Nerve-stimulation device helps paralyzed patients walk, cycle and swim

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nancy Lapid and Ari Rabinovitch
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jocelyne Bloch
    Neurosurgeon

By Nancy Lapid and Ari Rabinovitch

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Three patients whose lower bodies were left completely paralyzed after spinal cord injuries were able to walk, cycle and swim using a nerve-stimulation device controlled by a touchscreen tablet, researchers reported on Monday.

The patients' injuries to a region called the thoracic spine - below the neck and above the lowest part of the back - were sustained one to nine years before receiving the treatment. They were able to take their first steps within an hour after neurosurgeons first implanted prototypes of a nerve-stimulation device remotely controlled by artificial-intelligence software.

Over the next six months, the patients regained the ability to engage in the more advanced activities - walking, cycling and swimming in community settings outside of the clinic - by controlling the nerve-stimulation devices themselves using a touchscreen tablet, the researchers said.

The patients - men ages 29, 32, and 41 - all were injured in motor bike accidents.

Grégoire Courtine and Jocelyne Bloch of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne led the study published in the journal Nature Medicine https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-021-01663-5. They helped establish a Netherlands-based technology company called Onward Medical that is working to commercialize the system.

The company expects to launch a trial in about a year involving 70 to 100 patients, primarily in the United States, Courtine said.

There is no existing treatment to enable the spinal cord to heal itself, but researchers have pursued ways to help paralyzed people regain mobility through technology.

If this study's early results are confirmed in larger studies, people immobilized by spinal cord injuries may someday be able to open a smartphone or talk to a smartwatch, select an activity such as "walk" or "sit," then send a message to an implanted device that will stimulate their nerves and muscles to make the appropriate movements happen, the researchers said.

Normally to initiate movement the brain sends a message to the spinal cord, telling it to stimulate a pool of nerve cells that in turn activate the necessary muscles, Bloch said.

"It's something we don't even think about," Bloch said. "It comes automatically."

After complete spinal cord injury, messages from the brain cannot reach the nerves. Other researchers have tried to help paralyzed patients walk by stimulating nerves through the back of the spine, using broad electrical fields emitted by implanted devices originally designed to control chronic pain, Courtine said.

Courtine and Bloch and their team redesigned the devices so that electrical signals would enter the spine from the sides instead of from the back. This approach allows very specific targeting and activation of spinal cord regions, Courtine said.

They then devised artificial intelligence algorithms that instruct electrodes on the device to emit signals to stimulate, in the proper sequence, the individual nerves that control the trunk and leg muscles needed for various activities such as getting up from a chair, sitting down and walking.

The software is tailored to each patient's anatomy, Courtine said.

When the device was implanted, patients could "immediately activate their legs and step," Bloch said.

But because their muscles were weak from disuse, they needed help with weight-bearing, and they needed to learn how to work with the technology, the researchers said.

The researchers noted that while the patients regained the ability to perform various activities, including controlling their truck muscles, for "extensive periods," they did not regain natural movements.

Still, Bloch said, "The more they train, the more they start lifting their muscles, the more fluid it becomes."

MOUSE STUDY

Another peer-reviewed paper by a separate research team in Israel published on Monday in the journal Advanced Science https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/advs.202105694 describes an experimental approach for repairing spinal cord injuries. Researchers at Tel Aviv University attempted to repair the spinal cords in injured mice using adult human cells that had been engineered to behave like embryonic stem cells, which can develop into any type of cell in the body.

The animals' spinal cords had formed scar tissue, which has impeded any benefit of such cells in earlier studies. The researchers first allowed the stem cells to flourish in a special test tube environment, only transplanting them into the mice after the cells had matured into a small network of nerve cells and after the scar tissue had been surgically removed.

They reported achieving an 80% success rate in restoring movement and sensation to the paralyzed mice. The researchers said they aim to launch human trials within a few years.

Efforts to use such stem cells to help the spine repair itself and restore the function of organs and limbs have yet to produce an approved treatment in humans.

"There is a long way to prove that it works also in humans, but this is our goal," said Tal Dvir, who led the team at the Sagol Center for Regenerative Biotechnology.

(Reporting by Nancy Lapid in New York and Ari Rabinovitch in Jerusalem; Editing by Will Dunham and Michele Gershberg)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-Trump’s Truth Social app, self-proclaimed foe of Big Tech, needs Apple and Google to survive

    With just weeks to go before an expected launch, Donald Trump’s new media venture is trying to strike a delicate balance with its app: giving Trump's base the freedom to express themselves, without running afoul of Apple and Google’s app store policies. The launch of Truth Social comes a year after the former U.S. president was banned from Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. It will be a major test of whether Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) and other tech companies that describe themselves as champions of free speech can scale alongside the Silicon Valley gatekeepers that conservatives have accused of squelching free expression.

