Nerve Control 911 Reviews: PhytAge Labs Advanced Ingredients Formula

Nerve Control 911 PhytAge Labs
·8 min read

Nerve Control 911 by PhytAge Labs

Nerve Control 911 Reviews
Nerve Control 911 Reviews
Nerve Control 911 Reviews

Dallas, TX , Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerve Control 911 is a brain and nerve-calming health formula made with several natural active ingredients designed to penetrate the body and mitigate a host of pain-related issues that can be caused by certain enzymes present within our circulatory channels.

As the human body crosses 55, it can begin to experience neural degeneration that can lead to unwanted side effects such as loss of sensation, stinging pain in one's legs/arms, and reduced pain threshold. However, with medical science and research making strides over the past couple of decades, there is enough scientific data to suggest that certain natural compounds, taken in controlled doses, can allow users to optimize their neural operations regardless of their age.

According to the official website, Nerve Control 911 could help reduce the number of problems such as numbness, throbbing pain, and burning related sensations in the body. Read on to learn more about Never Control 911 and if it is an appropriate alternative to combat nerve damage for you.

A Closer Look at the Phytage Nerve Control 911

As the name seems quite to suggest, Nerve Control 911 is a neural optimizer that comes laden with several efficacious herbs and natural ingredients that have been clinically shown to penetrate specific damaged areas in our nerve channels to repair them. Furthermore, according to the official product website, the ingredients contained in the mix can alter the inner working of the central nervous system (CNS) – thus allowing users to get rid of certain sensations that are caused due to nerve damage.

According to the official website, one of the most crucial aspects of Nerve Control 911 is that it tackles the root problem associated with most nerve issues – i.e., tissue, cell damage – rather than merely containing any pain-related sensations circulating within our bodies. Some of the other core facets of the supplement include:

(i) Increases ingredient bioavailability: The formula has been designed to help maximize the body's ability to absorb vital nutrients present in Nerve Control 911 so that it can promote quick healing.

(ii) Inflammation: According to the official website, the formula in Nerve Control 911 has the potential to mitigate inflammatory issues, which, if left unchecked, can get compounded over the years, thus leading to several serious health problems later down the line.

(iii) Pain Problems: As mentioned earlier, the ingredients contained in Nerve Control 911 have been shown to eliminate several burning, tingling sensations that a lot of people (especially those over the age of 65) tend to suffer from as a result of compromised nerve health.

(iv) Natural Formula: Unlike several chemically synthesized supplements that come loaded with unhealthy chemical derivatives, Phytage Nerve Control 911 has been made using natural ingredients, the body can easily digest. Not only that, the product is free of any binders, fillers, and other similar additives that tend to accumulate in our circulatory and digestive channels (primarily as a result of things like unhealthy eating, smoking, drinking, etc.). Lastly, Nerve Control 911 can be purchased online without a doctor's prescription despite its potent ingredients.

(v) Easy to Consume: Nerve Control 911 comes in the form of pills that need to be consumed in the morning along with lukewarm water.

Why Choose Phytage Nerve Control 911?

Prevents Pain Caused by the Cox-2 Enzyme

As some may be aware, COX-2 is an enzyme that has been shown to cause inflammation in the human body. Most pain-relief medicines sold over the counter these days contain chemical derivatives that can alleviate this enzyme's harmful effects.

That being said, most common anti-inflammatories such as ibuprofen also block out COX-1 receptors that can result in health issues later down the line (since the enzymes are known to protect one's stomach lining well as maintaining the user's renovascular functions).

When taken regularly, Phytage Nerve Control 911 allows users to mitigate the adverse effects of COX-2 enzymes naturally. However, since all of the supplement's ingredients are natural, users may not have to worry about adverse side effects.

PGE-2 Containment

Another way in which Nerve Control 911 helps the body is by managing the release of a lipid compound known as Prostaglandin E-2 (PGE-2). This chemical is usually released by our bodies when we perform strenuous activities like jogging, running, working out, etc. However, PGE-2, when present in our joints and muscles for extended periods, can result in excruciating pain and the degeneration of joint/connective tissue.

5-LOX Blockage

Much like COX-2, 5-LOX is also considered a chemical derivative that causes inflammation in the human body. However, due to research regarding the compound being reasonably limited at this point, a lot of today's existing pain-relief medication is not effective in controlling the production of 5-LOX.

Elimination of TNF-Alpha and iNOS

Simply put, one can think of TNF-Alpha as being a cytokine derivative that helps propagate inflammation-based health problems. Studies have also shown that TNF-Alpha can slowly degrade our bones/tissues, and in some cases, even cause chronic joint and back problems.

