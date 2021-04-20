Nervous anticipation turns to joy as former police officer Chauvin found guilty

Reaction to the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin
Nathan Layne and Jonathan Allen
·2 min read
MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) - Nervous crowds awaiting a verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin erupted in jubilation on Tuesday after the jury found the former Minneapolis police officer guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May.

Throngs gathered in George Floyd square, around the intersection where Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died with his neck pinned to the street under Chauvin's knee, screamed, cheered and applauded at the news of the guilty verdict.

The square has become a place of pilgrimage and protest since Floyd's death made him the face of a national movement against racial injustice and police brutality. Protests against his killing swept the United States and the world last year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s not Chauvin on trial. It’s America on trial," Marcia Howard, one of the volunteers who oversees barricades and tributes in the square, said tearfully.

A 12-member jury found Chauvin, 45, guilty of all three charges against him - second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter - after deliberating for just over 10 hours in a trial that encompassed three weeks of testimony from 45 witnesses. Chauvin was quickly led away from the courtroom in handcuffs after the verdict was read.

The reaction of crowds assembled outside Hennepin County Government Center, the building where the trial was held, was also ebullient.

Tears rolled down the face of Chris Dixon, a 41-year-old Black Minneapolis resident, as he took the verdict in.

“I was hoping that we would get justice, and it looks like we did,” said Dixon, a director of athletic diversity and inclusion at Augsburg University. “I’m just very proud of where I live right now.”

Social media reported spontaneous cheering on the streets and motorists honking their horns in a number of major U.S. cities, including Washington and New York City.

(Additonal reporting by Sharon Bernstein in Sacramento, Calif., and Alexandra Ulmer in San Francisco; Writing and additional reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Sonya Hepinstall)

  • Cheers Erupt in Minneapolis as Chauvin Guilty Verdict Read

    Jurors returned a verdict of guilty on all three charges against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, on trial for the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, on Tuesday, April 20, after less than 10 hours of deliberation.Chauvin was tried on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. The former officer was seen on video kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes as Floyd pled for air.The verdict was announced just after 4 pm Tuesday afternoon at the Hennepin County Government Center. Footage from outside the building shows a crowd erupting in cheers as the verdicts against Chauvin were read aloud.Three other former police officers await trials for charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. Credit: Brendan Gutenschwager via Storyful

  • Derek Chauvin verdict - live: Biden ‘relieved’ as trial reaches historic result in George Floyd case

    Follow latest updates from Minneapolis

  • OnPolitics: Washington reacts to Chauvin guilty verdict

    President Biden called George Floyd's family after the Derek Chavuin verdict.

  • ‘The world is watching’: The fight for Minneapolis police reform after Derek Chauvin’s murder conviction

    Derek Chauvin may have been found guilty of murder, but the people of Minneapolis say true justice is much bigger than one court decision

  • Nancy Pelosi bizarrely thanks George Floyd for 'sacrificing' his life for justice

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi characterized George Floyd's nine-minute-long murder at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin as a sacrifice "for justice," following the jury returning a guilty verdict on Tuesday evening. "Thank you George Floyd for sacrificing your life for justice," Pelosi said at a press conference with the Congressional Black Caucus, adding that "because of you and because of thousands, millions of people around the world who came out for justice, your name will always be synonymous for justice." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks after former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. George Floyd’s name “will always be synonymous with justice,” she says. https://t.co/Cpp9YloS7i pic.twitter.com/46wNi2vEiu — CNBC Politics (@CNBCPolitics) April 20, 2021 Needless to say, many others did not agree with Pelosi's assessment that Floyd's killing by a police officer makes his name "synonymous for justice." In the tense hour before the verdict was read in Minneapolis, writer Geraldine DeRuiter pointed out on Twitter that "the fact that [Chauvin] committed murder and it was filmed and we're on edge wondering if he will be found guilty is just ... a lot." Vice President Kamala Harris had further observed, prior to the verdict, that regardless of the outcome, the ruling in the trial "will not heal the pain that existed for generations." Additionally, the ACLU noted that Chauvin's verdict marks the first time in Minnesota state history that "a white police officer has been held accountable for killing a Black man." More stories from theweek.comAll 40 movies nominated for an Oscar this year, rankedThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingFormer Trump aides are reportedly frustrated he didn't become vaccine 'salesman-in-chief' as planned

  • Derek Chauvin convicted of murdering George Floyd

    The former police officer was convicted on all three charges.

