Nervogen Pro: Does Nervogen Pro Supplement Ingredients Helps To Control Nerve Pain? By DigiworldTech Reviews

DigiWorld

Nervogen Pro Reviews - Kevin Miller Doctor Formulated Nerve Pain Control Supplement Ingredients Really Works Or Scam? Read Honest Customer Review Before You Try.

Nervogen Pro Reviews

Nervogen Pro Reviews - Kevin Miller Doctor Formulated Nerve Pain Control Supplement Ingredients Really Works Or Scam? Read Honest Customer Review Before You Try.
Nervogen Pro Reviews - Kevin Miller Doctor Formulated Nerve Pain Control Supplement Ingredients Really Works Or Scam? Read Honest Customer Review Before You Try.
Nervogen Pro Reviews - Kevin Miller Doctor Formulated Nerve Pain Control Supplement Ingredients Really Works Or Scam? Read Honest Customer Review Before You Try.

Boise, Idaho, Dec. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nervogen Pro Supplement Reviews: Groundbreaking new report gives critical information every Customer needs to know People who struggle with neuropathic disease suffer both physically and psychologically. This condition doesn't only affect one's daily activities but also comes with a high pain threshold that causes anxiety and stress too.

Some of the key side effects of nerve damage;

  • Increased pain

  • Hot and cold flashes

  • Numbness

  • Pin and needles

  • Likelihood of injuries, wounds, and infections

  • Burning sensations

  • Increased stress and anxiety

  • Unregulated metabolic functions that further enhance the effects of neuropathy

According to its makers, the Nervogen Pro Supplement is formulated to aid in treating this problem by supporting one's nerves. By taking the supplement, the user will begin to experience less pain and enjoy a more relaxing life.

MUST SEE: Critical Report on Nervogen Pro Supplement Released: This May Change Your Mind!

What Is Nervogen Pro Pills?

To promote proper nerve function and better health, it is important to adopt a healthier lifestyle and eliminate practices that may jeopardize one's health. These include;

  • Daily exercising to support nerve function and regulating blood sugar levels

  • Quitting to smoke to prevent narrowing and damaging the peripheral blood vessels

  • Limiting alcohol and sugar intake and reduce stress to control blood sugar levels

  • Preventing foot injuries and wearing comfortable shoes

  • One should integrate minerals and vitamins into their diet to support nerve health – one should integrate nutrients such as vitamin B complex, vitamin E, Omega 3-fatty acids, magnesium, and calcium in their diet

However, according to the makers of the Nervogen Pro, using this supplement helps to enhance the promotion of better nerve health in one's body whilst also regulating blood pressure levels. Integrating a mix of natural vitamins, minerals, and herbs to provide a powerful nerve health enhancing formula.

Furthermore, the Nervogen Pro supplement is not only formulated for healthy people trying to retain their nerve health and regulate blood sugar levels. The supplement is formulated for people who suffer from neuropathic pain.

Find out more about the Nervogen Pro Supplement facility and safety regulations

How Does Nervogen Pro Work?

Generally, Neuropathic pain is caused by bacterial interaction in the body. The bad bacteria in the body affect little muscles known as Psoas. The Psoas muscle supports the nerves that grow and spread across the hands and feet.

The Psoas muscle is also wrapped around the spine which, in turn, is directly connected to the brain and nerve endings. The bacteria interaction around the spine on the Psoas musclesis normally caused by metabolic problems, genetics, or exposure to toxins.

Sometimes, the build up bacteria around the nerve muscles can also be caused as a result of traumatic injuries. This toxic bacterial infection in the Psoas muscles in the body can ultimately affect communication to the brain and limbs thus, causing nerve problems.

