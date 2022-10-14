Nescopeck man sentenced for possessing child sexual abuse materials

Oct. 14—WILKES-BARRE — When Gabriel Gregory Vought pled guilty to 500 counts of possessing child sexual abuse materials in April, he was advised he could face up to 3,500 years in prison.

Vought received much less time Thursday when he was sentenced by Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Sklarosky sentenced Vought to one-to-two years in jail to be served at the county correctional facility in addition to six years probation. Vought is also required to register his address as a sex offender for 15 years under the state's Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Vought, 25, of Nescopeck, apologized for hurting his family.

His attorney, Benjamin Stanton, said Vought lived with his parents in isolation with little to no social interaction with others. Stanton further said Vought suffered a head injury when he was employed at a warehouse and had been unemployed for 18 months.

"He accepted responsibility for his behaviour," Stanton said, noting Vought has a strong supportive family.

Assistant District Attorney Carly Hislop said viewing and sharing images and videos of child pornography is not a victimless crime, reminding Sklarosky that more than 800 images were recovered from Vought's electronic storage devices.

Vougth was arrested by county detectives and West Hazleton police, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the state police Northeast Computer Crime Unit, in November 2021.

Many images recovered from Vought's electronic storage devices contained a trademark logo from LS Magazine, which was a Ukraine-based child sexual abuse ring that operated behind the facade of a modeling agency, according to court records.