his rebellion was crushed it triggered a more widespread sense of dissatisfaction and unease among the ruling class. Galba, the governor of part of modern Spain, also rebelled and, despite being declared a public enemy, won the support of Nero’s bodyguards. With his military support turned against him, Nero knew he was in trouble. He toyed with the idea of raising troops from some of the Eastern Provinces or throwing himself at Galba’s mercy, but in the end he fled to the villa of one of his imperial freedmen with a cluster of loyal freedmen (including Sporus) in tow. Nero ordered them to dig a grave for him. He couldn’t quite summon up the courage to kill himself so, in the end, he tasked his former secretary, Epaphroditus, with helping him. He was 30 years old.

<div class="inline-image__caption"><p>Bust of Nero as a child. </p></div> <div class="inline-image__credit">Universal History Archive via Getty</div>

Bust of Nero as a child.

Universal History Archive via Getty

To say that Nero was famous in antiquity would be to understate things, but there is some confusion about who celebrated his death. The sources that describe him as a tyrant were written sometime later, with an ungenerous spirit. Suetonius claimed that everyone in Rome delighted in the news of his suicide, but Tacitus notes that lower status inhabitants were upset. According to Philostratus, those in the Eastern provinces mourned Nero.

Like others, Nero was the victim of a damnatio memoriae, a process in which the memory of a person (usually an emperor but sometimes also other important people) was erased through the defacing of monuments and coins. The problem with this process, as Princeton classicist Harriet Flower has written, is that it just doesn’t work. Excisions leave a mark that only draws more attention to what was once there. Erasure was especially ineffective in the case of Nero: The man who could not be controlled in life could not be controlled in death either.

As Shushma Malik, a soon to be Assistant Professor of Classics at the University of Cambridge and Onassis Classics Fellow at Newnham College, Cambridge, told me: “He had a public funeral and was buried in his family’s mausoleum on the Pincian Hill.” That should have been that, said Malik, “but there’s a twist.” In the years following his death, “two or perhaps three separate imposters appeared in the east claiming to be Nero—the rightful emperor who had not died as people thought, but had instead fled from Rome. Using his name, the imposters collected supporters with a view to reclaiming the Roman ‘throne’. On all occasions, these false Neros were unsuccessful.” But their facility in music and vague similarity to Nero rallied people to their cause and stoked the fires of a tradition that Nero would one day return.

One of the reasons for the emergence of these rumors, said Malik, is that Nero’s death had triggered a civil war also known as the Year of the Four Emperors (A.D. 69). During this turbulent period Galba, Otho, Vitellius, and Vespasian all vied for imperial power, but Vespasian emerged victorious and founded the Flavian dynasty. It seems, says Malik, that in the Eastern provinces, where people didn’t hear rumors about matricide and forcible castration, Nero was sincerely mourned. This wistfulness, Nero’s youth, and the private nature of his death created a space for rumors to flourish. She pointed to Dio Chrysostom, a first-century Greek-speaking Turk, who wrote “Indeed the truth about [Nero] has not come out even yet; for so far as the rest of his subjects were concerned, there was nothing to prevent his continuing to be Emperor for all time, seeing that even now everybody wishes he were still alive.” (Orations 21.9-10).

In her book, The Nero Anti-Christ Founding and Fashioning a Paradigm, Malik explores the long history of hopeful and condemnatory traditions about Nero. There were many who remembered him fondly. An oversized status from second-century Tralles (modern day Turkey), for example, demonstrated this well. It’s really two groups of people—second- and third-century Roman elites (like Tacitus, Suetonius, and Cassius Dio) and early Christians—who despised him. From the third century on, shows Malik, Christians began to explicitly associate Nero with the beast of Revelation and the eschatological Antichrist. The widespread belief that Nero might return, especially as an eschatological monster, persisted for centuries. As late as A.D. 422, St. Augustine of Hippo was referring to it.

