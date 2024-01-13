NES provides winter tips ahead of freezing temperatures
Nashville Electric Service (NES) is sharing some tips to keep your family safe and warm ahead of below-freezing temperatures expected in Middle Tennessee.
Nashville Electric Service (NES) is sharing some tips to keep your family safe and warm ahead of below-freezing temperatures expected in Middle Tennessee.
The biggest news stories this morning: The best fitness trackers for 2024, Microsoft Copilot keyboard keys are coming, LG’s 2024 OLED TVs can hit 144Hz refresh rates.
You can attend Saturday's Dolphins-Chiefs playoff game for just $50, but be prepared for brutally cold conditions.
Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s close friend and the longtime vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B), died on Nov. 28 — six days before the new fifth edition of "Poor Charlie’s Almanack: The Essential Wit & Wisdom of Charles T. Munger." But if you’re thinking about shelling out $30 for "Poor Charlie’s Almanack" you need to have realistic expectations. It is not an investment guide.
Believe it or not, now is a great time to buy Segway's fun around-town ride. Prepare for summer and save a huge $270 on the F25 electric scooter right now.
There's a reason nearly 3,000 shoppers give this sherpa-lined winter essential a top rating!
At CES 2024, the Pebble Flow is showing how you can really optimize an RV to work in the age of electric vehicles.
We sat down with Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe to ask questions about the future of its new electric 0 Series program. Here's what we found out.
'I get lots of compliments when I wear this,' wrote one fan. 'It’s warm but not bulky, comfortable and flattering.'
The bulk of the players on this week's list of priority pickups should be available in the majority of hoops leagues.
Let’s take a look at the video game promises heading into 2024.
Here's our first look at the 2025 Dodge Charger Daytona coupe in pre-production form.
In these exclusive Autoblog spy photos, the electric Audi A4 E-tron and next-generation A5 Sportback were caught testing in California.
We dive into everything that happened at CES 2024.
What to know about the latest Season 3 episodes available on Disney+.
The Australian cartoon is back with new episodes — minus a scene that was reedited after outcry last year.
Hydrogen has always been presented by automakers and politicians as an alternate clean-energy option for electric vehicles, but it's never really caught on. There has been so much focus on battery-powered electric vehicles over the last few years that it seemed like hydrogen might be left in the proverbial dust. Perhaps no company is more married to hydrogen power than Nikola.
Hyundai's India subsidiary has fixed a bug that exposed its customers' personal information in the South Asian market. TechCrunch reviewed a portion of the exposed data that included the registered owner name, mailing address, email address and phone number of Hyundai Motor India customers who have serviced their vehicles at any of the company's authorized service stations across India. In a phone conversation on Thursday, Hyundai Motor India spokesperson Siddhartha P. Saikia said the company would provide a statement.
The 2024 Olympics provide a major exposure opportunity for the NBA.
Much of the U.S. is bracing for more extreme winter weather over the next week. Jay Bonafede, communications director for the American Red Cross, spoke to Yahoo News about how people should prepare for extreme winter weather.
Hurts injured the finger during the Eagles' Week 18 loss to the Giants.