According to the official website, When taken routinely, Nerve Control 911 can reduce this harmful cytokine production within just a couple of days.

Similarly, iNOS – short for inducible nitric oxide synthase – can be thought of as an enzyme responsible for producing nitric oxide (NO) in our bodies. For those of our readers who may not be aware, Nitric Oxide is one of the essential compounds in our bodies responsible for inflammation.

Other benefits of taking Nerve Control 911 include:

The supplement may help control the development and fostering of unhealthy blood proteins called NF Kappa B (NF-kB). For those of our readers who aren't aware, NF-kB has been found to help promote several unhealthy conditions such as asthma, allergies, muscular/tissue inflammation.

What Are The Ingredients In Phytage Nerve Control 911 Contain?

Phytage Nerve Control 911 Ingredients

(i) California Poppy: California Poppy is a natural herb widely used across North and South America to treat problems like insomnia, aches, nervous agitation, etc. Not only that, several recent studies have shown that the herb can also be users to counter issues such as:

  • Nerve Pain

  • Blood Vessel-related ISsues

  • Brain Fox, Anxiety, Loss of Focus

(ii) Corydalis Yanhusuo: This is a herbal plant extract that contains copious amounts of a medicinal agent called dehydrocorybulbine (DHCB). DHCB is known to be efficacious and can be used to alleviate several inflammatory and neuropathic problems in one's body in a highly straightforward manner. Yanhusuo also contains specific nutrients that have been found to relax our muscles and promote deep sleep.

(iii) Passion Flower: This is a natural flower extract that helps alleviate nerve stress and allows users to navigate negative mind states effortlessly. Furthermore, Passion Flower has also been found to help users with other things like:

  • Relief from nervousness, anxiety, and muscular stress

  • Promotion of deep, restful sleep

  • Reduction of pain

(iv) Prickly Pear: Also referred to as Nopal in the East, this plant has been used for centuries by several indigenous tribes to prepare various herbal medicines. It is known for starters to help treat diabetes, obesity, and specific cholesterol-related problems.

Not only that, a whole host of recent scientific data suggests that Prickly Pear can be extremely useful in curing a wide array of inflammation problems as well since it contains large volumes of efficacious antioxidative agents.

(v) Marshmallow Root: As some of our readers may be aware, Marshmallow is commonly used for treating inflammation thanks to its high content of a gelatinous medicinal compound called mucilage.

How To Buy Phytage Nerve Control 911?

The easiest way to place an order is via the official company website. Pricing and discount related deals have been listed there. At press time, there are a few free shipping options that users can avail of.

1 Bottle For $69.95

2 Bottles For $119.90

4 Bottles for $199.80

Lastly, every purchase comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee if users aren't entirely satisfied with the product's quality. Payments can be made via a host of safe and secure methods such as PayPal, Mastercard, Visa, AMEX, and Discover.

Any purchase done from this story is done at your own risk.

Consult a qualified professional before any such purchase. Any purchase done from these links is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling. The content on this release does not take any responsibility directly or indirectly.


Nerve Control 911 by Phytage Labs | wecare@phytagesupport.com


##KISS PR NEWS DISCLAIMER##
This news has been published for the above source. If you purchase any items using the product and services mentioned in the link, read and accept the terms at your own risk. — Content creator did not involve the KISS PR news desk in the creation or image in this content. —We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the content validity, photos, videos, licensing, authentic authority, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. KISS PR, and its distribution partners are not directly or indirectly responsible for any claims made in the above statements. — Contact the vendor of the product directly. — KISS PR or its distribution partners are not responsible for news ranking or SEO of news and its rankings. Ultimately it is always a final decision of distribution partners and indexing on search engines and distribution sites. — KISS PR, or its distribution partners have no control / cannot change any ranks factors.
Further reproduction or distribution beyond the intended recipient is prohibited without the Owner’s prior written consent. Including this disclosure. Story.KissPR.com

Attachment


Latest Stories

  • The Trumps are refusing to turn over the keys to the Bidens — and Michelle and Barack Obama have had enough

    Two days after the 2016 election, the Obamas welcomed then-President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump to the White House in a symbolic gesture epitomizing the peaceful transfer of power. The Trumps have afforded the Bidens no such invitation.