But Nero’s story does not end here; he became a touchstone for a broad range of theological and cultural debates in the nineteenth century. Roughly 1,800 years after his death, Malik told me, Nero got “caught up in theological debates surrounding the rise of Anglo-Catholicism in Britain, which made Nero the perfect response to accusations from Protestants that the Pope was the Antichrist.” Others wanted to use Nero to highlight the problem with sectarian denominational divides. The Protestant Dean of Canterbury Cathedral, Frederick William Farrar, wrote a popular historical novel Darkness and Dawn, or Scenes from the Days of Nero, which had the partial agenda of reminding “people that Nero was the enemy of all Christians.”

While Christian clerics were using Nero to battle sectarianism, the Decadent aesthetes of the age saw him as an icon. The Decadent Movement was a cultural movement that celebrated excess, skepticism, artifice, perversion, cultural norms, and debauchery. To them Nero was an example of what they as artists could accomplish if given the unlimited resources and power of an emperor. They sensed a kindred spirit who teetered on the edge of social damnation. “Nero the artist was petulant, volatile, and difficult to control,” said Malik, “but he also sang, acted on stage, and played the lyre.” In an era of pushing boundaries “The fact that Nero could also be held up by some as the Antichrist” only made the Decadents’ admiration of him more scandalous and appealing.

Perhaps the most famous example of the Decadent idolization of Nero is Oscar Wilde. Though we usually picture him with a longer wavy hairstyle, in 1883 he cut it in imitation of Nero. According to Wilde, “I was in the gallery of the Louvre in Paris, and I saw the bust of a young Roman Emperor. It was very beautiful, indeed. As soon as I saw that the young Emperor had his hair cut short, I wanted to be like him.” Wilde claimed that it was only afterwards that he learned that the sculpture “represented Nero, one of the worst behaved young men in the world, and yet a man of strong artistic passion.” Courting controversy was Wilde’s brand and it certainly makes an otherwise unremarkable (some might say ugly) haircut provocative.

That an architectural memento of Nero has re-emerged from the waters of drought-plagued Rome seems in keeping with Nero’s general habit of popping up unexpectedly. They say that you cannot keep a good man down, but it turns out that you cannot keep a debauched artist submerged either.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • In Melitopol, Russian occupiers surprised at airfield and railway the mayor

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - SUNDAY, 24 JULY 2022, 11:05 Explosions were heard at the airfield of occupied Melitopol; the railway used by the Russians to transport troops and equipment was damaged in the Melitopol district.

  • Letters to the editor for Sunday, July 24, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Explainer-What is behind the heat waves affecting the United States?

    Virtually all the contiguous United States experienced above normal temperatures in the past week, with more dangerously hot weather forecast. The U.S. heat wave followed record heat that killed hundreds if not thousands of people and sparked wildfires in Europe. Following is an explanation of what is causing the heat waves, according to scientists.

  • Ukrainian Security Service destroys Russian tank, killing 15 invaders watching movies on it

    VALENTYNA POMANENKO - SUNDAY, 24 JULY 2022, 10:28 Military counterintelligence officers from the Security Service of Ukraine have destroyed a Russian T-72 tank and killed 15 invaders with a drone attack.

  • Powerful explosion in Russian-occupied Horlivka

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 23 JULY 2022, 19:52 EXPLOSION IN HORLIVKA ON 23 JULY, PHOTOGRAPHS FROM SOCIAL MEDIA There was a powerful explosion in the Russian-occupied city of Horlivka, in Donetsk Oblast, on Saturday, 23 July.

  • Nebraska AG: No charges over ex-state senator's photos

    Nebraska’s attorney general said he will not file criminal charges against fellow Republican and former state lawmaker Mike Groene over photos the ex-lawmaker surreptitiously took of an aide. There is not enough information from the results of a Nebraska State Patrol investigation to warrant criminal charges against Groene, a spokeswoman for Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said Thursday.

  • Ukraine says Russian missiles hit Black Sea port

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russian missiles hit infrastructure in Ukraine's port of Odesa on Saturday, a day after Russia and Ukraine signed a deal to reopen Black Sea ports to resume grain exports, the Ukrainian military said. "The enemy attacked the Odesa sea trade port with Kalibr cruise missiles; 2 missiles were shot down by air defense forces; 2 hit the infrastructure of the port," the Operational Command South wrote on the Telegram mesaging app.

