A Nervous Lindsey Graham Doesn’t Deny Freeloading Off Trump

A noticeably uncomfortable Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) nervously chuckled on Wednesday night when he was asked about Stephanie Grisham’s claim that he cozied up to former President Donald Trump to “mop up the freebies like there was no tomorrow.”

And in the end, Graham didn’t deny the former Trump press secretary’s accusation that he’s “Senator Freeloader.”

Towards the end of his Tuesday night interview with the South Carolina lawmaker, Newsmax anchor Rob Schmitt brought up the claims from Grisham—who Schmitt labeled “another turncoat”—that she detailed in her new Trump tell-all titled I’ll Take Your Questions Now.

“It struck me that he was using Trump to mop up the freebies like there was no tomorrow (seems that he still is),” Grisham alleged in the book, adding that he would “stuff his face with free food” regularly at Trump’s golf clubs.

“Senator Freeloader was sitting at a table by the pool, a big grin on his face, lapping up the goodies he was getting like some potentate. He said to me, with a creepy little smile, “Isn’t this great? Man, this is the life,’” she added.

“What exactly is she implying here and what’s your response?” Schmitt asked as a sweating Graham began to awkwardly laugh immediately.

“Apparently she’s implying that the only reason I want to be around President Trump is because of the food,” the senator replied as his chortling grew louder.

“The food?” Schmitt interjected.

“I’ll let you determine if that’s why I spend time with the president because I need my next meal,” the Republican lawmaker said through further fits of nervous laughter.

“I guess they’re not paying you enough in the Senate, huh?” Schmitt snarked.

With the disgraced ex-president possibly watching the pro-Trump network, the sycophantic senator made a point to heap praise on both the man himself and his properties’ cuisine.

“My appreciation for President Trump includes the food, but much beyond that,” Graham emphatically declared.