When the Psoas muscle is tensed due to the bacterial activity, it contracts and suffocates the nerves; killing them in the process – which is what causes neuropathic pain around the body. Now, the Nervogen Pro supplement is formulated to tackle this problem. The Nervogen Pro supplement works by following key steps. These include;

  • Step 1 - The supplement begins by repairing and calming the nervous system network

  • Step 2 – The supplement strengthens nerve networks

  • Step 3 – The Psoas muscle becomes stress-free as the nervous system network continues to repair and calm

  • Step 4 – The supplement then begins to facilitate deep muscle relaxation to promote improved nerve health and function

Nervogen Pro Ingredients

The Nervogen Pro supplement is formulated using 5 key natural ingredients. These include the passiflora incarnate, corydalis yanhuosuo, California poppy seeds, prickly pear, and marshmallow root.

Passiflora Incarnate

According to the makers of the Nervogen Pro supplement, the passiflora incarnate reduces pain from the first day. Endemic to Southeastern USA, central, and South America, this vine is known to help treat anxiety and insomnia. Therefore, it calms one as they experience excruciating nerve pain.

Corydalis Yanhuosuo

Corydalis yanhuosuo boasts the same functions as passiflora incarnate. However, it functions somewhat differently. Rather than utilizing its calming effects as passiflora incarnate, corydalis yanhuosuo works directly using its pain-relieving effects. Its pain-relieving effects block pain signals in the brain, thus, dropping the stress levels.

California Poppy Seeds

California poppy seeds are particularly added to strengthen and tone the nerve endings; effecting long lasting soothing effect and nerve health. California poppy seeds are also known to aid in sleep disorders and insomnia.

Therefore, when one is struggling to sleep due to neuropathy, it aids in soothing them to sleep. Furthermore, California poppy seeds are also known to reduce aches, nerve agitation, and treating bladder and liver troubles whilst promoting relaxation.

Prickly Pear

Prickly pear is added for its antioxidant and immune boosting properties. Prickly pear is high in antioxidants, vitamin C, vitamin B, and calcium. These nutrients play multiple important roles in the body such as relaxing the nerves and improving muscle function.

Furthermore, the nutrients help to regulate sugar levels, reduce inflammation, and lower cholesterol. Its antioxidant properties help to tackle oxidative stress in the cells and reverse its effects.

Marshmallow Root

Marshmallow root is used to provide pain relief and soothes the inflamed mucous membranes on the respiratory tract. The soothing effect is what helps to heal the inflamed mucous membranes. Furthermore, it offers a protective film around the Psoas muscles to protect them against bacterial infections, thus, lowering the pain threshold.

Find out more about the science behind the natural ingredients in Nervogen Pro

Nervogen Pro Supplement Dosage

The Nervogen Pro Supplement bottle comes with 60 capsules that are sufficient for at least 30 days. According to the official site, it is recommended to take at least 2 supplement capsules per day with a large meal. To start seeing results, one should take the recommended dosage capsules daily for 30 days.

Different users report seeing results at different intervals. However, according to the Nervogen Pro makers, one should expect to start seeing results within 30 days. To see optimum results, it is recommended that one takes the supplement for at least 3 to 6 months.

Benefits of Nervogen Pro

According to the manufacturers of Nervogen Pro, the supplement comes with several benefits for the body. These include;

  • Its formulation to work for any ages, gender, and pain severities

  • Reduced neuropathic pain

  • Pain relief from the hands and legs

  • Proper sleep

  • Increased relaxation and calming to eliminate depression and anxiety

  • Blood sugar and cholesterol regulation

  • Reduction of blood pressure

  • Bone and muscle support

  • Reduced effects of foot injuries and wounds

  • Increased hearing and mental focus

Nervogen Pro Pricing

The Nervogen Pro supplement is currently available in three key packages. One can opt for a single 60 capsule bottle to last 30 days for $69 instead of the original $99. One will also receive free shipping. Alternatively, one can opt for the 3 month supply option and receive three 60 capsule bottles for only $59 per bottle with free shipping.

Therefore, instead of $297, one will only pay $177. However, for the best value, one can opt to go for the 6 months' supply and receive up to six 60-capsule bottles. One will only pay $49 instead of $99 and receive free shipping. At the end of the day, one will only pay $294 instead of a hefty $594.

