Neronha alerts court to COVID symptoms, says he can't appear

PROVIDENCE – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha alerted the Superior Court on Thursday that he had been exposed to COVID and would not be able to comply with an order to appear Friday due to a doctor’s recommendation that he quarantine.

By letter, Special Assistant Attorney General Miriam Weizenbaum notified Superior Court Judge Daniel A. Procaccini that Neronha had a “significant” COVID exposure and was symptomatic. Neronha had been out of state Tuesday attending the National Attorneys General conference.

“Notwithstanding the attorney general’s inability to attend the afternoon session, I am prepared to appear and proceed with the hearing on the motion to vacate the order to appear scheduled at 9:30 a.m.,” Weizenbaum wrote.

A spokeswoman for the courts said Friday's hearing on the motion to vacate will proceed as planned.

In a statement, Neronha said: “On Monday, I traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend a National Association of Attorneys General conference. I recently learned that while at the conference, I had a significant COVID exposure and am symptomatic. Under the advisement of my doctor, I will be quarantining and working remotely. I expect to return to the office next week.

It is the latest volley in the faceoff between Neronha and Proccacini over the judge’s order directing the attorney general to appear before him.

A spokesman for the attorney general's office could not be reached for comment immediately.

Why is Neronha being ordered to appear in court?

The directive came two days after Neronha made social media posts critical of the state’s bench trial process, statements viewed as an attack on Procaccini’s integrity.

“When some judges never oversee a jury trial, it’s not a coincidence,” Neronha wrote after closing arguments in an alleged hate crimes case Proccacini was presiding over without a jury.

Procaccini, who was amid deliberations at the time the early-morning social media posts came in, later acquitted a Barrington dentist of simple assault and disorderly conduct charges.

Earlier this week, Neronha sought to accelerate Procaccini’s consideration of his motion to vacate the order to appear on First Amendment and due process grounds.

Procaccini agreed to hear arguments on the motion at 9:30 a.m. Friday. He continued the hearing to 2 p.m., if necessary.