  • Cuomo warns law enforcement they have to implement his Thanksgiving Covid restrictions

    Sheriffs told residents not to worry about police checking on them

  • Photos Show California Gov. Newsom Flouting Coronavirus Precautions at Upscale Napa Restaurant

    Newly released photos appear to show California Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife in an unmasked group eating shoulder-to-shoulder indoors at a birthday party earlier this month.FOX 11 Los Angeles obtained photos from a 50th birthday party for Jason Kinney, a longtime lobbyist and Newsom adviser, at French Laundry on November 6, taken by a witness who told the outlet the group was so loud that open sliding glass doors near where they were seated had to be closed.> EXCLUSIVE: We've obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he's in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864> > -- Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020On Monday, Newsom apologized for attending the party saying he made a “bad mistake.”“I should have stood up and … drove back to my house…The spirit of what I’m preaching all the time was contradicted,” he said. “ I need to preach and practice, not just preach.”Newsom said that he wanted to “own” his mistake because he was concerned his actions might undermine the message of caution he had sent to residents. The governor instituted new coronavirus restrictions this week, closing indoor dining across much of the state and urging residents to avoid large Thanksgiving gatherings."I’m doing my best every single day in trying to model better behavior,” he said.A spokesman for Kinney defended the gathering, telling FOX 11 that the seating at the upscale restaurant north of San Francisco was considered outdoors. “The guests and the restaurant followed all applicable state and county public health guidance," the spokesperson said. "The guests specifically required outdoor seating. And that’s outdoor seating, as confirmed and provided by the restaurant.”  The backlash comes as daily coronavirus cases in the state have doubled in the last 10 days, "the fastest increase California has seen since the beginning of this pandemic," Newsom said Monday. The state surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases last week.

  • Biden says the Trump White House won't give him COVID stockpile information. Here it is.

    President-elect Joe Biden blasted the Trump administration Wednesday for refusing to share information needed to help his incoming team battle the coronavirus pandemic, including information on supplies in the national stockpile.

  • Iraq, Saudi Arabia reopen key border crossing after decades

    Iraq and Saudi Arabia have reopened the main border crossing for trade between the two nations after three decades of closure, Iraq's border authority said on Wednesday. The Arar crossing was shuttered in 1990s, following Iraq's invasion of Kuwait after which Riyadh cut all ties with Iraq. The crossing remained closed, reflecting the unease in Baghdad-Riyadh ties with successive governments.

  • 1st Georgia Senate runoff poll shows both races essentially tied

    The battle for control of the Senate rests in two remaining Georgia runoffs — and those races rest in the hands of a few undecided voters.Both Georgia's regular and special Senate elections advanced to runoffs after no candidates gained a majority of the vote in this month's elections. And so far, both of those races remain essentially tied with very few voters left undecided, a Fox5 Atlanta and Insider Advantage poll finds.In the regular Senate race, Sen. David Perdue (R) and Democrat Jon Ossoff are tied with 49 percent support, with just 2 percent of voters still undecided. And in the special race to fill retired Sen. Johnny Isakson's seat, Democrat Raphael Warnock narrowly beats Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R), 49-48. Just 3 percent of voters are undecided in that race.Democrats flipped two seats in the 2020 election while Republicans flipped one, leaving the Democrats with 48 seats and Republicans with 50. A win for both Ossoff and Warnock would essentially give Democrats the majority with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the Senate tiebreaker.Insider Advantage and Fox5 Atlanta surveyed 800 likely Georgia voters on Nov. 16 via cell phone, with a margin of error of 3.5 percent.More stories from theweek.com The class folly of canceling student loans Let's appreciate how extraordinary the vaccines are Donald Trump's future is a Prairie Home Companion

  • Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan talks about the 'exhausted majority' of Americans who are 'fed up with politics'

    While speaking at the Ronald Reagan Institute on Monday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan discussed what he called the “exhausted majority” of Americans who he said are “fed up with politics” and feel ignored by politicians in Washington.

  • Even with a green card, an immigrant could be denied U.S. citizenship for these reasons

    Less than a week after the announcement of a revised U.S. naturalization test that critics said is harder to pass, the Trump administration updated on Wednesday a policy that could make immigrants who already have lawful permanent resident (LPR) status ineligible for citizenship.