In addition to the pricing discount, each package option also comes with a 100% risk free 60 day money back guarantee. This means that if one uses the supplement for up to 2 months from the day of purchasing it without seeing any results, they are entitled to a full refund without any questions asked.

The Nervogen Pro is available for purchase on the official sites. At the moment, one will not find the supplements in other market places such as Amazon or Walmart. According to the official site, this helps to curb duplications and scams. Upon order placement and payment, shipping is initiated. One should expect to receive their supplements within 5 to 7 business days.

Check out the Nervogen Pro prices

Nervogen Pro Reviews - Final Verdict

According to the official site, the Nervogen Pro supplement offers a great way to complement the pursuit of healthier living and better nerve function. What makes it stand out is the array of other supportive benefits such as the regulation of blood sugar and cholesterol levels in the body.

In just a month, even those suffering from excruciating pain will experience increased pain relief, reduced stress and anxiety, and better sleep. However, before one rushes to the site and invests in huge stocks of the Nervogen Pro supplement, it is worth knowing about its formulation. The Nervogen Pro is not designed to be taken as medication or drugs to replace one's prescribed medication.

It is merely a dietary supplement. Therefore, if a person is on prescribed medication of any kind, not just those meant for neuropathy, they should first consult their physician or health care provider before they start to use the supplement. Furthermore, for pregnant women or those that are breastfeeding, it is highly advised against using the supplement.

Is Nervogen Pro GMP certified and FDA approved? Find out here

The nervogen.com website have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. If you are pregnant, nursing, taking medication, or have a medical condition, consult your physician before using the product. This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase done from this story is done at your own risk. Consult a qualified professional before any such purchase. Any purchase done from these links is subject to the final terms and conditions of the websites are selling. The content on this release does not take any responsibility directly or indirectly.

Product Contact: contact@nervogen.com

About: DigiWorldTech

DigiWorldTech shares e-commerce and sales news, product reviews and latest news on various products.
This product review for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase done from this story is done on your own risk. Consult an expert advisor / health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase done from this link is subject to final terms and conditions of the website that is selling the product. The content on this release does not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. Contact: Digiworldtech (contactdigiworldtech@gmail.com)



This news has been published for the above source. DigiWorld [ID=15631]

Disclaimer: The pr is provided "as is", without warranty of any kind, express or implied: The content publisher provides the information without warranty of any kind. We also do not accept any responsibility or liability for the legal facts, content accuracy, photos, videos. if you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.



Attachment


Latest Stories

  • As 'safe harbor' day arrives, reality sets in for Trump supporters

    As the lumbering process of American democracy moves forward, any lingering illusions that Donald Trump has a chance of a second term as president are about to evaporate, and many of his own staffers and supporters are beginning to acknowledge it.

  • The push is on for a new round of COVID-19 stimulus payments

    With negotiations ongoing in Congress, some legislators are urging for a second wave of $1,200 checks to go out to Americans.

  • A jail officer in Spokane, Washington, shot and killed a 70-year-old woman in the building's lobby

    Nancy King's nephew told local news he didn't understand why the officer couldn't handle the elderly, 110-pound woman in a less lethal way.

  • Some of those involved in killing of Iranian nuclear scientist arrested, official says

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Some of those involved in the assassination of Iran's top nuclear scientist last month have been arrested, an adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker said on Tuesday, according to the semi-official news agency ISNA. Iran has blamed Israel for the Nov. 27 killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was seen by Western intelligence services as the mastermind of a covert Iranian nuclear weapons programme.

  • 14 Fort Hood soldiers fired, suspended over violence at base

    The Army on Tuesday said it has fired or suspended 14 officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas, and ordered policy changes to address chronic failures of leadership that contributed to a widespread pattern of violence, including murder, sexual assault and harassment. In a sweeping condemnation of Fort Hood's command hierarchy, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy fired three top commanders and suspended two others pending a further investigation.

