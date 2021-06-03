Nescopeck man to spend up to two years behind bars after plea on 100 counts of child porn

Jun. 3—WILKES-BARRE — A Nescopeck man who pleaded guilty in February to 100 counts of possession of child pornography has been sentenced to spend up to two years behind bars.

Eric S. Williams, 41, appeared before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. on Tuesday to be sentenced.

Court records show Williams entered a guilty plea on 100 counts of possession of child pornography in February, with prosecutors withdrawing other charges in pursuance of a plea deal.

Williams was arrested in July 2020, with detectives with the Luzerne County District Attorney's Office and the West Hazleton police executed a search warrant on his home in connection with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and the state police Northeast Computer Crime Unit.

Detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children early last July, alleging that Williams downloaded five images of suspected child porn, with Williams' phone number and email address attached to the tip.

Police say that, after a search warrant was executed, they found more than 200 images of children engaged in sex acts, all stored on his computer.

During an interview, Williams told detectives he used a Tor browser — a type of browser used to find sites on the dark web — along with Google to find the images.

Williams apparently admitted during his first interview with police that he is attracted to girls between 10 and 12, saying that he's been viewing child pornography since he was about 21, two decades ago.

During Williams' sentencing hearing on Tuesday, Sklarosky ordered Williams spend between 10 and 24 months behind bars at the county prison, after which he will spend seven years on probation.

Williams was given 318 days credit time served, putting him above the minimum sentence time; however, Sklarosky ordered that Williams will have to apply for parole, rather than being immediately paroled.

Williams, who was determined to not be a sexually violent predator, will be required to register as a tier one sexual offender, and he was ordered to undergo sexual offender counseling and to have no unsupervised contact with minors. He was also ordered to make a good faith effort to get his GED.

Williams was remanded to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.