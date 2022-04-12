Nero’s Law to be recognized in Yarmouth on anniversary of police sergeant’s line of duty death

A new state law meant to offer more protection of police dogs will be highlighted in Yarmouth on Tuesday, on the fourth anniversary of Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon’s death in the line of duty.

Sgt. Gannon was shot and killed in 2018. Gannon, 32, and his K-9, Nero, were part of a team of officers serving a warrant on a number of firearms violations at a home on Blueberry Lane.

His K9, Nero was wounded. At the time, Nero could not treated or taken by ambulance to a veterinary hospital because of rules that prohibited medical personnel from administering first aid to animals.

That has now changed. Governor Charlie Baker signed “Nero’s Law” in February.

Baker will be in Yarmouth on Tuesday for a ceremonial signing of the law. Baker will be joined by Secretary of Public Safety and Security Terrence Reidy, legislators and public safety personnel.

The man who shot Sgt. Gannon in 2018 was found guilty of second-degree murder last year.