  • Delaware Teens Lured a Classmate Into the Woods—Then Murdered Her With a Baseball Bat: Prosecutors

    A Delaware teenager has been charged with murder after allegedly luring her classmate into the woods and beating her to death alongside the girl’s ex-boyfriend, prosecutors said.Annika Stalczynski, 17, was arrested on Monday after a New Castle County grand jury indicted her on several charges—including first-degree murder, possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, and conspiracy—for Madison Sparrow’s Oct. 2 slaying, according to the Delaware Attorney General’s office. Prosecutors allege Stalczynski, along with Sparrow’s ex-boyfriend, 19-year-old Noah Sharp, conspired to lure the teenager to the woods behind Maclary Elementary School, before they ambushed and fatally beat her with a metal baseball bat.The grand jury also indicted Sharp, who was arrested a few days after Sparrow’s death, on the same charges. The teenagers are in custody on $1 million bail.Utah Man Dies in Car Crash After Confessing He Killed His Wife: Authorities“Every murder is an outrage, but the murder of a child strikes at everything we hold dear,” Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. “Madison was stolen from her family and friends with her life and her dreams still ahead of her. A life has been taken and a cruel trauma has been inflicted on hundreds of people who knew and loved this kind, gentle young woman.”“My heart aches for Madi’s parents, the Sparrow family, and the entire Newark Charter community. We can never replace what these people have lost, but we can—and will—hold her killers accountable,” she added.According to court documents, prosecutors allege Sparrow, a junior at Newark Charter School, was reported missing by her mother at around 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 after she did not return from a trip to the store with a girlfriend.Another Fort Hood Soldier Has Been Arrested for Murder: AuthoritiesThe following day, police issued a Gold Alert for Sparrow—a notification that’s typically sent out when a senior citizen, suicidal person, or a person with a disability has gone missing. Investigators also spoke to friends and family, who revealed the 17-year-old had gone “to an area in Newark where her ex-boyfriend Noah, was located.”When authorities went to the “wooded area,” which was located behind Maclary Elementary School, they found an aluminum baseball bat, droplets of blood, and Sparrow’s clothing, according to court documents.Prosecutors state Sharp used the bat to fatally beat Sparrow to death—and that Stalczynski had planned the murder with the 19-year-old. An autopsy report confirmed Sparrow died of blunt force trauma to the head.It is not immediately clear why Stalczynski assisted Sharp in the grisly crime. But according to State Prosecutor A.J. Roop, Stalczynski and Sparrow were classmates at the Newark high school and had "known each other for some time."“I believe that they had a relationship going back over a number of years,” Roop said, according to Delaware Online. “I won't get into much more than that, or what the status was recently, but they were acquaintances, and they did know each other.”When investigators questioned Sharp on Oct. 5, following his arrest, the 19-year-old admitted he murdered his ex-girlfriend—confirming he used the bat to commit the crime, court documents state. Sharp added that after killing Sparrow, he moved her body to another “wooded area” about 20 minutes away from the elementary school off Route 896. Hours later, authorities found her body.Grand Jury Declines to Charge Officer Who Killed 21-Year-Old Dreasjon ReedSparrow’s death was met with an outcry of support online, where hundreds sent their condolences and shared stories about the 17-year-old and her family. Two vigils were also held in her honor—one in New Jersey and one at her high school—where hundreds of people met to honor the teenager described by her grandfather as “wise beyond her years.”“To think such a bright light is extinguished at such a young age senselessly,” Sparrow's grandfather, Tom Mason, said at one vigil last month. “This was not an illness. This was not even a car accident. It was an act of violence. It’s inconceivable.”Although prosecutors do not state in court documents why Sharp wanted to kill his ex-girlfriend, they do reveal the 19-year-old admitted the crime was premeditated and that he and Stalczynski murdered Sparrow “in the afternoon/evening hours” the day the teenager went missing.On Tuesday, Jennings stressed his office cannot reveal any possible motives or additional details about the grisly crime because prosecutors are “ethically restrained, for good reason.”“We want to make sure that fair trial rights are preserved, and quite frankly, we cannot imagine how painful this is for Madison's family and friends,” Jennings said. “We don't want them to suffer anymore.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • Finally, Maduro is Listening