  • Arizona Republican leaders are now openly sniping at each other

    "The Arizona Republican Party has asked its followers if they are willing to die for the cause of overturning the presidential election results, eliciting alarm and criticism from within and outside the GOP," The Arizona Republic reports. The negative responses from Arizona Republicans to Tuesday's tweet from the state GOP was just the latest open squabbling in the party as it grapples with President Trump's loss, his losing legal battle to overturn that defeat, the better-than-expected election results for state Republicans, and the challenges that are emerging as Arizona slides from GOP control to swing state."There's been a civil war boiling in the Republican Party for a couple of years," Marcus Dell'Artino, a Republican strategist in Phoenix, tells The New York Times. "Now we're seeing the public part of it."A sizable chunk of the Arizona Republican Party is siding with Trump and his lawyer Rudy Giuliani as they try to retroactively win an election Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden. But Gov. Doug Ducey (R), a Trump supporter, is not among them. After he signed the certification of Biden's victory — while ignoring a call from Trump on camera — Arizona GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward told him to "STHU," or shut the hell up. He responded, "I think what I would say is the feeling's mutual to her, and practice what you preach."Ward also called Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers (R) "cowardly" for shutting down the House for a week following Giuliani's close visit with a dozen GOP lawmakers just days before testing positive for COVID-19. And when Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), a Trump loyalist, suggested Ducey would "coerce vaccinations" for COVID-19, Ducey's chief of staff, Daniel Scarpinato called Biggs "nuts" and suggested he "enjoy your time as a permanent resident of Crazytown."It isn't clear if Ward, a divisive figure representing the party's far-right faction, will seek another term when the Arizona GOP picks its next chair in January.More stories from theweek.com Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says he won't be part of Biden administration Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup Bernie Sanders calls White House's $600 stimulus check proposal 'crap'

  • Biden is reportedly considering nominating Pete Buttigieg, his former presidential opponent, to be ambassador to China

    Axios reported that President-elect Joe Biden was considering Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, to be his China ambassador.

  • Police Reports Detail Warnock’s Obstruction in 2002 Child-Abuse Probe That Led to His Arrest

    Reverend Raphael Warnock, the Democratic U.S. Senate candidate in Georgia, repeatedly obstructed a 2002 police investigation into child abuse at a church-affiliated summer camp, according to a new report.Maryland State Police reports obtained by the Washington Free Beacon detailed Warnock’s attempts to interfere with interviews and to discourage counselors from speaking with police during an investigation of physical abuse at Camp Farthest Out. At the time, Warnock served as senior pastor at Douglas Memorial Community Church, which ran the summer camp.Warnock, who now faces a tight runoff race against Republican Kelly Loeffler on January 5, interrupted police interviews of counselors on July 31, 2002, according to the report."This investigator informed [camp administrators] that if the counselors requested that an attorney be present that was their right, however, no one else could [invoke] their rights to an attorney on their behalf," the report reads.The Free Beacon reports that the names in the documents are redacted, but match closely with newspaper articles about the incident, which ultimately led to Warnock’s arrest. The state attorney later dropped the charges.At the time The Baltimore Sun reported that Warnock and a colleague were "accused in court documents of trying to prevent a state trooper of interviewing counselors at Camp Farthest Out" and that the ministers "interrupted a police interview of a counselor." Warnock said then that he was "only asserting that lawyers should be present when the camp counselors were interviewed."During a debate on Sunday, Warnock said that law enforcement officers “actually later thanked me for my cooperation and for helping them," and the deputy state attorney told the Baltimore Sun the same in November 2002.Police reports filed by state troopers after Warnock and Reverend Mark Andre Wainwright were arrested for “hindering and obstructing” police show that investigators warned Warnock a number of times to stop disrupting the investigation ahead of his arrest.Tfc. Danielle Barry, an investigator with the Maryland State Police’s child abuse division, wrote in her report that the pair "interfered with a criminal investigation by interrupting interviews and directing people not to talk to investigators."Though Warnock and camp administrators agreed to cooperate when investigators arrived to conduct interviews with counselors, they later voiced concerns about "legal ramifications from the alleged abuse case" and insisted that the camp’s attorney be present for any interviews with counselors or campers.Warnock and Wainright entered the room where investigators were conducting their first interview of the day with a 17-year-old counselor in a private camp office and “demanded that [they] be present for the interview,” according to the report.Barry told them they were "not permitted to join the interview and warned that they were "hindering and obstructing the investigation."Warnock then announced he would no longer allow investigators to use the camp office for interviews, and he and Wainright told Barry that they "did not like how things were progressing and therefore ‘they’ would not be cooperating in the case further." "This investigator explained to the reverends that what they were doing was committing a crime for which they could be arrested," the report says.After investigators relocated to an outside picnic area to continue their interviews, the reverends once again demanded to sit in on an interview being conducted, forcing Barry to cut her interview short.A camper later tried to give investigators the location of another potential subject to interview when one of the reverends "grabbed the camper by the arm and directed him away from these investigators" and "told the camper that he was not to talk to these people," according to the report.Barry then reached out to the deputy state attorney about the interference, she wrote, and a decision was made to arrest Warnock and Wainwright.

