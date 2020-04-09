Nerve Repair and Regeneration Markets, 2020-2024 Featuring Profiles of Axogen, Baxter, Boston Scientific, Livanova, Integra Lifesciences, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Stryker, and More

DUBLIN, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nerve repair and regeneration market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13% from 2019 to 2024.

The future of the nerve repair and regeneration market looks promising with opportunities in the hospitals and clinics, and ambulatory surgery center industries. The major growth drivers for this market are the high incidence of nerve injuries, rising geriatric population and subsequent growth in the prevalence of neurological disorders.



The study includes the nerve repair and regeneration market size and forecast for the global nerve repair and regeneration market through 2024, segmented by product, application, end users, and region.



Some of the nerve repair and regeneration companies profiled in this report include Axogen, Baxter, Boston Scientific, Livanova, Integra Lifesciences, Medtronic, Abbott Laboratories, Stryker, Polyganics, Nuvectra, Neuropace, Orthomed, and Nevro.



Some of the features of this report include:

Market size estimates: Global nerve repair and regeneration market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by product, application, end users, and region.

Regional analysis: Global nerve repair and regeneration market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for nerve repair and regeneration in the global nerve repair and regeneration market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, nerve repair and regeneration in the global nerve repair and regeneration market.

Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global nerve repair and regeneration market by product (neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices and biomaterials), application (neurostimulation and neuromodulation surgeries, direct nerve repair/neurorrhaphy, nerve grafting, and stem cell therapy), end user (hospitals and clinics and ambulatory surgery center), and region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and ROW)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the nerve repair and regeneration market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the nerve repair and regeneration market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this nerve repair and regeneration market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the nerve repair and regeneration market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the nerve repair and regeneration market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this nerve repair and regeneration market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this nerve repair and regeneration area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in nerve repair and regeneration market?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market by Product

3.3.1: Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices

3.3.2: Biomaterials

3.4: Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market by Application

3.4.1: Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Surgeries

3.4.2: Direct Nerve Repair/Neurorrhaphy

3.4.3: Nerve Grafting

3.4.4: Stem Cell Therapy

3.5: Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market by End User

3.5.1: Hospitals and Clinics

3.5.2: Ambulatory Surgery Center



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market by Region

4.2: North American Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

4.3: European Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

4.4: APAC Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

4.5: ROW Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market by Product

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market by End User

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Axogen

7.2: Baxter

7.3: Boston Scientific

7.4: Livanova

7.5: Integra Lifesciences

7.6: Medtronic

7.7: Abbott Laboratories

7.8: Stryker

7.9: Polyganics

7.10: Nuvectra



