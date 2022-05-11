Neshannock Township man charged with killing his mother

Handcuffs

NESHANNOCK TWP. – A township man is charged with criminal homicide in the death of his mother.

Shane Joseph McDevitt, 36, was placed in the Lawrence County Jail without bond.

According to court papers, at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, emergency personnel were called to 2804 Mercer Road in Neshannock Township to check on 65-year-old Cecelia Liposky, who was found onthe living room floor unresponsive.

Township police said she was dead with a “pool of blood” and spatter around her. This led state police to begin an investigation into her death.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday revealed Liposky suffered blunt force trauma to the head, resulting in her death.

According to court papers, police discovered a decorative glass piece and a claw hammer, both smeared with blood, near her body.

Police discovered her son, McDevitt, had been staying at her residence since Sunday.

McDevitt has had a long history of drug abuse, and had a warrant for his arrest in Butler County for unrelated criminal charges, police said. It was also revealed that Liposky’s vehicle, a 2014 Nissan Sentra, was missing.

At approximately 2 a.m. Wednesday, a police department in Allegheny County saw the Sentra, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Court papers state the driver, later revealed to be McDevitt, led police on a high-speed chase on Route 28 northbound, later crashing into a utility pole.

When apprehended by police, court papers state he made an “unsolicited” statement stating he killed Liposky.

At 4:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to court papers, a police interview was conducted where McDevitt confessed to killing his mother by striking her repeatedly in the head with a round piece of glass and a hammer, after a verbal argument regarding his drug addiction.

In addition to criminal homicide, he is charged with two counts of possession of an instrument of crime.

Nicholas Vercilla is a staff reporter for the Ellwood City Ledger. He can be reached at nvercilla@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Ellwood City Ledger: Neshannock Township man charged with killing his mother