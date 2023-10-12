NES announce increase in customer billing starting in October

TechCrunch

Microsoft says that it's facing a hefty tax bill over historical accounting practices dating back nearly twenty years. In a filing yesterday with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company confirmed that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has arrived at a figure of $28.9 billion -- plus penalties and interest -- that Microsoft allegedly owes in unpaid taxes. This follows a lenghty audit carried out by the IRS covering the period 2004 to 2013.