Neshaminy Creek flooding in forecast as heavy rains, wind on way to Bucks County

Just as Bucks County and the Delaware Valley dries out from the past weekend's storm, the National Weather Service is warning of a potent system that could drench Bucks County on Tuesday.

The impending storm, along with runoff from this past weekend's storm, has caused the weather service to issue a flood watch, and warning of flooding on the Neshaminy Creek in Hulmeville and Middletown.

The flood watch will begin Tuesday afternoon and hold through Wednesday.

"Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible," read a portion of the flood watch notice from the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. "Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations."

The storm is expected to run through at least Wednesday and drop several inches of rain on Bucks County.

Mike Lee, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, said the current, relatively tranquil weather pattern will be short-lived, and that residents near Neshaminy Creek should prepare for any flooding to come.

"Things will be pretty quiet for the rest of Monday, but beginning Tuesday afternoon and into the evening, there will be heavy rainfall," Lee said. "At that point, around 8 a.m. Wednesday, we expect the Neshaminy Creek to at least be at the moderate flood stage.

"There will be fairly moderate impact for folks living across the creek."

The Neshaminy Creek floods at 9 feet and is expected to rise to reach that point by Tuesday at about 9 p.m. By Wednesday morning, the creek could rise to over 12 feet, which is considered moderate flooding.

As of Monday morning, the water level for the Neshaminy Creek at Langhorne was roughly 3 feet.

The Delaware River at Trenton's flood stage is 20 feet, and the weather service expects the Delaware River at Trenton to reach 12.8 feet on Wednesday.

"Right now, it doesn't look like the Delaware River at Trenton will flood, but it will have a significant rise," said Ray O'Hara, another meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mount Holly. "As we get closer, we will have a better feel for what's going to happen.

"It is still early, and I wouldn't necessarily say flooding is not going to happen; we are definitely keeping an eye on it and will know more on Tuesday."

The midweek storm to hit the Delaware Valley shouldn't impact the Delaware River at Trenton. The National Weather Service expects the water level of the Delaware River at Trenton to reach 12.8 feet on Wednesday, while the flood stage is set at 20 feet.

Lee said Bucks County received some snow on Satruday before the system generally switched over to rain over the weekend.

"East Rockhill Township received 2.5 inches of snow, while Doylestown and New Hope received about 2 inches," Lee said. "There were some other locations, but they all received less than 1 inch of snow.

"In terms of rainfall, Bucks County generally received anywhere between .75 and 1 inch of rain," Lee added. "The highest amount of rain was in Kintnersville, which received 1.02 inches of rain."

The National Weather Service in Mount Holly flood watch notice for the Neshaminy Creek at Langhorne shows anticipating flooding conditions for the week of Jan. 8.

Lower Makefield issues advisory for midweek storm

Lower Makefield administration also warned its residents of the coming storm via a post on its website.

"Heavy rainfall is possible across our entire area with rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches is possible," read a portion of the alert. "This may lead to areas of flooding, including potential for main stem river flooding. Strong to locally damaging winds are possible which may result in downed trees and power lines and power outages.

"Lower Makefield Police & Emergency Management Personnel ask that all residents avoid traveling during these storms if possible. In the event of an emergency, please contact 911 immediately. For non-emergencies, please call 215-493-4011."

Rain to drop several more inches of rain on Bucks County, beginning on Tuesday

The National Weather Service expects between 1 to 3 inches of rainfall, according to its alert Monday.

"The ground remains very saturated following multiple rounds of heavy rainfall over the last month," read the weather service's flood watch notice. "A period of higher hourly rainfall rates is possible during Tuesday night which would enhance the potential for flooding, particularly in the urban areas.

"Tidal inundation combined with runoff in coastal areas may significantly elevate the flood risk, especially if occurring during times of high tide."

The full forecast from the National Weather Service indicates a one-day lull before the next storm:

Monday : Sunny, with a high near 41. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday overnight : Increasing clouds, with a low around 27. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday : Rain, mainly after 10 a.m. High near 49. East wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between 0.75 and 1 inch possible.

Tuesday overnight : Rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 46. Breezy, with a southeast wind 20 to 25 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Wednesday : Rain likely before 7 a.m, then a slight chance of showers between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy.

Thursday : Sunny, with a high near 48.

Thursday overnight : Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Friday : A chance of rain after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday overnight: Rain. Low around 38. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

