"Nervous breakdown": President Trump attacks Fox News and Drudge Report in early morning tweet spree

President Donald Trump promoted a website operated by a Fox News regular and attacked other conservative media outlets.

The president hyped the new Bongino Report, a news aggregator owned by gun-loving commentator Dan Bongino, and attacked competitor Drudge Report and Fox News, as well.

"Congratulations Dan. You, Breitbart and others have decimated the business at Drudge," Trump tweeted. "It's gone the way of the @NBA, ratings down 70%. People want the TRUTH! Drudge Report sold out, suffered a massive 'nervous breakdown'. Happening @FoxNews also???"