  • Pope makes grim seasonal visit to statue

    Pope Francis made an unannounced, pre-dawn visit to a Rome landmark on Tuesday (December 8) after he was forced to cancel the annual public ceremony because of the coronavirus. The event, which is usually attended by thousands of people and is considered the start of the capital's Christmas season, was cancelled. Francis went unannounced at 7 a.m. and placed a basket of white roses at the base of the statue in the rain. During the 15-minute visit he prayed for the city and for all people around the world affected by COVID-19, a Vatican statement said. He then went to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, where he said Mass before returning to the Vatican.

  • Senior PLO official Ashrawi to resign, calls for Palestinian political reforms

    Veteran Palestinian negotiator and women's rights advocate Hanan Ashrawi said on Wednesday she would quit her senior post in the Palestine Liberation Organization at the end of 2020, and called for political reforms. Ashrawi, 74, did not give a reason for her resignation in a statement announcing the move. The 15-member committee, the most senior body of the PLO, is headed by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and is not often convened by the 85-year-old leader.

  • Trump looks past Supreme Court loss to new election lawsuit

    Out of the roughly 50 lawsuits filed around the country contesting the Nov. 3 vote, Trump has lost more than 35 and the others are pending, according to an Associated Press tally. The suit from the Texas attorney general, Republican Ken Paxton, demands that the 62 total Electoral College votes in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin be invalidated.

  • Defeated, lying, narcissist ex-President Trump will make a perfect ‘Florida man’ | Opinion

    Step aside Congressman Matt Gaetz, Florida man personified, you’ve got real competition now.

  • Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says he won't be part of Biden administration

    Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson told Reuters on Tuesday that he will not join the administration of President-elect Joe Biden.Johnson was in the running for several Cabinet positions, including secretary of defense and attorney general, people close to the Biden transition team said. While he hasn't announced his pick yet for attorney general, Biden has tapped retired Gen. Lloyd Austin for the top role at the Pentagon.In an email to Reuters, Johnson confirmed that he will "not be in the Biden administration," mentioning the "news over the last 24 hours," likely referring to Austin's selection. Prior to running the Department of Homeland Security from late 2013 to early 2017, Johnson was general counsel of the Air Force and later the Department of Defense.More stories from theweek.com Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup Bernie Sanders calls White House's $600 stimulus check proposal 'crap' Google reportedly lifting political ad ban ahead of Georgia runoffs