    On Monday, Bloomberg broke the news that Venezuela’s president Nicolás Maduro is inching toward official dollarization. He has ordered the Banco Central de Venezuela to engage in discussions with Venezuelan bankers on the modalities of creating a clearing and settlement system in U.S. dollars. Maduro, in a rare display of good judgment, is taking a necessary step toward what I have been advocating for many years: official dollarization in Venezuela. Indeed, I first proposed this when I was President Rafael Caldera’s chief adviser in 1995.Unlike the opposition leader Juan Guaidó, who has been recognized as interim president by the United States, the European Union, and others, Maduro has finally received the message about the only way to stop Venezuela’s hyperinflation immediately. If he continues on this path, he will smash hyperinflation and remain in the saddle.Venezuela’s bolivar is worthless, and its annual inflation rate is the world’s highest. I measure it every day, and today it is 2,156 percent per year. Not surprisingly, Venezuelans get rid of their bolivars like hot potatoes and replace them with U.S. dollars. So, Venezuela is, to a large extent, unofficially dollarized.To stop Venezuela’s death spiral, it must officially dump the bolivar and adopt the greenback. Official “dollarization” is a proven elixir. I know because I operated as a state counselor in Montenegro when it dumped the worthless Yugoslav dinar in 1999 and replaced it with the Deutsche mark. I also watched the successful dollarization of Ecuador in 2001, when I was serving as an adviser to the minister of economy and finance.Countries that are officially dollarized produce lower, less variable inflation rates and higher, more stable economic growth rates than comparable countries with central banks that issue domestic currencies. There is a tried-and-true way to stabilize the economy -- a necessary condition before the massive task of life-giving reforms can begin. It is dollarization. Stability might not be everything, but everything is nothing without stability.Just what does the Venezuelan public think of the dollarization idea? To answer that question, I commissioned a professional survey of public opinion that was conducted in March 2017 by Datincorp in Caracas. The results were encouraging. At that time, 62 percent of the public favored dollarization. Today, since more than 80 percent of transactions in Venezuela take place in U.S. dollars, it doesn’t seem unreasonable to think that the approval rating would now exceed 80 percent. So, it’s not surprising that Maduro has embraced the dollarization idea. After all, the public already does.But, the question I am repeatedly asked is: How do you officially dollarize a place such as Venezuela? To do that, you need a dollarization law. I have drafted such a model law. The model statute is meant to suggest the main features that are desirable for a law on dollarization. Legal technicalities may require an actual statute to be somewhat different.A Model Dollarization Statute For Venezuela 1. The Banco Central de Venezuela shall cease to issue Venezuelan bolivars except as replacements for equal amounts of old currency that become worn out. 2. Except as specified in paragraph 3, wages, prices, assets, and liabilities shall be converted from Venezuelan bolivars to U.S. dollars (“the replacement currency”) at the conversion rate chosen in the law that accompanies this law. By 60 days after this law enters into force, wages and prices shall cease to be quoted in Venezuelan bolivars. 3. 1. Interest rates shall be converted into the replacement currency by the following procedure. The independent committee of experts specified in the law accompanying this law shall choose benchmark interest rates in the Venezuelan bolivar and replacement currency, having similar characteristics with respect to maturity and liquidity insofar as that is possible. The ratio between existing interest rates in Venezuelan bolivars and the benchmark interest rate in the Venezuelan bolivar shall determine the interest rate in the replacement currency, which shall bear the same ratio to the benchmark rate in the replacement currency. 2. In no case, however, shall new interest rates in the replacement currency resulting from the conversion procedure exceed 50 percent a year. 4. The president may appoint a committee of experts on technical issues connected with this law to recommend changes in regulations that may be necessary. 5. Nothing in this law shall prevent parties to a transaction from using any currency that is mutually agreeable. However, the replacement currency may be established as the default currency where no other currency is specified. 6. While Venezuelan bolivars remain in circulation, the government shall accept them in payment of taxes at no premium to the conversion rate with the replacement currency. Acceptance of Venezuelan bolivars shall not be obligatory for any other party. 7. Within five years after this law takes effect, the government shall redeem all outstanding Venezuelan bolivars for the replacement currency or exchange it for government debt bearing a market-determined rate of interest. 8. Existing laws that conflict with this law are void. 9. This law takes effect immediately upon publication.With that, Venezuela has a clear blueprint for how to proceed to smash hyperinflation.

  • Mitch McConnell rips into the $3.4 trillion Democratic stimulus plan as 'unserious'

    McConnell blasted the Democratic coronavirus relief plan a day after President-elect Joe Biden implored Congress to pass it.

