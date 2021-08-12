Nessel: Base members cased former Michigan jail as possible training area

Aug. 12—Members of a national white supremacist group assessed former abandoned Michigan jail facilities as potential training areas for paramilitary firearms training, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel's office.

Three members from The Base visited the vacant Michigan Department of Corrections Camp Tuscola annex and Tuscola Residential ReEntry Program in Caro on Oct. 3, 2020 and took state-issued clothing from one of the facilities, the statement said Wednesday.

Both buildings are owned by the Michigan State Land Bank.

Justen Watkins, the 26-year-old self-proclaimed leader of the Base who was arrested in October; 32-year-old Thomas Denton, 32; and 19-year-old Tristan Webb will face four felony charges in relation to their visit to the MDOC facilities. The charges include larceny in a building, gang membership, felony firearm and conspiracy to commit teaching use of firearms for a civil disorder, according to Nessel's statement.

Watkins' alleged activity at the MDOC facilities would have occurred shortly before he was arrested last year with Alfred Gorman of Taylor because of their alleged involvement in a December incident in Dexter when a local family was terrorized.

The Base wrongly believed the home belonged to Daniel Harper, host of an Antifa podcast "I Don't Speak German."

Federal authorities said Watkins ran a "hate camp" for members of the group to overthrow the government at a 3 1/2-acre farm in Bad Axe. FBI agents seized 15 guns during a raid at the camp and found extremist propaganda that included a manifesto calling for genocide and attacks on law enforcement, prosecutors said.

The Bad Axe property was owned by Tristan Webb's father, Eric Webb. Eric Webb told The Detroit News last year that his son planned to create a homestead with like-minded people and met Watkins online while "falling for this white nationalism garbage on the internet."

Watkins and Gorman were charged with felonies in October, including gang membership, using a computer to commit a crime and unlawful posting of a message.

Story continues

In February, a charge of possession of analog drugs, specifically steroids, was added to Watkins' charges.

Watkins' bond was revoked in May. Bond was set Wednesday for Denton and Webb at $250,000 cash or surety. If released, Denton and Webb must wear a tether and comply with house arrest.

Their cases will proceed in Tuscola County, where county law enforcement were instrumental in discovering the alleged activity at the former MDOC sites, Nessel's statement said.

"I appreciate the multiagency coordination that took place to secure these charges and I look forward to working with (Tuscola County Prosecutor Mark Reene) as the case progresses," Nessel said.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

Staff writer Rob Snell contributed.