  • San Francisco Puts Another Nail in Its Own Coffin

    Media coverage of San Francisco’s recent passage of a citywide “wealth tax” has been hard to come by, to say the least. One can be forgiven for wondering if leftist media outlets even see the writing on the city’s wall. It is not just that this bill will do little to provide additional net revenue to a city facing financial ruin; it is that this bill will surely do the exact opposite. Even critics of modern income inequality see policy prescriptions such as this as counterproductive. Indeed, in the present COVID-19 moment, San Francisco needs all the help it can get to attract businesses and well-paid taxpayers. This couldn’t come at a worse time.So, what is this new tax? Supporters call it the “overpaid executive tax.” (Kudos to them for framing so bluntly.) Technically, the citywide tax will operate as a levy of at least 0.1 percent on companies that pay their CEO more than 100 times the median pay of their workforce. That 0.1 percent tax can reach as high as 0.6 percent depending on how far above the company’s median pay the CEO’s total compensation is. Embedded in the name attached to this new legislation is the belief that disinterested third parties should determine fair and appropriate pay. Whether that be city bureaucrats or voters unconnected to the company in question, the notion that such actors should serve as the arbiters of proper pay levels is nothing more than a form of price-and-wage control. An easy retort to my concern here may be, “Why care about a mere 0.1 percent hit?”Well, if what we are seeking to address is really egregious, unfair, socially contemptible income inequality -- robber-baron stuff -- why should we stop at 0.1 percent? In other words, if the rationale for this 0.1 percent is what its proponents say it is, why are we only talking about 0.1 percent? If a Silicon Valley tech billionaire makes an amount considered to be unfair relative to the money paid to, in all probability, administrative support staff, shouldn’t voters and bureaucrats up the ante here, seeking far more than a 0.1 percent surtax?The fatal flaw of this bill and others like it lies in the idea that fair compensation should be defined by people other than those who have skin in the game -- namely, a company’s principals, board of directors, and ultimately the shareholders to whom it reports. Once one concedes the principle that legislative intervention is required to force those within a company to change the way it pays people, the door is opened to an arbitrary exercise of power. Make no mistake: There is no magic behind the 0.1 percent figure. Setting the tax at that level was arbitrary, and arbitrary judgments are easy to change. Sure, it remains there today, but perhaps 1 percent or 5 percent will be the “right” number next year. And perhaps even higher the year after that. The lack of limiting principle here is frightening, and the slippery slope is easy enough to see.Making it all the more dangerous is that San Francisco is already on the slide. The wealthy are leaving the city in record numbers and at a record pace. And unlike many of the wealthy in New York City still waiting out the pandemic from their beach houses, the San Francisco defectors are not coming back. The very nature of the largest businesses in San Francisco makes them tech-forward, not just able to take advantage of different work environments, but rewarded for doing so. Throw in the recent increase in the transfer tax on expensive real estate in the city, and the slew of recent business tax increases embedded in Proposition F, and there is almost no confusing the message the city is sending to wealthy businesses and their proprietors: Your kind is not wanted here.This brings us back to the key practical problem faced by those who want to soak the rich in a city or a state. In a country that allows mobility, there is no reason for a wealthy employer to stay in inhospitable business environments. San Francisco’s new wealth tax seeks to address that by saying businesses must pay the 0.1 percent tax if they have any office presence in the city, even if they are not headquartered in San Francisco. Why quit while you’re behind? Force company headquarters out, and their satellite offices too.Every day brings a new headline of high-profile companies and executives leaving the Golden State. The 13.3 percent top state tax rate is punitive enough. The regulatory environment is infamous. And while tech company CEOs may not mind the stratospheric price of real estate, their employees certainly do. What a COVID-damaged city such as San Francisco needs is to plead with Sacramento to decrease taxes and regulations, so that its city can retain major revenue contributors. Instead, it has chosen to add insult to injury by adding to incentives to leave the state, and even more inexplicably, by encouraging those who stay in the state to do so just outside the city. That’s right -- San Francisco may not just push successful tech companies to Denver and Austin -- they may even push them to Palo Alto!And while we’re discussing this sort of approach to taxation, it’s worth adding that a true wealth tax on the balance sheets of ultra-high net-worth people does not work. As I wrote back when Elizabeth Warren raised the issue during her presidential campaign, the rationale is misguided, the legal propriety is dubious, the amount of money it raises is over-stated, and the misallocations of capital that it creates are significant. San Francisco’s modified version of a wealth tax is equally misguided. It will lead to diminished revenue as more businesses leave the city, and even more on top of that as new businesses seek a more friendly neighborhood in which to start. Income inequality is not solved by making poor people poorer, or by making them unemployed.San Francisco would be wiser to pursue what it is chartered to do as a city -- addressing high crime and homelessness -- rather than what it is inherently incapable of doing -- serving as the arbiter of what wages should be. So far, it is not doing either very well.