  • Hollywood hails Chauvin guilty verdict: 'Today we can breathe a sigh of relief'

    After Derek Chauvin was found guilty in George Floyd's murder, celebs such as Mariah Carey, Kerry Washington, Chris Evans and RZA weighed in on social media.

  • Derek Chauvin found guilty of George Floyd’s murder

    Jury finds ex-Minneapolis police officer guilty on all countsChauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutesDerek Chauvin guilty verdict – follow live updatesLife of George Floyd: ‘He knew how to make people feel better’ Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder for killing George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes, a crime that prompted waves of protests in support of racial justice in the US and across the world. The jury swiftly and unanimously convicted Chauvin of all the charges he faced – second- and third-degree murder, and manslaughter – after concluding that the white former Minneapolis police officer killed the 46-year-old Black man in May through a criminal assault, by pinning him to the ground so he could not breathe. Huge cheers immediately went up among a crowd of several hundred people outside the heavily fortified courthouse with people chanting “All three counts” and “Whose victory? Our victory!” “Don’t let anyone tell you protest doesn’t work,” a man told the crowd through a bullhorn. Floyd’s brother, Philonise, was the only family member in court. He sat praying in the minutes before the verdict and was visibly shaking as it was announced. As the guilty verdicts were proclaimed, he closed his eyes and nodded his head repeatedly. “I was just praying they would find him guilty. As an African American, we usually never get justice,” he said immediately afterwards. Benjamin Crump, a lawyer for the Floyd family, said in a statement: “Justice for Black America is justice for all of America. This case is a turning point in American history for accountability of law enforcement and sends a clear message we hope is heard clearly in every city and every state.” President Joe Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris and Jill Biden, the first lady, called members of the Floyd family moments after the verdict, according to video posted by Crump. Biden told the family: “Nothing is going to make it all better, but at least now there is some justice.” He added: “We’re all so relieved.” At George Floyd Square, the makeshift memorial that has grown up in the street where Chauvin killed him, Mileesha Smith welcomed the verdicts. “This is just the beginning. God didn’t let him die in vain. We need the change and we got it,” she said. “It’s bigger than the verdict. What we’ve been fighting for this entire time. You’re telling us that we are right.” The convictions sent a wave of relief across large parts of a city that was badly hit by riots and looting in the days after Floyd’s death alongside peaceful protests. Hundreds of national guard troops had been deployed in preparation for an acquittal. Chauvin, who showed little emotion as the verdicts were read, was immediately taken into custody to await sentencing. He faces up to 40 years in prison but is likely to receive a shorter sentence, according to legal guidelines. Minnesota’s attorney general, Keith Ellison, welcomed the verdicts. “I would not call today’s verdict justice, however, because justice implies true restoration, but it is accountability which is the first step towards justice,” he said. “This verdict reminds us that we must make enduring enduring, systemic, societal change.” Derek Chauvin arrives in court for the verdict on Tuesday afternoon. Photograph: AP The conviction does not put an end to the highly charged case, which reinvigorated the Black Lives Matter movement, as three other officers face trial later this year accused of aiding and abetting murder and manslaughter. The speed of the verdicts, on just the second day of deliberation, suggests that the video footage of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck – which sparked the protests that swept the US – was decisive in persuading the jurors a murder had been committed. But many activists remain sceptical about the significance of Chauvin’s prosecution, in part because the case was built around accusing the officer of failing to follow procedure and training, rather than examining the fundamental issues around policing in the US, including the use of force. The second-degree murder charge required the jury to find that Chauvin committed a crime by kneeling on Floyd’s neck, which in turn led to his death. The prosecution put a persuasive case to the jury as a string of witnesses – including Chauvin’s former police colleagues, medical experts and bystanders – built a picture of an officer who exceeded his authority