  • The FBI is reportedly investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton

    The FBI is investigating Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) over allegations from his agency's former top lawyers that he illegally used his office to help a campaign donor and friend, real estate developer Nate Paul, The Associated Press reported late Tuesday, citing two people with knowledge of the investigation. Paxton, who is still awaiting trial on criminal securities fraud charges from 2015, has denied wrongdoing and said he won't step down.Eight former top officials accuse Paxton of bribery, abuse of office, and other crimes. Since those aides contacted federal authorities about their allegations between Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, four were fired, three resigned, and one was placed on leave. Four of them have filed a whistleblower suit against Paxton in state court.Paxton allegedly helped Paul in at least four ways, including ordering his office to hire an outside lawyer to pursue Paul's claim that the FBI improperly searched his home and office last year. Paul said in a deposition last year he had hired a woman on Paxton's recommendation, but not as a favor — Paxton had reportedly carried out an extramarital affair with the woman. The full scope of Paxton's ties to Paul are not known, AP notes.Before AP revealed the FBI investigation, Paxton said in a statement Tuesday that allegations against him are "overblown, based upon assumptions, and to a large degree misrepresent the facts," the Austin American Statesman reports. "I make no apologies for being a fierce investigator and defender of individual rights in the face of potentially unreasonable and authoritarian actions," he added. "Doing so is not favoritism. It is doing what the people of Texas expect from every law enforcement agency, their attorney general, and the staff of this office."Paxton, it might be noted, is not intervening in accelerating federal land seizures of private property in the Rio Grande Valley to build President Trump's border wall. Last week, for example, government lawyers filed a "motion for immediate possession" of a strip of an elderly landowner's ancestral lands in Mission, Texas, NPR reports. In 2017, Paxton, previously a defender of private property rights against federal infringement, said he was fine with Trump comandeering land for his border wall as long as the Texas landowners are "compensated fairly."More stories from theweek.com The class folly of canceling student loans Let's appreciate how extraordinary the vaccines are Donald Trump's future is a Prairie Home Companion

  • Autism Canada takes issue Toronto van attack suspect defense

    Autism Canada on Tuesday denounced what it called “egregious claims” by a defense lawyer that the man who admitted using a van to kill 10 pedestrians in Toronto didn’t know what he was doing was wrong because he has autism spectrum disorder. Alek Minassian faces 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder in connection with the April 23, 2018, attack that drew attention to an online world of sexual loneliness, rage and misogyny. Minassian has pleaded not guilty, and his lawyer, Boris Bytensky, argues his client is not criminally responsible.

  • They had sex off a Florida highway in the middle of the day. Passing drivers interrupted

    Outdoor dining in a pandemic: Acceptable.

  • Joe Biden announces who will be in his White House team

    The first round of senior staff appointments reflects a mix of longtime loyalist and Democratic operatives, as well as an absence of high-profile progressives far-left faction of the party.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Fox News panel erupts at a liberal guest for saying it's 'not time to joke' about COVID-19 as US deaths near 250,000

    After mocking new COVID-19 restrictions and trading memes with the panel, Fox News' Pete Hegseth said, "People ignore them, as they should."

  • Armenia raises Nagorno-Karabakh conflict troop toll to 2,425

    Armenia's prime minister presented a 15-point “road map” Wednesday aimed at “ensuring democratic stability” in what appeared to be a bid to resolve a political crisis over a truce he signed with Azerbaijan to halt the fighting over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. A Russia-brokered cease-fire halted fighting that killed hundreds, possibly thousands, in six weeks, but it stipulated that Armenia turn over control of some areas its holds outside Nagorno-Karabakh’s borders to Azerbaijan and angered many Armenians. Thousands of people have regularly protested in Armenia's capital, Yerevan, demanding Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian's ouster.

  • Trump advisers reportedly think Rudy Giuliani is encouraging election lawsuits so he can get paid

    Every man has his price, and for Rudy Giuliani, it appears to be $20,000 a day.Several people with knowledge of the matter told The New York Times that Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City and President Trump's personal lawyer, has asked the Trump campaign for $20,000 a day to cover his legal services. Giuliani is overseeing the campaign's many court challenges in Trump's attempt to change the outcome of the election.Multiple Trump advisers and aides opposed Giuliani receiving such a hefty amount, the Times reports, and it's unclear how much Giuliani will get when the legal battles are done. Giuliani denied the report, telling the Times he "never asked for $20,000." He added that anyone who says he requested $20,000 a day is "a liar, a complete liar," and "the arrangement is, we'll work it out at the end."On Nov. 4, the day after the election, Giuliani approached Trump and asked to get paid for his legal services, people with knowledge of the matter told the Times. Giuliani has been encouraging Trump to believe in baseless conspiracy theories about voting machine irregularities and other claims of fraud, the sources added, and they believe he is fanning the flames so Trump continues to file lawsuits, thus lining Giuliani's pockets. Read more at The New York Times.More stories from theweek.com The class folly of canceling student loans Let's appreciate how extraordinary the vaccines are Donald Trump's future is a Prairie Home Companion