  • I'm a Doctor and Here's the #1 Sign You Have Heart Disease

    Heart disease is the number one killer in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and "'heart disease' refers to several types of heart conditions. In the United States, the most common type of heart disease is coronary artery disease (CAD), which can lead to heart attack." Over 16 million Americans have cardiovascular disease (CVD), which includes heart disease, stroke, hypertension and heart failure, the National Center for Biotechnology Information, U.S. Nati

  • ‘This Is Us’ Actress Milana Vayntrub: My Abortion Story

    Photo Illustration by Kristen Hazzard/The Daily Beast/GettyIn May 2020, I injured my ankle so badly I couldn’t move a toe. The slightest twitch sent a paralyzing bolt through my leg—like head-splitting microphone feedback that makes you recoil and cover your ears. That’s what back labor felt like—but in my spine.My baby was “sunny side up”—a vaguely appetizing term that meant his head was pushing against my spine. Every time I had a contraction, it felt like my back was breaking. The pain felt u

  • Parents name baby boy after doctor who treated mom for COVID-19

    A couple in Texas have paid the ultimate tribute to a doctor who went above and beyond to help their family last year. Diana Crouch, 28, and Chris Crouch, 37, welcomed a baby boy last November and named him Cameron, after one of Diana’s doctors. The couple credit Dr. Cameron Dezfulian, the medical director of the Adult Congenital Heart Disease, ICU unit at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, with helping to save both Diana and Cameron’s lives.

  • What's next for Easley man taken off transplant waitlist due to COVID vaccination status

    Jason Wilson declined to get a COVID vaccine, which threatens to derail his transplant need. The deadline is Jan. 31 for patients to be vaccinated.

  • "Don't Say 'Let Me Know If You Need Anything'": 9 Ways To Help A Loved One Who Is Living With Chronic Pain

    "Most people have trouble understanding that pain can affect life on many levels."View Entire Post ›

  • ‘Broken heart’ cases surge during COVID, especially among women

    Groundbreaking research by several top American medical centers has identified a COVID pandemic spike in cases of so-called "broken heart syndrome," a potentially deadly stress-induced heart condition that doctors say is disproportionately impacting women. "My heart felt like it was pounding out of my chest," said Mary Kay Abramson, 63, of Brookeville, Maryland, who was diagnosed with the condition last year. An otherwise healthy and active corporate travel agent, Abramson said the episode occurred without symptoms or warning signs and even surprised the doctors trying to diagnose it.

  • 'Exhausted': In rural California, the unvaccinated and ill overwhelm hospital staff

    Only about half the population in this rural desert area of San Bernardino County is fully vaccinated.

  • Plateau or decline ahead: Hospitals see a 'new reality' with COVID-19 coming in the future

    With a high number of COVID-19 cases still on board, coming weeks could see a plateau or decline. But the virus also signals a new normal ahead.

  • Johns Hopkins study reignites COVID lockdown debate

    A recent controversial Johns Hopkins metanalysis reignites a discussion about the adverse consequences of lockdowns after finding they had no significant mortality benefit during the first wave of the 2020 pandemic in the United States and Europe

  • The 1918 flu didn't end in 1918. Here's what its third year can teach us.

    In New York City in 1920 - nearly two years into a deadly influenza epidemic that would claim at least 50 million lives worldwide - the new year began on a bright note. "Best Health Report for City in 53 Years," boasted a headline in the New York Times on Jan. 4, 1920, after New York had survived three devastating waves of the flu virus. The nation as a whole, which would ultimately lose 675,000 people to the disease, believed that the end might finally be in sight.Subscribe to The Post Most new

  • Why do older people heal more slowly?

    The older you get, the more slowly you heal, and there are a number of reasons why. Westend61 via Getty ImagesI recently visited an 83-year-old patient in the hospital after EMTs rushed her to the ER with an infected leg wound. Her ordeal started inconspicuously when she bumped into the sharp edge of a table and developed a small cut. The patient’s wound didn’t close, but she ignored it until she woke up in pain one morning two weeks after first injuring her leg. Her daughter called 911 after no

  • Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Scott Gottlieb that aired Sunday, February 6, 2022, on "Face the Nation."

  • 'Is this really happening?' Nurses say they were fired for raising safety concerns

    Marian Weber says she wanted to make Ketchikan, Alaska, her forever home.

  • First patients to receive immunotherapy treatment are still cancer-free a decade later

    Ten years after receiving a treatment that modifies a patient's own immune cells to attack cancer, two patients who had a form of blood cancer show no signs of the disease, researchers report Wednesday.Why it matters: The patients' remissions hint at how long the effects of CAR-T therapy — a promising but currently very costly treatment— may persist in some people. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free“We can now conclude CAR-T cells

  • ‘You will not believe what I’ve just found.’ Inside the ivermectin saga: a hacked password, mysterious websites and faulty data.

    How a drug used to treat parasites for decades became the hot and controversial drug of the pandemic

  • 12 biotech stocks to consider buying now as prospects for the sector brighten this year

    Biotechnology is so beaten down, relative valuation metrics suggest some stocks could more than double.

  • A bride and groom were stuck in the hospital. Then came ‘a gesture I’ll never forget’

    Vicky Abarca Zacatula and Jason Thedford postponed their Feb. 4 wedding when she was admitted to the hospital. Staff at the UNC Rex Women’s Center helped them make the day special after all.

  • Vastly unequal US has world’s highest Covid death toll – it’s no coincidence

    As the US passes 900,000 Covid deaths, much of the blame has fallen on individuals despite vast income inequality and vaccine accessibility issues A person holds up a memorial to those who died of Covid during a rally in Washington DC in July 2021. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images The US has suffered 900,000 deaths from Covid-19, the highest figure of any nation. The death toll would be equivalent to the 15th most populous city in the country, more than San Francisco, Washington DC or Bost

  • Are Mushrooms Good for You?

    These edible fungi supply a surprising array of nutrientsBy Stephanie ClarkeWhether it’s due to their rich, savory flavor or claims about their potential healing properties, mushrooms are having ...