  • Why White Liberals Fail: how the Democrats lost the Deep South

    Why is the American South so politically conservative? It is poor; it needs reform. The basis exists for a class-based electorate, and yet, over a century on from the Civil War, things still split on race – to the Republican Party’s advantage.

  • The interior of this house in New York has Zillow Gone Wild asking ‘huh?’ See why

    “I hope this house comes with a riding vacuum cleaner.”

  • This Is the Average Retirement Age in the U.S. -- and Why It's a Problem

    The earliest age seniors can sign up for Social Security is age 62, and filing at that age generally results in reduced benefits for life. While the average retirement age among current U.S. retirees is 61, non-retirees say they want to leave the workforce at an average age of 66. It also means not having to claim Social Security many years early, thereby shrinking those benefits substantially.

  • As Webb Telescope shows, the heavens declare the glory of God

    The Most Reverend Stephen J. Berg writes about images from the James Webb Telescope.

  • Woman In $400K GoFundMe Scam Gets 1 Year In Prison

    Katelyn McClure admitted her role in a scam that raised $400,000 using a fake story about a homeless man.

  • Italian Climate Activists Glue Themselves to Botticelli's Primavera

    Two Italian climate activists glued themselves to Boticelli’s Primavera in Florence, Italy, on Friday, July 22.Footage of the demonstration filmed by Michele Giuli shows two activists kneeling in front of the Primavera painting in the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Italy, each with one hand glued to the protective glass covering the canvas.A third activist helped the pair unroll a banner carrying the logo of Ultima Generazione, an Italian activist group carrying out non-violent civil disobedience campaigns calling for government action on climate change.The pair spoke on the importance of climate action for the preservation of art and culture before a man approached them, ripped their hands off the painting, and dragged them along the museum floor.Ultima Generazione said in a press release that the neither the painting, frame, or protective glass was damaged in by the protest. Credit: Michele Giuli via Storyful

  • Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Crossover Episode With Lower Decks Slated for Season 2

    Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will make contact with the Star Trek: Lower Decks crew next season. As revealed during the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday, Season 2 of the Paramount+ series will include a crossover episode featuring both live-action and animation, as Lower Decks‘ Ensign Beckett Mariner (voiced by Tawny Newsome) […]

  • Hell on Earth: ‘Explosive’ Wildfire Ravages Area Near Yosemite

    Justin Sullivan/GettyThousands of Californians were ordered to leave their homes Saturday as a wildfire near Yosemite National Park spread quickly, burning homes and businesses to the ground, and threatening 2,000 more as firefighters struggled to get it under control.Photos of the Oak Fire in rural Mariposa County captured apocalyptic scenes: walls of orange flame, the charred skeleton of buildings, cars all but reduced to ash. Destroyed property is left by the Oak Fire as it chews through the

  • 'Dream job' turns into a nightmare for some new JetBlue flight attendants, who say they aren't being given enough flights to pay the bills

    Cabin crew told Insider about their difficulties finding affordable accommodation after completing training and being assigned to a JetBlue base.

  • Disney+ Subscriber Forecast Cut by Analyst on Loss of Indian Cricket Rights

    MoffettNathanson analyst Michael Nathanson has cut his global subscriber target for Walt Disney streamer Disney+ below the company’s 2024 target range, citing the recent loss of the streaming rights for Indian Premier League (IPL) Cricket to Viacom18. “We now expect the company to come in below its 230-260 million guidance with 213 million as Disney+ […]

  • Pilot rescued from small plane after it crashed into ocean near Huntington Beach pier

    Lifeguards were seen jumping into the ocean to help rescue the pilot.

  • Opinion: Our nation's unity, strength are enhanced when all people have self-esteem

    Dr. Robert Montgomery says his experience affected his view of the great effect self-esteem has had in world history.