  • Mohammed bin Salman rejected claims he sent an elite hit squad to kill a Saudi spy chief exiled in Canada, arguing he's immune from prosecution anyway

    Saad al-Jabri sued Crown Prince Mohammed in Washington, DC, in August, claiming he was targeted because he knew damning secrets about the royal court.

  • DNA identifies Missouri toddler found in Mississippi in 1982

    Investigators say DNA testing has identified a Missouri toddler whose body was found on a riverbank in Mississippi in 1982. The child long known only as “Baby Jane” or “Delta Dawn” has been identified as 18-month-old Alisha Ann Heinrich. The sheriff of Jackson County, Mississippi, announced the child’s identity at a news conference Friday.

  • Trump supporters urged to buy president's childhood home in $3m parting gift

    Donald Trump's childhood home in New York - already sold twice since 2016 – is back on the market. But this time, the real estate agency is appealing directly to the president's fans to buy the house for the unprecedented price of $3 million and offer it to Mr Trump as a gift. Paramount Realty agency on Tuesday launched a fundraiser on the crowdfunding site GoFundMe, calling on Trump fans to contribute towards the goal of reaching $3 million. If the money is raised, the house will be given to the outgoing president. The agency had recently tried to sell the house, located in the affluent Jamaica Estates neighbourhood in New York's Queens borough, for $3 million at classic auctions, but without success. But then they came up with the crowdfunding strategy, which has "never been done before," Paramount real estate agent Misha Haghani told AFP. "It is more likely that one million people who love Trump would each give three dollars, rather than a wealthy buyer giving three million," he said.

  • White House proposes $916 billion relief package, with $600 stimulus checks

    Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Tuesday offered a $916 billion pandemic stimulus proposal from the White House to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), and it includes some funding for state and local governments, a top priority for Democrats, and liability protections for businesses, hospitals, and schools, a must-have for Republicans.A bipartisan group of legislators is working on a $908 billion compromise plan, and it's unclear if the White House proposal will affect discussions for that package, The New York Times says. In a statement, Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Trump's proposal "must not be allowed to obstruct the bipartisan congressional talks that are underway."Lawmakers are trying to get a relief bill put together before Congress leaves at the end of the year, and this is the first time since the Nov. 3 election that the Trump administration has been directly involved in stimulus talks. Under the proposal, some federal unemployment programs are expanded, but the $300 weekly enhanced unemployment benefits from earlier legislation is not included. It also calls for direct stimulus payments of $600 for some Americans and a revival of the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses.Earlier Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the "new administration is going to be asking for another package," referring to President-elect Joe Biden, and recommended lawmakers "set aside liability, and set aside state and local, and pass those things that we agree on, knowing full well we'll be back at this after the first of the year." In response, Pelosi said McConnell's "efforts to undermine good faith, bipartisan negotiations are appalling."More stories from theweek.com Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson says he won't be part of Biden administration Trump's jaw-dropping vaccine screwup Bernie Sanders calls White House's $600 stimulus check proposal 'crap'

  • Russian police hunt thieves who plundered top secret 'Doomsday Plane'

    Police in Russia said on Wednesday they were searching for thieves who plundered technical equipment from a top-secret military aircraft known as the Doomsday Plane that is designed for use during a nuclear war. Police in the southern region of Rostov said in a statement that a search for the culprits was under way. Russian military experts speculated that the items had been stolen because some of the units had been assembled using precious metals such as gold and platinum.

  • How a 'successful failure' deep behind enemy lines 50 years ago changed the way US special-operations units plan missions

    A daring rescue attempt deep inside North Vietnam in 1970 didn't bring any prisoners home, but it did have a profound impact on US special operations.