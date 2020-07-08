Nespresso Invests CHF 160 Million in the Expansion of Its Romont Production Center in Switzerland to Meet Growing Consumer Demand Worldwide

300 new jobs created over the next 10 years in a world class 'sustainable by design' production center

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nespresso announced a CHF 160 million investment to expand its Romont production center in Switzerland to meet increasing consumer demand for its high-quality premium coffees and support international development in the coming years.

"Despite the challenging times we have all been living in, this strategic long term investment reconfirms Nespresso's continuous business success and leadership in the portioned coffee segment, which we pioneered back in 1986," said Guillaume Le Cunff, CEO of Nespresso. "It also demonstrates our continued commitment to our Swiss roots and to the long term economic development of the region and the country, with which we share values of quality, innovation and expertise."

"These are the kind of announcements that feel good in times of crisis. Nespresso confirms that large international groups can produce competitively in our region. It's also an investment that strengthens our region in the bio-economy field with which I'm very pleased," said Olivier Curty, State Councillor and Director of Economic Affairs and Employment at the Canton of Fribourg.

The construction of the second production hall is set to start in June 2021. It will result in an augmented capacity of 10 new production lines dedicated to producing Nespresso coffees for the Vertuo and Professional ranges and the creation of 300 new direct jobs in the next 10 years while increasing third party employment and local and regional business development. The first new production lines are expected to be fully operational by June 2022.

The Romont factory, inaugurated in 2015, is the center of excellence for the production of Nespresso's Vertuo coffees now available in 21 countries across North America, Europe and Asia. Vertuo is a versatile system that makes freshly brewed coffee in 5 different cup sizes using the innovative Centrifusion™ technology that recognizes the bar code on the capsule and adjusts the amount of water, speed of extraction and temperature to deliver a perfect cup of coffee.

In the last two years, Nespresso strengthened its operations in Romont with the addition of 4 new production lines and the creation of 50 new jobs, while inaugurating a new Product Development Center and a Coffee Campus in 2018, fostering coffee innovation and expertise.

A positive impact on the local economy

All Nespresso coffees distributed worldwide are produced in Switzerland. Over the past 10 years, in addition to ongoing investment in its business, Nespresso has invested CHF 700 million in its three Swiss-based production centers in the cantons of Vaud and Fribourg. Sustainably grown coffee beans are transformed into the highest quality coffees through the know-how and passion of more than 1,000 skilled factory employees.

"Thanks to Nespresso, Romont has become the reference for coffee. This new investment is a gift for an entire region and the pursuit of an extraordinary adventure. It is up to us, political leaders, to ensure that everyone finds their place in a healthy and sustainable development. With our small and medium-sized businesses, and companies like Nespresso, if the "Little Prince" was Glânois, he would certainly say "I have always loved this region. We sit on the hill, we close our eyes, we drink our coffee, we guess the flavors and something shines in silence," said Willy Schorderet, Préfet de la Glâne.