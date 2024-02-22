Neronha: Tequila thief's hangover would have hurt worse than guilty verdict

PROVIDENCE – A Woonsocket man stole 10 cases of tequila, worth more than $2,900, from his boss and fled the crime scene on a forklift, according to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter F. Neronha.

Brenden Phang, 25, was found guilty Feb. 15 of one count of larceny greater than $1,500 and less than $5,000, Neronha said in a press release Wednesday. The verdict was returned after a two-day trial in Kent County Superior Court.

"This defendant stole thousands from his employer, violated their trust, and broke the law," Neronha said. "Yet this verdict is undoubtedly less painful than his hangover would have been had he gotten away with it."

At about 11:15 p.m. on July 21, 2021, a fellow employee witnessed Phang and a co-defendant stealing the cases of Don Julio tequila from Centrex Distributors of West Greenwich, according to Neronha.

Fellow employee recognized Phang

Sitting in a car near a loading door at the distribution center, the employee saw two men drive an SUV to the loading area with the SUV's rear hatch ajar, Neronha said. Phang got out of the SUV and "began quickly loading cases of alcohol into the back, Neronha said.

When the other employee approached the SUV, he saw several cases of tequila already inside the vehicle and yelled for the men to stop, Neronha said. Phang "threw the employee against a parked trailer in the loading area before leaving the scene in a forklift while the driver of the SUV sped away," Neronha said.

The witness, who recognized Phang, called his boss. The boss called the West Greenwich police, and they arrested Phang.

More: Man faces deportation for fraudulently returning doors at Home Depot to the tune of $300K

Phang was released on bail pending a May 3 sentencing hearing, according to Neronha.

Special Assistant Attorney General John Malloy and West Greenwich Police Officer Michael Ruzzo led the investigation and prosecution of the case, Neronha said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Employee stole 10 cases of tequila from RI distributor, found guilty