and training in pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds. Medical specialists described how the combined weight of Chauvin and two other police officers pinning Floyd to the street in a prone position would have had the effect of “grinding and crushing him until the very breath, the very life, was squeezed out of him”. A pulmonologist, Dr Martin Tobin, gave graphic testimony about Floyd’s desperate struggle to breathe as the position he was held in, pinned between police officers and the street with his cuffed hands pushed into his chest, meant he could barely use one of his lungs at all. “It’s like the left side is in a vice. It’s being pushed in from the street at the bottom and the way the handcuffs are manipulated … totally interfere with central features of how we breathe,” he said. The doctor told the jury that for nearly five minutes under Chauvin’s knee Floyd was still speaking which shows “that his oxygen levels were enough to keep his brain alive”. After that there is evidence of brain damage. The doctor said Floyd’s leg can be seen kicking out which is a sign of a myotonic seizure caused by lack of oxygen. Tobin said that when Floyd lost consciousness the level of oxygen in his lungs was well below half the normal amount. The defence attempted to claim Chauvin was following his training, but in convicting him of second-degree murder the jury rejected the assertion that the former police officer was permitted to put his knee on the victim’s neck for an extended period of time. The defence also attempted to claim that Chauvin’s actions had nothing to do with Floyd’s death, and that he died from a cardiac arrest caused by an enlarged and diseased heart, and exacerbated by drug use. But that did not wash with the jury, perhaps because the excruciating video of Floyd’s suffering revealed an officer who showed cavalier indifference as he defied calls from bystanders and even one of his fellow officers to remove his knee and help the detained man. Prosecution experts said that although Floyd had heart problems, he would not have died if it had not been for the police cutting off his oxygen supply. Chauvin is expected to appeal, although he will face an uphill struggle to get the verdicts overturned, given that murder convictions are overwhelmingly upheld. The grounds for appeal could include that the convicted former police officer did not get a fair trial because of publicity around the case. His lawyer, Eric Nelson, raised the issue at the end of the trial, telling the judge that the jury should have been sequestered throughout the whole trial, not just while it considered the verdict. Nelson also raised concerns that protests over the recent police killing of Daunte Wright, just 10 miles from the trial, may have influenced the jury. Nelson also sought a mistrial over comments by a member of Congress, Maxine Walters, who called for protesters to “get more confrontational” if Chauvin were acquitted. The judge, Peter Cahill, refused to motion but criticised Walters and said she may have provided grounds for appeal. “I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned,” he said.

  • Celebration and tears: Reactions pour in after Derek Chauvin found guilty

    George Floyd died on May 25, 2020, as Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for more than 9 minutes.

  • Jury reaches verdict at trial over George Floyd's death

    The jury has reached a verdict at the murder trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd. The verdict is to be read late Tuesday afternoon. Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.

  • Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering George Floyd - latest reaction

    How the world reacted: Biden's relief and family's 'tears of joy' Derek Chauvin trial: The witnesses that made America weep George Floyd: the 9 minutes and 29 seconds that sparked a civil rights movement In life, George Floyd struggled to find his place. In death, everyone knows his name Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder after kneeling on George Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes until he died, in a landmark trial heralded as a turning point for police accountability in the US. The former officer was on trial for second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder and found guilty on all counts. Mr Chauvin showed little emotion as the verdicts were read out in the courtroom in downtown Minneapolis. His sentence will be determined in eight weeks. A member of the Floyd family, younger brother Philonise was in court as the verdict was handed down. It followed just 11 hours of deliberations from a diverse panel of jurors who ranged in age from their 20s to their 60s. Follow the latest reaction below.

